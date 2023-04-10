Peabody
Sunday
A 2 Irving St., resident called police, at 2:27 p.m., to report the kids next door just broke into her house while she was at home. Officers arrived and reported that a juvenile had jumped over the fence into her yard. The guardian was spoken to and all parties were advised.
Police were called to the Peabody House of Pizza, 100 Lynn St., to check out the report of a party passed out in a vehicle. The 41-year-old Bluffton, South Carolina, woman refused medical assistance and will be summoned for attaching plates.
A caller reported, at 6:50 p.m., from Silverleaf Way to report that her neighbor's dogs got out and attacked her dog and her boyfriend. She said her neighbors were not at home and requested assistance in securing the dogs. The officers responded, but the caller did not meet them and did not answer multiple callbacks.
A caller reported at 9:57 p.m., from 17 Sewall St., that a tall male with long blonde hair and wearing a toy or costume with a penguin-like mask was inside the building trying apartment doors. When asked what he was doing, he said he was looking for a friend, then left the building on foot toward Holten Street. An officer spoke with the party, who identified himself as "Spiral" and said he had traced his "cheating girlfriend's" phone to that address. He was sent on his way.
Police went to the vicinity of the Peabody Community Life Center, 79 Central St., at 11:12 p.m., after a third-party caller reported a single-vehicle accident with the operator reporting an ankle injury. Scott Fryou, 21, of 50 Pickering Road, Rochester, New Hampshire, was taken into custody for drunken driving and transported to Salem Hospital for his ankle and the dog was secured at the station for the animal control officer. Fryou returned from the hospital with the puppy still at the station. He called his grandfather, who will pick up him and make bail. Fryou was charged with drunken driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and cruelty to an animal.
Marblehead
Friday
Police made property checks on West Shore Drive, Humphrey Street and Stramski Way, between 12:46 and 1:13 a.m.
Firefighters and and officer were sent to a Creesy Street address, at 10:18 a.m., to investigate an inside odor.
Four officers responded to Lafayette Street, at 1:23 p.m., on a general complaint. A party was transported to an area hospital.
Six officers and an ambulance were dispatched to vine Street, at 11:57 a.m., to assist a citizen.
Police and firefighters were called to Front Street, at 1:03 p.m., for what turned out to be a false alarm activation for the first-floor dining at the Barnicle.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded to Humphrey Street at 3:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
Police stopped and cited three vehicles. The first was at 5:45 p.m., in or near the intersection of Lafayette Street and West Shore Drive; the second was at 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Beach street; the third was also at Atlantic and Beach, approximately a half-hour later, at 6:39 p.m. The violation was not indicated.
Five police officers and Fire Engines 1, 2 and 4 responded to Frost Lane at 10:58 p.m., to extinguish a brush fire.
Saturday
Police made property checks at Stramski Way, Atlantic Avenue, Community Road and Humphrey Street between 12:23 and 12:55 a.m.
An officer was sent to Farrell Court, at 5:06 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
Four vehicles were stopped and cited for unnamed violations at: 9:04 a.m., on Lafayette Street; 9:16 a.m. and 9:53 a.m., on West Shore Drive; and 9:59 a.m, at the intersection of West Shore Drive and Rainbow Road.
A general complaint brought an officer to Creesy Street at 10:44 a.m.
Three officers responded to a West Shore Drive address at 3:32 p.m., for a burglar alarm.
A minor motor vehicle crash brought an officer to Pleasant Street at 5:43 p.m.
Two officers were sent to a Tedesco Street address at 6:15 p.m., for a vandalism.
Four officers were called to Sewall Street at 7:58 p.m., on a general complaint.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to Commercial Street at 12:31 a.m., for a group of loud people, but they could not be located.
A bike was reported stolen from a Sewall Street location at 10:14 a.m.
An officer was sent to a Washington Street address, at 10:36 a.m., for the report of a larceny, forgery or fraud.
An officer was sent to Dodge road, at noon to report on a vandalism.
An officer was sent to Broughton road, at 1:16 p.m., to speak with a person who said they had received threats.
Three officers were sent to Lafayette Street at 9:35 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., for a motor vehicle accident. They arrested Rogelio Perez-Lorenzo, 42, of 23 Essex St., North Reading and charged him with second offense drunken driving; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Torito Mexican Restaurant, 10 Newbury St., for a follow-up investigation.
An officer was sent to Best Buy 230 Independence Way, at 7:26 p.m., to report on a credit card fraud.
An officer was called to 28 Reservoir Drive, at 9:22 p.m. for loud vehicles disturbing the peace.
Sunday
State police were sent to Route 95 north and Maple St., at 12:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run with the suspect vehicle missing a wheel.
Officers were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 6:05 a.m., where they arrested a 38-year-old Lowell on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 50 High St., at 1:22 p.m., to take a report on a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 25 Essex St., at 7:15 p.m., for homeless people yelling at citizens.
Two officers were sent to 27 Whitney St., at 9:16 p.m., for a loud car disturbing the neighborhood.
Monday
Two officers went to a Lothrop Street residence, at 6:06 a.m. for a father and son yelling at each other.
Police were sent to Country Drive at 7:46 a.m., to check for a missing group home attendee.
The Fire Department was sent to 1 Trafalgar Drive, at 11:56 a.m., to assist a citizen who had accidentally locked a baby in the car.
Officers were called to 199 Rantoul St., at 1:08 p.m. for a patron causing a disturbance.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 2;25 p.m., to Putnam Street for an unknown medical issue with a teacher.