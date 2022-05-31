Peabody
Sunday
The report of a disturbance brought police to the Italian American Citizens’ Club, 7 Blaney Ave., at 1:03 p.m., in response to a report that a female had punched some of the people inside and left the area. She left on foot and was wearing a blue hat, blue shorts, a red shirt and was wearing a leg brace. The officer said the female was inside her house and will not come out. The officer spoke with the other parties involved and neither wishes to press charges, as there were only minor injuries. The female was formally trespassed from the IACC at 1:15 p.m.
Police were called to Nordstrom, 210N Andover St., at 3 p.m., for a party who had attempted fraudulent use of a credit card. They arrested Alex M. Kimani, 28, of 5 Marc Lane, Lawrence, and charged him with two counts of credit card fraud under $1,200; attempting to commit a crime; and receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200.
An employee of Pilgrim Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, 96 Forest St., called at 3:40 p.m., and said they needed a transport the hospital for a male with abdominal pain. They said they had called Beauport Ambulance and were told it would take them three hours to get there. Atlantic Ambulance handled the call without delay.
Police responded to MacArthur Park, at 3:50 p.m., on a report of five to six youths vandalizing and trying to break into the concession stand at the park. The parties were gone when police arrived and there was no apparent damage to the concession stand.
Police were sent to the scene of a minor two-vehicle accident, with no injuries and no tows, in the vicinity of Shaw’s Supermarket, at 210s Andover St. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 59-year-old Salem woman will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to the intersection of Washington Street and Allens Lane, at 6:47 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. There were no injuries, but two vehicles were towed and one operator was cited for failure to yield and for a marked lanes violation.
Monday
Police responded to Bill & Bob’s Roast Beef, 2 Central St., at 1:16 a.m., for a fight inside the business. The parties who were fighting left before police arrived.
An employee of A Plus Sunoco, 144 Newbury St., told police, at 2 a.m., that he was robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing black pants and a black shirt. Officers were waiting for manager to arrive to review footage.
Police towed seven vehicles that were illegally parked along the parade route of the Memorial Day parade, between 9:42 and 10:04 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:40 a.m., in or near the intersection of Lynnfield and Washington streets, and summoned the operator to court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after revocation of his license.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Andover Street, and Sylvan Drive at noon and summoned the operator to court on a charge of operating a mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle. The woman was also issued a written warning for not having her license in possession.
A third party caller reported, at 12:06 p.m., that a handicapped woman on Bartholomew Terrace is hearing noises in her basement and is requesting officers to check. The officer reported the sound was coming from her oxygen machine and there were no issues.
A woman reported, at 3:33 p.m., from 12 Crowninshield St., that someone had stolen the fake security camera from the door of her apartment. The fake camera was not stolen. It had fallen off the wall and was in the wreath on the front door.
A 46 Bradford Road caller reported hearing four to five gunshots, but no fireworks were seen in the area. Officers checked but found nothing. They will continue to monitor the area.
Police located, at Peabody Shell, 85 Lynnfield St., at 10:15 p.m., a party being sought on a Lynn felony arrest warrant. They served the warrant to Seth Eric Menard, 20, of Lynn, and took him into custody to be held for Lynn.
Tuesday
An officer stopped a motorcycle, at 9:50 a.m., at the intersection of Washington and Parsons streets, after he observed it passing several vehicles on Washington. The operator, a 22-year-old Magnolia Way, Peabody man, was summoned to court to face charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; and speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit.
Beverly
Monday
Police and Fire were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets, at 4:23 p.m., for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 6:13 p.m., for a party possibly having a seizure.
At 7:17 p.m., police were called to 79 Lothrop St., for someone trying to get into the homeowner’s house.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of the Cabot and Rantoul street intersection, for a bicyclist falling over.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 19 Dodge St., at 8 a.m., to assist the Fire Department with a mulch fire.
A 1 Westerly Road resident reported, at 8:30 a.m., that someone had broken into their car last night.
Two officers responded to the vicinity of 417 Elliott St., at 9:07 a.m. for a party with potential injuries after a motor-vehicle accident.
Three officers and a sergeant were dispatched, to the vicinity of 221 Essex St., at 10:40 a.m., for an accident with injuries.
The report of a past larceny brought an officer to 60 River St., at 11:07 a.m.
Officers responded to 181 Elliott St., at 11:17 a.m., for an unwanted guest refusing to leave.
Two officers were sent to 23 Mill St., at 11:40 a.m., to prevent a breach of peace.
Police cited seven drivers for various offenses, across town, under a program for traffic-enforcement grants, between 12:28 and 1:07 p.m.
Police were called to a medical building on Cabot Street. at 2:40 p.m., to check on a party using narcotics.
Four patrolmen were dispatched, at 3:23 p.m., to 43 Dartmouth Street, for a male party being assaultive.
Salem
Monday
A noise complaint brought police to 29 Prince St., at 12:33 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 89 Congress St., at 1:06 a.m., to end a disturbance.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 401 Bridge St., at 1:24 a.m.
Police responded to separate disturbances: to 67 Winthrop St., at 1:58; and to 14 Story Road, at 2:10 a.m.
At 8:56 a.m., police were sent to 135 Lafayette St., to make a well-being check.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 176 Lafayette St., at 9:22 a.m.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 12:03 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., at 1:55 p.m., to make an arrest for another agency.
Police were called to 148 Washington St., at 2:20 p.m., to investigate a case of harassment. There, they arrested Marion Jeanette Kloss, 60, of 794 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. She was arrested as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 3 p.m., for two arrests. They arrested Paul Anthony Addonizio, 68, of 102 Orchard St., Lynn, and charged him with trespass and with shoplifting.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 227 highland Ave., at 3:15 p.m.
Well-being checks brought police to 5 Balcomb St., 26 Bridge St., and 311 Derby St., at 5:52, 6:08 and 6:11 p.m., respectively.
Police responded to reports of a fight at Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:22 p.m.
Reports of a suspicious person and or motor vehicle brought police to 160 Fort Ave., at 8:17 p.m.
In an unrelated issue, police were again sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 9:07 p.m., to gather additional information on a continuing investigation of an assault in the past.
A larceny brought officers to 450 Highland Ave., at 9:35 p.m.
Police were sent to 100 Loring Ave., at 11:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run. The operator, was summoned to court for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Tuesday
Officers went to 117 Lafayette St., at 1:03 a.m. to settle a dispute.
Police were called to 4 First St.,, at 9:42 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 200 Canal St., at 10:35 a.m.
Police logged 22 motor vehicle traffic stops across the city between midnight and noon today.
A report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 24 New Derby St., at 1:44 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 53 Hanson St., at 3:34 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle
Marblehead
Friday
An officer was sent to Lee Street, at 10:46 a.m. to investigate a bank fraud.
Saturday
The report of a disturbance brought three officers to Henry’s Way and Village Street, at 9:10 p.m.
Two officers responded, at 11:06 p.m., to Pleasant Street, on a general complaint.
Police were called to the vicinity of Highland Terrace, at 11:48 p.m., to quiet a loud group.
Officers were sent to Jersey Street, at 11:50 p.m., for a possible drunk.
Sunday
Officers wee sent to Henry’s Way, at 12:15 a.m., to make a well-being check but the party could not be found.
Police were sent first to Roosevelt Avenue, at 12:32 a.m., then to the intersection of Humphrey Street and Pickwick Road, and, finally back to Roosevelt Avenue on a moving vehicle complaint. There was no indication of an arrest or of citations written.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Wyman Road, at 7:52 a.m., for parties camping in the woods.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 8:55 a.m., to Intrepid Circle for lift assistance.
Multiple officers responded to Ocean Avenue, at 10:34 p.m., for suspicious activity. They arrested a 62-year-old Salem woman on a Marblehead warrant and three non-Marblehead warrants
Monday
A Whittier Road caller advised police, at 10:23 a.m., that their back window was damaged.
At 11:03 a.m., an officer was sent to Glendale Road, to investigate damage to property.
Police received a call at 11:13 a.m., for a man yelling as he rode a mountain bike from the intersection of Essex and School streets, to Atlantic and Ocean, to Atlantic and Phillips, back to Atlantic and Ocean, and again to Atlantic and Phillips.
Police were sent to Franklin Street, at 2:50 p.m., to check on a person asleep or unconscious on a bus. An ambulance was dispatched and he was transported to Salem Hospital.
Three officers were dispatched to Village Street, at 4:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Washington Street, at 9:35 p.m.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were called to Extra Space Storage, 36 Popes Lane, at 4:11 p.m., to look into missing items.
An officer was sent to a Garden Street address, at 4:43 p.m., to assist a confused female.
An officer was sent to Eden Glen Avenue, at 6:22 p.m., for cars racing down the street, but an area search was negative.
An officer was sent to 71 Poplar St., at 7:04 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
An officer at the Liberty Tree Mall was asked to check the well-being of a female who looked scared, but he was unable to find her.
Police went to the Lawrence Street Playground, 46 Lawrence St., for people lighting fireworks, but they were gone on arrival.
Sunday
Police were called to 1 Perkins Road, at 8:05 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle with a wallet missing.
Police went to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:50 p.m., for a trespassing female.
The report of a past assault brought police to Walmart at 5:53 p.m., to investigate a past assault, but the suspect had gone.