Peabody
Monday
At 11:07 a.m., an officer spoke to a suspicious person walking through the parking lot at the Northshore Mall. The man was homeless, living in a tent by the mall. He was advised not to go around looking into people’s vehicles. He was also scoping out the ground for jewelry people may have dropped along the way. He was sent on his way.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:53 p.m., in the vicinity of 24 Main St., and the driver, a 53-year-old Gloucester woman, was summoned to court on a one-way violation and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 16 Crowninshield St., at 5:03 p.m., on the report of a past break-in to the residence.
At 6:03 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Walnut and Howley streets for an accident in which a bicycle hit a car. There were no injuries and the officer will document.
A caller reported there was drag racing up Ruth Avenue, orchestrated by an adult male in a pink shirt. An officer checked the area, but the vehicles and the man had gone.
Tuesday
Police were sent to a Walker Road home at 2:34 a.m., for a noise complaint with people playing cornhole in the backyard. They were spoken to and ended the game for the night.
Police were sent to Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., at 8:03 a.m., for an accident involving a bus and a car. Atlantic was called for a student feeling dizzy, but they were not transported. The car was towed and the operator and passenger were given a ride back to Warren Street.
Police were sent to an Abington Avenue residence at 10:15 a.m., for a family dispute over their mother’s medication.
An ambulance was sent to 151 Andover St., at 10:39 a.m., for an employee having a heart attack at the construction site. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Beverly
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:49 p.m., to a Dodge Street address.
At 6:08 p.m., a motor-veh cle was stopped at the intersection of Elliott and Park streets and the driver, Katania Esther Vasquez, 22, of 104 Elliott St., Beverly, was arrested on four motor vehicle offenses. Vasquez was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; failing to stop for police; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; and for refusing to identify herself as the operator.
Two officers were sent to 90 Northridge St., at 6:45 p.m., for a fight in the street.
An officer was sent to 66 Amherst Road., at 7:03 p.m., for a young male who was scammed over SnapChat.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Elliott Street at 7:40 p.m., to assist a young woman after she made suicidal statements to her parents.
At 7:43 p.m., police and an ambulance were sent to an Enon Street address to check on a female threatening suicide.
Police were sent to Friend Street, at 8:30 p.m., to serve a warrant. They served the arrest warrant on Michael Devlin Nunn, 42, of 53 Friend St. He was additionally charged with possession of a Class B drug and with possession of a Class A drug.
At 10:30 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of Jacob’s Corner Bar & Grill, 278 Rantoul St., for a possible knife fight outside the bar.
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:27 a.m., in the vicinity of Rantoul and Pleasant streets, and arrested Peter B. Piso, 49, of 72 Cabot St., and charged him with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license; possession of a Class E drug; and for refusing to identify himself as the operator.
An officer responded to 12 Palmer Road at 10:48 a.m., to investigate a concert ticket scam.
Police were called to 65 Hale St., at 3:01 p.m., for a male walking through the yard.
Salem
Monday
Police were called to 84 Ord St., at 4:08 p.m. to shut down a dispute.
Officers responded to Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road, at 4:58 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A report of threats made brought officers to 6 Pyburn Ave., just before 7 p.m.
Officers were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 7:45 p.m., to check on a larceny.
Another larceny, some six minutes later, brought officers to 5 Heritage Drive at 7:51 p.m. Officers returned to that address, at 8:30 p.m. on the same case.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 18 Ropes St., at 9:27 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 171 Boston St., at 8:30 a.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or license plate.
At 9:08 a.m., an officer was sent to 52 Dow St., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to Cedar St., at 9:45 a.m. where they arrested a 22-year-old Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
At 11:08 a.m., police were sent to 71 Harbor St., for a larceny.
A new vandalism or graffiti case brought an officer to 135 Lafayette St., at 12:38 p.m.
Police were called to 2 Andover St., at 1:32 p.m., to report on a reported fraud or scam.
Danvers
Sunday
Officers were dispatched to SoFi Danvers, 180 Newbury St., at 5:40 p.m., for a female screaming for help.
Monday
An officer was sent to 6 Venice St., at 8:04 a.m., to check on a suspicious male going into cars.
A resident of 49 Central Ave. called police at 8:32 a.m. to report the theft of an adult bicycle.
An officer was sent to 20 Braman St., at 8:51 a.m., for a male suspiciously crouched by a vehicle.
The report of malicious damage brought police to Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., at 9:45 a.m.
An officer was sent to 4 Coolidge Road at 11:37 p.m., after someone posted an obscene sign on the house.
A Garden Street resident reported, at noon, that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle there.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 2:20 p.m. for a larceny over $2, a 30K stolen register. Police said the case is still under investigation and declined to elaborate on this details in the log.
Police and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Centre Street and Watson Parkway, at 3:19 p.m., for a car accident with injury.
Medical aid was sent to Meninno Brothers Gourmet Foods, 144 Pine St., for a traumatic injury. No additional information was available.
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., to look into a report of a past assault.
An officer was sent to 5 Laurine Road, at 9:32 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 10:14 a.m., for a shoplifting arrest. Arrested was John Nash, 54, of 56 Curwin Circle, Lynn. Nash was charged with larceny over $1,200 and aggravated shoplifting.
A reported fight brought police to 60 Cabot Road, at 2 p.m.
An officer was called to the Great Oak School, 76 Pickering St., at 2:26 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute. People were arguing over a parking issue.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer went to Pitman Road, at 9 a.m., for an ongoing issue between neighbors. At 12:24 p.m., police returned for the same issue.
An officer was sent to Leggs Hill Road, at 5:05 p.m., for speed enforcement
A probation issue brought an officer to Independence Way, at 10:21 p.m.