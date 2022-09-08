PeabodyWednesday
A driver called police, at 5:32 p.m., from North Shore Home Medical Supply, 104 Newbury St., to report that another vehicle purposely hit his black Nissan Altima and drove off on Route 1. He described his car as undriveable. The call was transferred to Massachusetts State Police.
A Lake Street party reported someone stole from their farm stand. The suspect may be in a house in the area behind the farm stand. The officer documented the assorted vegetables that were taken.
A Silverleaf Way resident came into the station, at 10 p.m., to report receiving threatening messages, including a picture of his apartment building, from a spoofed number.
Police were called to 10 Dalton Court, at 10:28 p.m, where they picked up a 24-year-old female and placed her into protective custody until she sobered up.
SalemTuesday
Police were sent to 77 Willson St., at 10:04 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Wednesday
Officers were called to 193 Federal St., at 5:11 a.m., on a noise complaint. They were called back to the same address a bit over an hour later, at 6:23 a.m., on a general request for police.
Police went to 12 Mount Vernon St., at 9:47 a.m., to settle a dispute. They were evidently unsuccessful as they were called back to the same address, at 10:30 a.m.
Police were sent to 81 Highland Ave., at 12:51 and again at 12:53 p.m., on two separate private trespass tows from the Salem Hospital parking lot.
A call about a larceny brought officers to 91 Lafayette St., at 2:50 p.m.
At 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 340 Essex St., for a break and entry in the past.
Calls about a fight in progress brought police to 424 Essex St., at 5:08 p.m.
A Forrester Street resident called police, at 5:28 p.m., to report receiving threats.
Police went to 12 Pope St., at 5:47 p.m., to report on a missing adult.
At 7:47 p.m., police responded to a call from a Grove Street address to report an assault in the past.
A shoplifting report brought police to 276 Highland Ave., at 8:03 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police were sent to 323 Highland Ave., at 8:52 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
A party from 289 Derby Street called police at 11:28 p.m. to report being threatened.
Thursday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Palmer and Salem streets at 1:42 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 36 Summit St., at 10:37 a.m., to investigate a harassment complaint.
A report of threats made brought police to 56 Federal St., at 12:50 p.m.
Police were called to 91 Flint St., at 1:39 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were called t0 1 New Liberty St., at 3:33 p.m., to investigate threats made.
Beverly
Wednesday
Three officers were sent to Lyman Street, at 4:50 p.m., to serve a Section 12.
Two officers were dispatched to Kernwood Avenue and the Kernwood Bridge for a roadway hazard — the bridge was stuck open..
A purse/wallet was reported found at 8:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 100 Cummings Center.
Police stopped a driver, at 9 p.m., at the intersection of Herrick Street and Sohier Road and arrested him. Benton Way Lowney, 22, of 9 Loris Road, Danvers, was charged with drunken driving, failing to stop or yield and operating without a valid inspection sticker.
Two officers were dispatched to 72 Cherry Hill Drive to check the surrounding area for large groups.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 11:35 p.m. for a fight.
Thursday
Two officers were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 1:21 a.m., to speak with a female who keeps calling 911.
Officers went to the vicinity of 19 Dodge St., at 4:20 p.m.,to check on a male sleeping in a vehicle.
The sergeant and a patrolman were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Essex streets, at 9:31 a.m., to assist a detail officer with suspicious activity.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 10:19 a.m., to the vicinity of 418 Rantoul St., to assist a bicyclist who had struck a car.
Police were sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and Echo Avenue for a two-vehicle accident with property damage.
DanversTuesday
Police were called to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 4:57 p.m., to investigate an employee theft.
Wednesday
An ambulance was sent to 121 Conifer Hill, agt 1:13 a.m., to provide medical assistance to a combative patient. The party was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to IRA Toyota, at 4:18 a.m., to check on a suspicious person or persons seen gathering tires, but they left before police arrived.
An ambulance was sent to 2201 Kirkbride Drove. at 9:50 a.m., for an 83-year-old suffering a possible heart attack.
Police were sent to the intersection of Conant and Poplar streets at 10:18 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer went to Supreme Roast Beef, 18 Maple St., at 11:14 a.m., to settle a non-domestic dispute after one party refused to move their vehicle for another party.
An officer was called to 7 Berry St., at 2:43 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Police were called to Home Depot at 92 Newbury St., at 5:10 p.m. for a shoplifter with possible drugs. The party was summoned to court on shoplifting charges.
Animal Control Officer was notified, at 6:28 p.m., of a duck with an object in its throat at the Putnamville Reservoir off 320 Locust St.
Thursday
Police were sent to the old Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Drive, for a break and entry to a non-residential building.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 9 Bradford Road, at 8:41 a.m., for three loose dogs.
Officers were sent to Fairweather Apartments, 11 Porter St., at 11:30 a.m., for an ongoing non-domestic dispute between neighbors.
MarbleheadWednesday
Police made property checks on Humphrey Street, Community Road, West Shore Drive; Atlantic Avenue and Stramski Way between 1 and 1:32 a.m.
The fire department was sent to Lafayette Street, at 8:18 a.m., for a fire in the laundry.
An officer was dispatched to Jersey Street, at 10:11 a.m., but the reason was redacted.
Two officers were called to Ocean Avenue, at 8:14 p.m, to report on items gone missing.
Two officers were called to Front St., at 11:30 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity
MiddletonMonday, Aug. 29
Two vehicles were stopped, at 5:57 and 6:22 a.m., on North Main Street, and each was given a written warning for a red light violation.
A bear sighting was reported at 10:28 a.m., in the vicinity of Liberty street.
A sergeant was sent to the vicinity of the Doubletree Hotel, Village Road, at 3:25 p.m. to settle an on-site disturbance with former employees..
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:30 p.m., at the intersection of North Main and Piedmont streets and arrested Matthew William Donovan, 33, whose home address was not given. Donovan was charged with drunken driving, a motor-vehicle lights violation, and with possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
A bear sighting was reported, at 9:40 a.m., in the vicinity of School Street.
Two bear sightings were reported within slightly more than a half hour, at 3:13 p.m., near Liberty Street, and, at 3:46 p.m., in the area of Sawyer Lane. It was sighted a third time, at 5 p.m., off Vera Road.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
A bear sighting was reported in the vicinity of School Street, at 7:17 a.m.
The bear was seen again, near 2nd Avenue, at 1:26 p.m.
The ACO was notified, at 8:13 p.m., of kittens found behind McDonald’s.
Thursday, Sept. 1
The bear was spotted at 2:12 p.m., near Peabody Street.
Friday, Sept. 2
An officer was sent to Liberty Street, at 11:08 a.m. to assist a lost hiker find his way out of the woods. He was given a ride back to his car.
The Fire Department was called to the vicinity of the Seven Hills Foundation on North Main Street, at 3:11 p.m., to extinguish a vehicle fire. The vehicle was towed.
Saturday, Sept. 3
A vehicle was stopped in the vicinity of the Seven Hills Foundation, on North Main Street, and the operator was given a written warning for speeding and license not in possession.
Sunday, Sept. 4
An ambulance was dispatched to Rowell Lane, at 5:18 a.m., to transport an ill person to the hospital.
Firefighters were sent to Liberty Street, at 12:48 p.m., to extinguish a small outdoor fire that had extended to the porch. F.D. extinguished it without issue.