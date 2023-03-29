PeabodyTuesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 143 Lowell St., at 8:57 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident. When they arrived, the vehicle was parked on the side of the road. After speaking with the operator, the 21-year-old King Street, Peabody, resident was summoned to face court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A female from Bald Hill Lane came into the lobby at 11:09 a.m., to make a report regarding an ID fraud from a month ago.
At 11:36 a.m. another party came in to report that her food stamp card had been stolen.
A caller from 286 Newbury St. reported hearing gunshots at 12:05 p.m. After speaking with multiple other residents, police determined the noise was coming from the trash facility next door in Danvers.
An ambulance was sent to Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St. to transport a female who cut herself to Salem Hospital.
A caller reported a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident at 3:24 p.m. on Andover Street, with the suspect vehicle stopped at Metro Bowl. It was a road-rage incident that led to the accident, and the third involved vehicle took off. The other two parties exchanged information and went on their ways.
Police were sent to North Shore Automotive, 100 Birney St., at 7 p.m., to assist a caller who said she went there to pick up her adult son who was dropping off his vehicle. She found his vehicle and his possessions, including his cell phone, on the ground, but she could not find her son. He was found in the office.
An ambulance was sent to Daniella’s Restaurant, at 7:50 p.m., for a customer who passed out and regained consciousness but was not alert. Then he passed out again. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to 33 Swampscott Ave., at 7:53 p.m., to assist a party with retrieving her lost phone that was pinging at that address. She retrieved her phone.
Police responded to the intersection of Andover Street and Buttonwood Lane, at 10:14 p.m. for an accident, after a caller reported a verbal altercation between a group of people. The officer reported no injuries and no tows.
DanversMonday
Police were called to the Riverside School, 95 Liberty St., at 4:32 after a party called to report a dog had defecated on the grass.
An officer was sent to 8 Locksley Road, at 4:33 p.m., after someone reported a suspicious person in the bushes.
Two cars were reported racing at the intersection of Maple and Poplar streets, but they were not found.
Officers went to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Street, at 8:24 p.m. to investigate a report on an internal or employee theft.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 243 Newbury St., at 9:50 a.m., to assist Boston police in a Boston motor vehicle break and entry.
Police were sent to Foster Street, at 11:06 a.m., to check a suspicious vehicle that had been hanging around the area all morning.
Police were sent to Eliot Community Human Services, 10 Harbor St., for a missing female.
An officer was sent to 15 Appleton St., at 2:52 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened by a person vowing to cut their throat.
BeverlyTuesday
Four officers responded to 83 Baker Ave., at 4:17 p.m., for a possible stolen package.
Police went to 50 Broadway at 6:20 p.m., for a general disturbance after an unwanted male returned, banging on doors.
An officer was sent to 11 May St., at 10:12 p.m., to retrieve a package delivered to the wrong address.
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Giles Avenue, at 3:16 a.m. for a party having difficulty breathing.
The sergeant and five officers w ere sent to Rantoul Street, at 9:25 a.m., for a domestic verbal argument.
The report of a possible stolen vehicle brought police to 401 Essex St., at 9:48 a.m.
Police were sent to 354 Cabot St., at 10:11 a.m., to report on an identity fraud scheme to obtain unemployment benefits.
An officer was called to 1 Ancient Rubbly Way, at 11:11 a.m. to look into a likely mail theft.
Officers were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 11:20 a.m., to assist Stop & Shop with a shoplifter.
An officer was called to Ellis Square, at 12:18 p.m., to verbally warn a party in violation of the city knife ordinance.
An officer, fire and ambulance wee sent to Cabot Street, at 12:50 p.m., for a party who injured their leg in a fall.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Chase Street, at 2:02 p.m., for a 40-year-old male experiencing an unknown medical condition.
An officer was called to 401 Essex St., at 3:03 p.m. for an incident of vandalism or malicious damage to a vehicle.
SalemTuesday
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 4:25 p.m., to report on a larceny.
At 6:23 p.m., police went to 45 Congress St., to report on a missing juvenile.
The report of an undesirable or of an unwanted guest brought police to 141 Rainbow Terrace, at 6:51 p.m.
Officers were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 7:05 p.m., to report on an assault in the past.
At 8:35 p.m., officers were called to 204 Derby St., for an armed robbery. They arrested Olgens Cheridor , 33, of 193 Bradford St., Apt. 2, Everett. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; intimidating a witness, juror, police or court official; attempting to commit a crime; and threatening to commit a crime.
The report of a larceny brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 9:09 p.m.
Police were called to 14 Beckford St., at 9:34 p.m., for a break and entry in the past.
An officer was sent to 8 Rainbow Terrace, at 10:50 p.m., to preserve order during a private automobile repossession tow.
Wednesday
Police stopped 15 vehicles between 8:11 and 11:09 a.m., across the city on motor vehicle traffic stops.
Officers were sent to 211 Washington St., at 11:32 a.m., to settle a dispute.
An officer went to 51 Ocean Ave., at 1:46 p.m., to assist a party locked out of their home or vehicle.
Three vehicles were stopped in motor vehicle traffic stops between 4 and 4:36 p.m. on the Bridge Street/Salem Bypass roadway.