PeabodySundayPolice were called to the vicinity of 535 Lowell St., at 3:02 p.m., for a male acting a little off in front of Dunkin Donuts. He was checked out by Atlantic Ambulance, refused medical service and was sent on his way.
Mall security at the Northshore Mall reported a shoplifting at the Sunglass Hut Store, at 4:26 p.m.
Police were called to Goodwin Circle on the ramp from Goodwin Circle to Route 128 north, for a motor-vehicle accident.
Police were called to the vicinity of 86 Andover St., at 5:59 p.m. for a minor accident. The operator, a 33-year-old Salem woman was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Her vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Sunrise Assisted Living & Gardner Park, 73 Margin St., after a car hit a wall at 73 Margin.
Police responded to 33 Wilson Terrace, at 9:17 p.m., for an emergency medical transport to Beverly Hospital. Fire department was on scene, standing by for National Grid due to a strong odor of gas.
At 10:54 p.m., police were called to Preserve North Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., for loud music from No. 401. When officers arrived, the music was off.
MondayJust after midnight, at 12:17 a.m., snow notices were placed on vehicles parked on Foster Street.
Officers were called to 192 Washington St., at 12:34 a.m., for a past landlord-tenant dispute.
At 1:08 a.m., emergency parking ban notices were issued on Tremont St.,
A cruiser was sent to Tesla-Peabody, at 1:30 a.m., to check three vehicles with their hazards on.
A 54 Newcastle Road resident reported, at 4:01 a.m. that his motor vehicle had been stolen from the driveway while he was warming it up. The vehicle was entered as stolen with the CJIS/NCIC and its description was broadcast over the north district. The vehicle was located in Reading and the Reading police are having it towed back to their station.
Two poles and wires were reported down across the road, at 6:02 a.m., in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 527 Lowell St. Verizon authorized two details; the Light Plant was notified and will be responding. Multiple attempts were made to notify the School Department but there was no answer.
Police responded to 146 Main St., at 7:03 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries, but one vehicle was towed.
An ambulance was sent to 16 Cedar Grove Ave., at 7:50 a.m., for a medical emergency. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
At 8:39 a.m., police responded to the vicinity of 61 Main St., for a report of a three-vehicle accident with one of the operators having a seizure. The operator was conscious and alert and was transported to Salem Hospital by Atlantic. One of the vehicles was towed.
A 22 Blackstone St. caller reported, at 11:16 a.m., that he arrived home to find a U-Haul backed into the grass in his back yard and stuck in the mud. He said he does not know who these people are there and why they are in his back yard. An officer requested a tow for the stuck vehicle.
MarbleheadThursdayPolice stopped an erratic vehicle at 8:05 p.m, at the intersection of Pleasant and Humphrey streets and arrested the operator, Kahlil Olmstead, 47, of 52 Roosevelt Drive, Marblehead. Olmstead was charged with second offense drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and endangering a child while drunken driving.
FridayA party reported, at 2 p.m., having lost a diamond ring three days ago on Beacon Street.
Police were sent to Barnard St., at 2:53 p.m., on a general complaint.
Two officers were sent to Broughton Road, at 7:30 p.m., to handle a dispute between neighbors.
SaturdayPolice and fire responded to Pleasant street at 12:04 a.m., for a rear-end collision. No injuries or citations were indicated.
The Fire Department responded to an alarm fire at 4:43 a.m., on Pleasant Street.
A caller from Elm Top Lane notified police, at 7:09 a.m., that someone was shooting from a boat. The information was referred to the harbormaster. The party in the boat was likely shooting ducks.
At 11:17 a.m., police, fire and an ambulance were called to Beacon Street, for a motor-vehicle accident with an injured party transported to an area hospital.
A report of an assault brought two officers to a Pleasant Street address, at 11:35 p.m.
SundayPolice reported at 10:09 a.m., that a lamp post was down on Riverside Drive.
Two officers were sent to Brook Road, at 1:49 p.m., for improper construction.
An officer was sent to Lighthouse Lane, at 3:14 p.m., for vandalism.
Police responded to Pinecliff Drive at 10:43 and to Foster Street, at 11:23 p.m., for two separate burglar alarms. Both were false.
BeverlySunday
Police and fire were sent to the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Greene Street at 7:43 p.m., for multiple vehicles stuck on the hill.
The DPW was called out again at 8:14 p.m., for icy roads across the city.
Monday
At 12:15 a.m., Police began their midnight check of bars, restaurants, schools, businesses and multiple facilities across the city.
At 6:02 a.m., officers were sent to 70 Kernwood St., for a large piece of equipment left on the sidewalk.
At 8:28 a.m., the Community Impact Unit notified the college of a house party at an Essex Street address.
An incident of vandalism was reported at 143 Brimbal Ave.
An officer was sent to 477 Rantoul St., at 10:24 a.m., to follow up on a report of Jiffy Lube employees racing cars.
Police were sent to an Essex Street address, at 1:53 p.m. to follow up on an account of possible abuse.