SalemFriday
Police were sent to 189 Washington St., at 11:07 for a larceny. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 38-year-old homeless Salem woman on an outstanding warrant.
Officers went to 2 Margin St., at 1:05 p.m., to investigate an assault in the past.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the intersection of Lafayette and Porter streets, at 6 p.m. After a brief investigation, police arrested Miguel Yariel Peguero, 28, of 65 Mt. Pleasant St., Apt. 2, Lynn, and charged him with violation of miscellaneous municipal ordinances and/or bylaws.
An officer was sent to 14 Commercial St., at 8:55 p.m., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Saturday
Vandalism or a case of graffiti were reported, at 1:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 5 Linden Ave.
Police were called to 39 Harbor St., at 2:50 p.m., for a trespasser.
Police pulled over a vehicle, at 9:36 p.m., in the vicinity of 50 Jefferson Ave. and arrested the operator, a 31-year-old Peabody resident, on an outstanding warrant.
Sunday
Officers responded to the vicinity of 24 Balcomb St., at 2 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run accident. They were able to locate and arrest the operator after a brief search, and after a brief investigation, they charged Andre Gauthier, 27, of 6 Orchard Terrace, Peabody. He was charged with improper operation of a motor vehicle; speeding at a rate that was greater than was reasonable and proper; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; operating under the influence of drugs; and possession of a class A drug.
At 10:45 a.m., police were dispatched to 8 Becket St. for a larceny.
Officers were sent to 112 Bridge St., at 3:20 p.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate.
Officers were sent to 26 Geneva St., at 4:50 p.m. to quiet a disturbance.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way at 5:25 p.m.
DanversThursday
Police and medical aid were dispatched to a Conant Street address, at 5:20 p.m., for a party with heart problems who was turning blue. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police responded to the vicinity of 221 Newbury St., at 8 p.m., for an erratic operator heading south in the northbound lane, but the vehicle was not found.
Police responded, at 11:05 p.m., to the vicinity of the Andover Street Sunoco, for a wrong way driver, but the vehicle was not found.
Friday
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:55 a.m., for a minor shoplifter who had tried to take merchandise valued at $40.
Police and fire were sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 9:45 a.m., for a car fire.
Police were called to the vicinity of Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 11:50 a.m., for a rear-end hit-and-run collision.
Police and ambulance responded, at 12:17 p.m., to the vicinity of Dayton and Newbury streets for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Police and medical were called to Panera Bread, 100 Independence Way, at 12:40 p.m., for an intoxicated person. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to Honey Dew Donuts, 156 Andover St., at 1:54 p.m., for the larceny of some $700. The case remains under investigation.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St., at 7:15 p.m. on a report of youths on bikes throwing things at cars.
Two sergeants, three patrolmen and an ambulance were dispatched to the Anchor, 20 Cabot St., at 9:56 p.m., after a woman was stabbed outside the restaurant and bar. She was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries and her assailant fled the scene. The case is still being actively investigated by Beverly police detectives.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to 36 Brimbal Ave., at 10:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle collision with a deer.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 131 Hart St., at 7:08 a.m., for vandalism to, or malicious destruction of, a mailbox.
A case of vandalism to a motor-vehicle brought police to 41 Odell Ave., at 9:22 a.m.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Beckford and Bennett streets, at 7:05 p.m., for kids on bikes causing a disturbance.
Police were sent to 131 Rantoul St., at 11:50 a.m., for an unwelcome or unwanted guest.
Friday
Police responded, at 9:32 a.m., to the vicinity of 4 29 Cabot St., for a past hit and run accident with property damage.
Police were dispatched, at 12:03 p.m., to a Rantoul Street address on Friday for an unresponsive male who was later determined to be deceased.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 74 Hart St., at 12:50 p.m., for a group of youths bothering neighbors.
Police were sent to 40 Folly Pond road, at 23:40 p.m., to make a well-being check on a resident.
Saturday
Officers responded, at 1:11 a.m., to 32 Broadway, in response to complaints about a loud house party disturbing the peace.
At 2:12 a.m., police were sent to 37 Railroad Ave., for another loud house party disturbing the peace.
Police and medical assistance were sent to a Baker Avenue address, at 10:12 a.m., for a female party passed out in the attic.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 116 Rantoul and Pleasant streets, at 2:40 p.m., to speak with a party who wished to report his identity had been stolen and used to fill a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits.
Officers were dispatched, at 8:25 p.m., to the intersection of Elliott Street and Giles Avenue, for a motor-vehicle that had driven off the road.
Sunday
Police and ambulance were sent to a Conner road location for an unresponsive female.
Police were called to the intersection of Odell and McKinley avenues, at 2:40 p.m., for a past hit and run.
SwampscottTuesday
A 312 Humphrey St. resident reported, at 8:35 p.m., having just been assaulted by his landlord, and the landlord would not leave his apartment.
Police responded, at 10:37 a.m., to the vicinity of 1005 Paradise Road, for a Toyota Rav 4 that was just involved in a crash with a Toyota Avalon. An infant was reported to be in the reporting vehicle and the operator reported having a sore knee, but they refused medical transport.
Wednesday
A Paradise Road caller told police, at 8 a.m., that she thinks she hears the defendant in an anti-harassment suit she filed. Police said the report was unfounded.
An ambulance was sent to 404 Paradise Road, at 1:10 p.m., for an elderly male injured in a fall inside the garage. He refused transport.
Police were notified, at 3:37 p.m., by Marshalls, 1005 Paradise Road, that a large number of jackets were shoplifted from the store last night.
Thursday
A caller advised police, at 7:22 a.m., that a cat with a can stuck on its head was sitting on the sidewalk outside of 54 Stetson Ave.
A party reported, at 7:05 p.m., from the vicinity of Columbia Street and Essex Avenue, that the trunk and driver’s side door were open on a vehicle parked on Columbia Street.
Twenty minutes later, at 7:25 p.m., the party that officers just spoke to in the previous item was reported to be causing a disturbance. The nature of the call was then changed to medical.
Friday
Police responded to the vicinity of Wholefoods Market, 331 Paradise Road, at 4:50 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Saturday
A caller notified police, at 1:22 a.m., from the vicinity of 141 Norfolk Ave., that he was turning his car and had struck a parked car. He was waiting for an officer at the scene.
Peabody
Friday
A caller reported, at 1:17 p.m., that Market & Liquors, 117 Newbury St., appeared to have been broken into. The officer confirmed that a window was smashed, and he obtained video from Dunkin Donuts in the next building and will attempt to contact the owner.
A caller notified police, at 6:30 p.m., that a delivery driver was returning to his vehicle, in the vicinity of 133 Lowell St., when he was struck by a passing vehicle. He refused medical attention.
A third-party caller reported that a woman was in the middle of Lowell St., at the 128 off-ramp, and a man was either “kidnapping her or trying to prevent her from killing herself.” The female was described as a blonde wearing a black/white sweatshirt and black leggings. The male was wearing a black sweatshirt. Units cleared after speaking with the parties and determining they had gotten into an argument over dinner. They were sent on their way.
Police responded, at 10:25 p.m., to the intersection of Washington and Foster streets for a three-vehicle accident in which one operator fled his vehicle. All three vehicles were towed, but all parties declined medical attention,
Saturday
A woman reported, at 3:25 a.m., from the vicinity of 156 Lowell St., that she had been passed three times by a silver Volvo as she has been walking home. The officer transported her to her Jeffrey Street residence.
A truck driver reported, at 12:10 p.m., from Our Place, Newbury St., that someone had stolen a car off his car carrier.
A man from Macy’s Asset Protection agency reported, at 6:55 p.m., that they had apprehended a female shoplifter who had been previously banned from the store. An accomplice had fled with merchandise in a white Nissan SUV, in an unknown direction. Police arrested Kayla Faigh Miner, 30, of 1345 Bodwell Road, Apt. 6, Manchester, N.H. She was charged with shoplifting merchandise exceeding $250 in value; trespass; and possession of a burglarious instrument.
Macy’s loss prevention reported, at 9:55 p.m., that a male shoplifter had fled toward Prospect Street. He was described as wearing gray pants, a blue hoodie, dark hair and a beard. Police were unable to locate the suspect, but they recovered most of the merchandise.
Sunday
Police were sent to Bill & Bob’s Roast Beef, 2 Central St., at 12:50 a.m., to move a person who was asking customers for money and refusing to leave. He left without incident when police arrived.
A female reported, at 2:10 a.m., that she had been napping in her vehicle outside of the Golden Banana, 151 Newbury St., and someone stole her purse from her.
A Bowditch Street resident told police, at 10 a.m., that someone had stolen their medication.