PeabodyFriday
Police were sent to a Wallis Street address at 5:30 p.m., on a report of vandalism. A 55-year-old homeless Peabody man was summoned to court for breaking and entering a motor vehicle for a misdemeanor and for malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200.
Police responded, at 6:09 p.m., to the vicinity of 98 Foster St., for a two-car accident with airbag deployment. Three parties complained of injury and were evaluated by Atlantic, but none were transported. One vehicle was towed and one was left in the parking lot of Champions.
Officers were sent to 65 Newcastle Road, at 7:07 p.m., for a vehicle vs. hydrant accident. There was significant damage to the hydrant and the water department was notified. A gray Lexus left the scene and was last seen turning onto Sparrow Lane Extension. The vehicle operator was located via the Registry by his license plate number.
A caller notified police, at 10:12 p.m., from Stanzy’s Country Ranch, 1 Main St., that a person who does not work there was at the entrance taking pictures of people’s IDs. The officer reported the individual is an employee who was checking IDs.
An officer was called to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 10:56 p.m., to assist a distraught woman who was seeking help in obtaining a 209A restraining order. The caller told the officer she was safe at this location and would be staying with her mother for the evening.
An 11:20 p.m. call from the front desk at Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., reported that some nine adults and 10 children were causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the hotel. Management allowed them to return to their rooms as long as they kept it down. They were advised that if the issue persists, they will have to leave.
Saturday
Police were called, at 1:19 a.m., to the vicinity of Tremont and Fulton streets, for a rollover involving a possible gray Honda. The operator, a 35-year-old Buxton Street, Peabody, female was transported to Lahey Burlington with unknown injuries and will be summoned to court to face a charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Her vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 16 Littles Lane, at 1:53 a.m. after a vehicle, possibly a black Infiniti, took out a fence, leaving extensive damage behind. A 26-year-old Salem female will be summoned to court on a charge of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
A caller reported at 12:15 p.m., from Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., that his license plate had been stolen from the rear of his vehicle while he was staying there.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 1:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 7 Elm St., and arrested the operator, Ronald Enrique Pinheiro,18, of 5 Pleasant St., Peabody, and charged him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Multiple calls brought police to the intersection of Bartholomew and Lynn streets, for a two-vehicle accident. EMS cleared all three parties and both vehicles were towed.
Officers were sent to 13 Oran Circle, at 4:40 p.m., in response to a caller reporting his son was being attacked by several people outside, and knives were involved. Caller said the vehicles involved left the area and were returning to Lynn. The officer will investigate the incident to determine whether charges will be filed.
Police were sent to the parking lot at Macy’s Men’s Furnishings, at 5:54 p.m., for a report of a male passed out in a motor vehicle. Police checked and, after a brief investigation, arrested Gilber Adiel Molina, 42, of 88 Trenton St., Apt. 1, East Boston. He was charged with drunken driving, 4th offense or greater, and with operating a motor vehicle after revocation of his license.
Police responded to the intersection of Andover Street and Loris Road, at 6:40 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Jeep Liberty with front-end damage. Te vehicle was last seen headed westbound on Route 114. The accident was observed by a witness who saw the Jeep run a red light and strike another vehicle.
Police were called to 39 Glen Drive, at 6:53 p.m. for a single-vehicle accident involving a dirt bike. The operator, a 22-year-old Peabody man, was transported to Beverly Hospital and his dirt bike was towed. The man was also summoned to court on charges of drunken driving; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Mulberry Lane, at 7:08 p.m., after a vehicle hit a pole. The 48-year-old Fremont, N.H., operator had possibly overdosed and CPR was started by the caller. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital and was later summoned to court for driving under the influence of drugs and for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Police received a report, at 8:43 p.m., of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of Route. It was last seen by the Golden Banana, headed towards Lynnfield. The vehicle was not located.
Sunday
A male was reported, at 12:10 p.m., to have fallen off a ladder at 16 Diane Road. They were transported to
Salem Hospital.
A person walked into the police station, at 3:45 p.m., to report his wallet was stolen at Trader Joe’s, 300
Andover St.
A Mayfair Road resident called police, at 6:38 p.m., to report a neighbor came onto her property, took a piece of cardboard from her trash, then left the area.
A Carpenter Street caller advised police, at 7:05 p.m., that escaped kittens are jumping on construction equipment at 4 Carpenter St. The officer reported the kittens live at 8 Carpenter St., and there are no issues.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:07 p.m., in the vicinity of A-Plus Sunoco, 144 Newbury St., and summoned the driver, a 41-year-old Malden man, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Fire Department Headquarters, 41 Lowell St., at 9:34 p.m., where they arrested a 25-year-old 28 Shore Drive apartment resident on an outstanding Peabody District Court warrant for larceny by false pretense under $1,200.
Marblehead
Friday
Police responded to the intersection of Ballast Lane and Harbor Avenue, at 7:15 a.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
Two patrolmen and a sergeant were sent to an Atlantic Avenue building for a break-and-entry and a burglary.
Four patrolmen went to an Atlantic Avenue location , at 8:40 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Nahant and Kimball streets, at 10:26 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Saturday
Cannon blasts were reported, at 9:50 a.m., from Fort Sewall Lane. No action was required.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run was reported on Nicholson St., at 2:06 p.m.
Sunday
Three officers responded to Pleasant Street at 1:23 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
An officer was sent to Gregory Street, at 6:36 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Three officers were sent to Atlantic Avenue and Gregory Street at 8:55 p.m. for reports of fireworks but they were unable to locate anyone.
Swampscott
Thursday
Police were sent to a Humphrey Street address, at 1:41 p.m., after a third-party caller expressed their concern for the wellbeing of a child at the residence. The caller said the father had told him his concerns about feeding her.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Bradlee Avenue and Humphrey Street, at 2:50 p.m., after a party called to express concern for kids with a lemonade stand jumping out into Humphrey Street with their signs.
A Hillside Avenue caller reported his electricity provider was changed from National Grid to another company without his permission and the new company will not allow him to change back. He said he has already contacted the Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Public Utilities. He said the new provider gave him a digital copy of a contract he had never signed, and his electronic signature was forged.
Friday
A Hillside Avenue caller requested an officer go to another Hillside Avenue address and speak with that resident, whose name he gave. He said this person is in the street, in his own truck, making a lot of noise. The caller said this is an ongoing situation with the truck owner intentionally bothering the other Hillside Avenue residents. Officers went to Hillside Avenue and spoke with the truck owner.
A woman came to the station to enquire whether anyone had turned in a silver watch she had lost yesterday on Eisman’s Beach. A notation was made in the lost and found book in dispatch.
An ambulance was dispatched to the intersection of Salem Street and Sunbeam Lane, at 1:05 p.m., for a party who sustained a head injury in a two-car accident.
Police were sent to Forest Avenue and Laurel Road, at 10:12 p.m. for a group of kids wearing trash bags, yelling and swearing in the area. One of them was transported to Nathan Road and another to Reddington Road.
Saturday
A caller from Lincoln House Point advised police at 5:49 a.m., of a dead cat on their lawn, and that appeared to have been attacked overnight. They said they would like to see the police about it.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Whales Beach, 153 Puritan Road, at 6:11 p.m., for a motorcycle accident with injury. The cyclist was transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to the Fish House, 431 Humphrey St., at 8:30 p.m., for kids jumping off the pier.
Sunday
A party called police, at 12:11 a.m., to complain about a loud party in the Puritan Road area. The caller was unsure of the address, but police traced it to Sculpin Way and to Puritan Road.
Police were sent to the intersection of Archer Street and Eureka Avenue, at 12:06 p.m. to report two young males, about 17 to 21 years of age, climbing on his construction vehicle.
A caller from 311 Eureka Ave. reported a past larceny at 2:34 p.m. A neighbor’s doorbell camera indicated the suspects are the two suspicious males reported in the area about two and a half hours earlier.
A property manager at Vantage Terrace called police, at l4:22 p.m., to report a disturbance with a person at the pool and was requesting an officer.
Salem
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of 227 Highland Ave., at 4:31 p.m. for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bike.
Reports of fireworks brought police to Restaurant Row at 5:24 p.m.
Officers were sent to 14 Cousins St., at 6:34 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers responded to 9 Cherry Street at 8:23 p.m. and to 41 Palmer St., at 8 27 p.m. on two separate noise complaints.
A fireworks complaint brought officers to the vicinity of 39 Lafayette Place, at 10:31 p.m.
Monday
Reports of a fight brought police to 51 Harbor St., at 12:27 a.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 10 Congress St., at 2:49 a.m., to report on vandalism or graffiti.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 81 Highland Ave., at 7:41 a.m.
Police were sent to 140 Bridge St., at 11:18 and to 9 Ocean Ave., at 11:20 a.m., to bring an end to two separate disputes.
An officer went to 18 S. Washington Square, at 12:33 p.m. to talk with a party who had gotten threats.
Police were called to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 1:37 p.m. for a suspicious person. They stopped David George Matson, 49, of 86 Dunstable Road. Matson was arrested and charged with shoplifting; possession of a burglarious instrument; and attempting to commit a crime.