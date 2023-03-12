Thursday
An Aberdeen Avenue resident emailed a complaint to the animal control officer last night at 9:30 that two dogs at #20 growled at him from behind their fence when he walked by there yesterday. The officer advised the party that the problem dog at that residence had been rehomed and no longer lives there. The officer also advised the party that it is not against the law for a dog to bark or growl while they are behind a fence on their own property.
Police were sent to Macy’s at 11:59 a.m., for a female detained after she was caught shoplifting. The female, who had attempted to steal merchandise valued at $300 to $400, was detained and summoned to appear before a judge for shoplifting.
An officer spoke with an Edythe Lane resident about the four unregistered motor vehicles in the yard. She was advised to have them registered or covered with tarps or car covers in accordance with city regulations. She said she would have her husband take care of the issue.
An officer was sent to Spencer Gifts, at the Northshore Mall, for a shoplifter. He returned all the stolen items and was trespassed from the mall for three years.
Police were called to 50 Warren St., at 3:46 p.m., where they found two females yelling at each other in the hall. One of them, Susan M. Martinez, 65, of 53 Lincoln Ave., Apt. 1, Saugus, was charged with assault and battery on a person age 60 or older/disabled and with breaking and entering for a felony. Both parties refused medical attention.
Police responded to the Cheesecake Factory at the Northshore Mall to make a well-being check on a party either asleep or passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. They arrested Kevin Cadigan Hunter, 32, of 8 Hallmark Gardens, Apt. 11, Burlington, and charged him with drunken driving, second offense.
Friday
A male party called in to the police department at 8:05 p.m., to say he “just want to let you guys know if you get a call tonight for a domestic dispute that may end in homicide or bodily injury, I just want to let you know that I’m acting in self-defense.” The caller, who refused to identify himself, left no other information, but just kept repeating that he wanted a recorded transaction of his proclaimed innocence. The caller ID showed only Gloucester and, though phone records showed the number, neither the caller nor an address were given. Gloucester police were advised of the call.
Saturday
Police were called to Ed’s Auto Service, 23 Oak St., after a caller reporting a group fighting outside of the garage. The parties did not want police or medical assistance and went home to 25 Oak St.
Police were called to Pierpoint Street, at 6:41 a.m., after someone reported a man acting weirdly in the empty lot across from the park. Officers reported the man had dropped something into the “creek” and was trying to recover it. He identified himself only as “Joe.”
A caller reported, at 4:41 p.m., that her 2015 black Ford Focus had been stolen from outside Loyal Canines, Inc., 147 Summit St. The vehicle, which was last seen at 2 p.m., had been left unlocked.
Police were sent to 6 Crowninshield St., at 5:52 p.m., for a previous assault and battery, with the victim now at Lahey-Burlington.
A caller reported, at 8:43 p.m., that someone had just popped his Bruins inflatable on the front lawn and took off down Lowell Street. Police stopped the vehicle at Lowell and Priscilla and spoke with the juveniles, then with their parents. The caller did not wish to pursue the matter any further, and the other parties were sent on their way.
A resident of 2 Mount Vernon St., reported, at 9:16 p.m., that the hubcaps had been stolen from their vehicle.
A Ledgewood Way apartment resident reported, at 9:30 p.m., that she had just gotten out of the shower and could not find her 5-year-old son. She described him as 3 1/2-to-4-feet tall, with curly brown hair, wearing a white Harry Potter T-shirt and underpants. He was found hiding behind the headboard of the bed.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 11 Dodge St., at 10 a.m., for a trespasser.
The report of a disturbance brought police to the intersection of Lafayette and Derby streets, at 11:30 a.m.
At 11:42 a.m., police went to 133 Washington St., to settle a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 186 Essex St., at 1:42 p.m.
Another larceny report brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 3 p.m.
Police were sent to 286 Canal St., at 3:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike.
Officers were sent to 15 Federal St., at 5:52 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or bicycle.
An officer went to 5 Prince St., at 4 p.m., to take a report on a missing Juvenile.
Police were called to Brody’s Seaport, 215 Derby St., at approximately 7 p.m., for a case of unwanted fondling. Police arrested Ryan Lee Miller, 43, of 225 Derby St., Salem, and charged him with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.
Police were called to 26 Congress St., at 9:53 p.m., for a drunken party.
Officers were called to 40R Highland Ave., at 11:42 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Saturday
At 2:41 a.m., officers returned to 40R Highland Ave., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 5 Daniels St., at 9:59 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
A larceny brought officers to 250 Washington St., at 11 a.m., to report on another fraud or scam.
An officer was sent to 232 Highland Ave., at 11:42 a.m., to report on vandalism or graffiti.
Two more frauds or scams were reported, at 34 Fairmount St. at 12:08; and at 2 Nimitz Way, at 12:32 p.m.
Officers were called to 11 Dodge St., at 3:51 p.m. for trespassing.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to 35 Tozer Road, at 7:10 p.m., to check on suspicious at Mackay Equipment.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 8:30 p.m., for a female fainting outside a business.
Friday
Police started their daily midnight check of city businesses, facilities and properties at Harry Ball Field, 410 Essex St.
Two officers responded to a Broadway address, at 6:44 a.m., for a female punched in the head.
A truck struck the train bridge, at 7:52 a.m., at the intersection of River and Federal streets. There was property damage, but no one was injured.
Two cruisers were sent to 57 Enon St., at 10:43 a.m., to prevent a breach of peace.
At 11:50 a.m., two officers were sent to The Boston Private Bank, 57 Enon St., to prevent a breach of peace. The was bank trying to lock its doors with customers still inside.
An officer was called to 688 Hale St., at 1:20 p.m. for a fraudulent check.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 1:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run with property damage, after a tractor-trailer knocked down a light pole.
Three cruisers were called to the vicinity of 311 Cabot St, at 3:10 p.m., for a case of road rage and a disturbance that started in Danvers.
The report of a disturbance/fight brought three officers to the vicinity of 502 Cabot St., for a parent chasing a child.
Police were sent to 7 Ellingwood Court, at 7:15 p.m., to make a well-being check at the request of a party who was unable to contact their ill friend.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatchjed to Winter Street, at 8:17 p.m., for a party cutting themself.
Officers were sent to McPherson Drive at the Stop & Shop exit, for a female jumping into the street and flagging down cars.
Saturday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Mill Street for an unresponsive female believed to have overdosed on an unknown substance.
An officer stopped at 5:42 a.m., in the vicinity of 27 Pleasant St., to assist a party who was changing a tire in the road.
A commercial alarm brought three officers to 152 Conant St., at 10 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Abbott St., at 12:16 p.m., for a female experiencing an altered mental status.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to River Street for a suicidal male.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Rantoul Street, at 1:29 p.m., for a person having a seizure.
An officer was sent to 7 Reservoir Road, at 5:41 p.m., for a woman locked inside the facility.
Two officers were sent to Park Street, at 8:43 p.m., for a youth punched by an adult in a disturbance or fight.
Police fire and ambulance responded at 10:45 p.m., for a patron who had passed out at a Cabot Street establishment
Police went to 11:50 p.m., to check on a party asleep in a car.
Sunday
Police began their midnight rounds, at 12:15 p.m., with a complaint about a loud radio at 101 Rantoul St.
The report of an unresponsive male brought police, fire and ambulance to Rantoul Street at 9:56 a.m.
At 10:14 p.m., police responded to Elliott Street for a man sleeping in the ATM. After a brief check, they arrested Craig T. Richards, 38, of the streets, Beverly. He was charged on an outstanding warrant and with trespass.
The report of a possible fire on the second floor brought police and fire to 9 Knowlton St. at 11:37 a.m.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Essex streets, at 1:21 p.m., for a group causing a disturbance at Ellis Square.
Two officers went to 112 Elliott St., at 1:46 p.m., for two women arguing.
An officer from the Community Impact Unit was sent to Ellis Square at 2 p.m., to diffuse rising tension between parties at the square.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to GEICO, 150 Andover St., at 7:26 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened by another party who said they were going to post pictures.
At 11:57 p.m., police were called to the IRA Auto Body Shop, 105 Andover St., to check out a suspicious vehicle in the lot, but it was gone.
Friday
At 1:29 a.m., officers were sent to North Shore Nissan, 24A Commonwealth Ave., for a vehicle in the lot with its engine running.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 2:17 a.m., for a party harassing some girls.
At 11:18 p.m., police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, for the shoplifting of goods priced at $500.
An officer was sent to Kane’s Flower World, 64 Andover St., when a party reported a theft from their motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Sonesta Select, 275 Independence Way, to report on a guest who left without paying.
Saturday
Police were sent to Sam & Joe’s Restaurant, 30 Water St., at 7:51 p.m., for a person choking. They were taken to an area medical facility.
Officers were sent to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 8:28 p.m., for unwanted guests refusing to leave. The group was dispersed.
Sunday
Police were called to 240 Conant Apartments, 240 Conant St., at 8:26 a.m., for a missing 93-year-old resident.
An officer went to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 11:56 p.m., to speak with a person who was using hateful language.
Police were sent to Maple Street and I-95 north for a motor vehicle accident with personal injury.
An officer was called to the Sawasdee Restaurant, 49 Maple St., at 1:12 p.m., for a male who appeared to be in distress.
An officer was called to the intersection of Endicott and Sylvan streets, at 2:32 p.m., where he spoke with youths on bikes regarding a complaint.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police made property checks on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Stramski Way and Humphrey Street between 12:35 and 1:01 a.m.
An officer was sent to Gerry Street, at 5:52 a.m., to assist a citizen.
At 7:30 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm on Washington Street, but it was a false alarm.
An officer was sent to Cheever Avenue, at 8 a.m., to investigate a stolen bike.
An officer was sent to West Tisbury Road, at 9:39 a.m. for a business scam.
Three officers were sent to Naugus Avenue, at 10:12 a.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Six officers were sent to the vicinity of Stonybrook Road, at 10:15 a.m., for suspicious activity. They arrested Christopher D. Full, 21, of 21 Cheever Ave., Marblehead. He was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony; malicious destruction of property estimated at more than $1,200; and on four outstanding Marblehead warrants.
An officer was sent to Tedesco Street, at 12:44 p.m., to speak with a resident regarding a scam call they had received.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 2:04 p.m., for suspicious activity.
A case of larceny, forgery or fraud was reported from Washington Street, at 5:51 p.m.
An officer was sent to Tedesco Street, at 6:55 p.m., to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police made property checks on Lighthouse Lane, Humphrey Street, Widger Road and Baldwin Road between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m.