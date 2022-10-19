PeabodyTuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Lowell and Perkins streets at 9:34 a.m. for a two-car motor-vehicle accident. One party was transported to Salem Hospital with undetermined injuries and the other was issued a warning for making an improper turn. One vehicle was towed.
A caller reported at 10:02 a.m. that a male in a black sweatshirt and operating a 2002 gray Ford Transit made threats to kill her while driving on Route 114. The officer will call Lynn police and will follow up.
Officers were sent to 87 Endicott St., at 12:59 p.m., for a female operating under the influence of drugs after she struck several poles and a fire hydrant. A caller reported the female appeared to be bleeding from the head and was trying to flee the scene. Police located the driver, Linda M. Silva, 42, of 23 Harris St., Apt. 1, Peabody and took her into custody. She was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possessing a Class A drug, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 16 Crowninshield St., at 1:52 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
At 3:54 p.m., a nurse requested a well-being check on a woman who was seeking assistance in kicking her grandson out of her apartment. The nurse said the woman told her today that the grandson has been verbally abusing her since he moved in with her. The woman also told the nurse that he had stolen $3,000 from her savings account within the last month. There was no answer at the door when an officer knocked. He will try back later.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:06 p.m. at the intersection of Lynn Street and Winnegance Avenue and arrested the operator, Yony Baudilio Mendez-Chilel, 19, of 37 South St., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Additionally, he was cited for operating a motor-vehicle with defective equipment
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:59 p.m. on Reo Road and arrested Phillip D. DiPaolo, 40, of 42 Pine St., Peabody. DiPaolo, who was being sought on an outstanding other department warrant, was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; he was also charged with four counts of possession of a Class B narcotic with intent to distribute; one count of possession of a Class C narcotic with intent to distribute; and one count of possession of a Class E narcotic with intent to distribute.
BeverlyTuesday
An officer was sent to 87 Herrick St., at 4:15 p.m., to speak with a patient who said money was missing.
A 57 Front St. resident reported, at 4:23 p.m., that their vehicle had been broken into earlier and items had been taken.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 1 Colgate Park at 4:58 p.m., to check on a homeless encampment.
The Fire Department and two officers were called to 276 Rantoul St., for a small bedroom fire.
Police and an ambulance responded to Middlebury Lane at 6:50 p.m., for a female who was down and not breathing.
A complaint about fireworks brought two officers to the vicinity of 68 Cabot St., at 7:30 p.m. for kids shooting off fireworks.
At 7:33 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 286 Cabot St. for an owl stuck under a parked car.
Wednesday
Two officers were called to 50 Broadway at 2:11 a.m. to remove an unwanted guest.
An officer went to 20 Sohier Road at 9:16 a.m. to speak with a person reporting being threatened.
A school official notified police at 11:29 a.m. that vandals had spray painted the backstage of the high school auditorium.
An officer was sent to 93 Herrick St. at 1:09 p.m. to speak to kids on bikes yelling at customers.
At 1:34 p.m., two officers were sent to the vicinity of 480 Rantoul St. for a man taking his clothes off.
The report of a threatening letter brought police to 15 Lothrop St. at 2:48 p.m.
Two officers responded to 224 Elliott St., at 3:54 p.m., for a possible shoplifting.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and Echo Avenue, at 3:58 p.m., to monitor a problem intersection.
MarbleheadTuesday
Police responded to a burglar alarm at 2:58 a.m., on Ticehurst Lane. It was a false alarm.
A general complaint brought police to Mugford Street at 8:50 a.m.
Two officers responded to Broughton Road, at 9:47 a.m., on another general complaint.
An officer went to the intersection of West Shore Drive and Lorraine Terrace at 1:51 pm. to assist a disabled vehicle. No vehicle was found.
Officers were called to Allerton Place at 2:19 p.m. to investigate a parked car that had been hit.
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street at 6:28 to assist a citizen.
An officer made property checks on Community Road and Atlantic Avenue at 8:20 p.m.
SalemTuesday
Police made 12 motor-vehicle traffic stops across Salem between 3:35 and 5:50 p.m.
Police were called to Shaw’s Plaza, 21 Trader’s Way, at 5:20 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 59 Memorial Drive, at 7:47 p.m.
A report of threats brought a officer to 18 Ward St., at 8:14 p.m.
Officers responded to 152 Federal St., at 10:07 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Police were sent to Dunlap St. at 10:48 p.m. on a noise complaint.
Officers reported an accident involving a police vehicle at 10:48 p.m. in the vicinity of 160 Federal St.
A cruiser responded to Pond Street, at 10:50 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Wednesday
The presence of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought officers to 31 Collins St., at 3:39 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 34 Boston St., at 7:37 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 10:01 a.m., they went to the vicinity of 390 Lafayette St., for another motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police went to 15 Hawthorne Blvd. at 10:08 a.m. for a drunken individual.
Undesirables or unwanted guests brought officers to 172 Essex St., at 11:22 and to 34 Saint Peter St., at 11:29 a.m.
Officers were called to 105 North St., at 11:37 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to 25 Bridge St., at 12:19 p.m., to report on a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Officers went to the vicinity of Laurel and Hazel streets, at 2:15 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Three separate juvenile issues brought police to the intersection of Salem and Chase streets at 2:24, 211 Lafayette St. at 3:09, and 95 Margin St. at 3:21 p.m.
DanversTuesday
An ambulance was dispatched to the Rail Trail at 4:02 p.m., to transport an asthma victim to the hospital.
An officer was sent to Kelly’s Roast Beef, 165 Endicott St., at 9:30 p.m. to assist a homeless female.
Wednesday
A cruiser was sent to Lowe’s Home improvement, 153 Andover St., at 7:48 a.m., to check on a possibly abandoned vehicle — a box truck that had been there for days.
Police were sent to the intersection of Maple and Vineyard streets, at 8:25 a.m., for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle. There was no apparent injury as the cyclist and the driver had gone on their ways, and neither could be found.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., at 8:53 a.m. for a party with a possible broken hip.
The report of a case of fraud brought an officer to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way at 10:15 a.m.