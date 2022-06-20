Swampscott
Friday
Animal control was alerted at 12:20 p.m. after a caller reported seeing "a lot of baby ducks on the beach in distress" at Eisman's Beach.
Multiple calls about an aggressive coyote were logged starting at 7:11 p.m. at locations near Paradise Road. A resident had been reported bitten earlier in the week in the vicinity.
Saturday
A break to a vehicle parked on Beach Avenue was reported at 10:17 a.m.
Danvers
Saturday
A past hit and run on Mohawk Street was reported at 7:48 a.m.
At least one injury was reported in a crash on the ramp from High Street to Route 128 at 5:18 p.m.