PeabodyFriday
Police responded, at 2:07 pm., to the vicinity of 55 Newbury St., for a vehicle in the breakdown lane in front of Sonic Drive-In. The operator will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A licensed operator took the vehicle.
An officer was called to Wendy’s, 69 Newbury St., at 4 p.m., after a caller reported that a customer was causing a disturbance and throwing items at them. The caller said the customer had since left, but they would still like to speak with an officer because they have a video of the incident.
New graffiti was found on the old building at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St. Ext. It was found on the front of the building as well as the large garage door.
Employees as Petco Pet Superstore, 10 Sylvan St., called police at 5:55 p.m., to report that an intoxicated woman was making threats against them. The female left in an unknown direction of travel, possibly toward Danvers, and a BOLO was put out for that area. The vehicle was found unoccupied in the parking lot of Petsmart in Danvers. An officer located the driver, checked her well-being, and found she was unimpaired.
Police were called to Northshore MRI, 4 Centennial Drive, at 7:47 p.m. after an employee said a man had spit at her. A 47-year-old Danvers man will be summoned to court to face a charge of simple assault.
Saturday
Police reported at 9:20 a.m., that a dirt bike was in the parking lot of the Elks Lodge, 40 Oak St. It fled down Little’s Lane to Main Street, but the officer got its plate number and will be speaking to the rider’s parents.
A 20 Central St. resident called police, at 11:40 a.m., to report a package from Amazon was stolen. The caller said the box was still on the porch, but the contents were gone. She told police she did not remember what was supposed to be in the package.
A caller reported from Nordstrom, at 12:54 p.m., a past shoplifting of sunglasses valued at $1,500. Security provided video footage of the incident that occurred Friday night.
A male party from 26 Summit Terrace at reported, 1:55 p.m., past fraud activity on a company business debit card. The suspect does not have a voicemail box and is believed to be currently homeless. A summons was issued for the 30-year-old Bridgewater male, who will face court on charges of larceny over $1,200 by credit card; misuse of a credit cart over $1,200; and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,000.
Police were called to the intersection of Central and Tremont streets, at 8:12 p.m. for a minor motor-vehicle accident blocking traffic. There were no injuries and no tows, but the 32-year-old Peabody female operator was summonsed to court to face a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A party found dumpster-diving behind Ulta Beauty Salon & Cosmetics, 210U Andover St., at 9:25 p.m., was required to clean up his mess, then sent on his way.
A caller reported, at 10:45 p.m., that some 30 kids ran behind a house at 21 Worcester Road. The officer reported a house party, and asked for more units, but the party appeared to be dispersing at that time. One 19-year-old male was transported to his Danvers address.
Sunday
A store associate reported that an ambulance was dispatched to Sephora, 210S Andover St., at 3:50 p.m., after a shelving unit fell on a customer causing serious injury. The customer was transported to Salem hospital.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Street and Dalton Court, at 4:20 p.m., for a two-car accident without injuries. One vehicle was towed and a female refused medical attention.
A caller reported, at 5:55 p.m., from the intersection of Pulaski and Gardner streets, that a car had crashed into a tree. The caller spoke to the operator who said they were OK to drive and left the scene in the direction of Route 114. Police could not find the vehicle, but did find debris from the tree in the road.
Two tow trucks were sent to the vicinity of 210T Andover St. at 6:12 p.m. for an accident involving two vehicles. No further information was available
An officer was sent to 32 Fulton St., at 11:15 p.m., for a vehicle stuck in the snow. The officer called DPW to request the area be sanded. The operator was able to back his vehicle down the street and park legally.
Marblehead
Thursday
Officers were sent to a Commercial Street address at 8:56 a.m., for a harassment prevention order.
Officers responded to a Green Street address at 8:15 p.m. after an apartment tenant reported an unknown person in their unit.
Friday
Officers responded to Risley Road, at 12:55 a.m. for a burglar alarm. It was a false alarm.
A Leggs Hill Road resident called police, at 10:20 a.m. to report garbage thrown into their yard.
At 12:20 p.m. an officer was sent to Pleasant Street to make a report on a parked car hit by another vehicle. The car was towed.
An officer was sent to Arrowhead Road, at 1:30 p.m., for a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Lincoln Park, at 2:44 p.m., to investigate a larceny, forgeryor fraud case.
A ladder truck and two pumpers were sent to a Countryside Lane address, at 8:11 p.m., for a chimney fire.
Saturday
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Lime Street, at 3:22 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:55 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue and cited the operator. The offense was not indicated.
At 7:15 p.m., a Trek bicycle was found on the sidewalk on Jersey Street.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded, at 8 p.m., to West Shore Drive for a motor-vehicle crash. A vehicle was towed.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to a Tucker Street address, at 12:39 a.m., for a report of people yelling.
A disturbance brought police to Pleasant St. at 2:04 a.m.
At 2:50 a.m., officers were sent to Pleasant St., to assist a citizen.
An officer stopped at the intersection of Pleasant and Gerry streets, at 8:20 a.m., to assist a driver in changing a tire.
An officer went to Bessom Street, at 2:30 p.m., to help a party find their car.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Prospect and Commercial streets, for a motor-vehicle crash.
DanversSaturday
An officer was called to 110 Newbury St., for a vehicle parked in a handicap space.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:50 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 24 Newbury St., at 4:57 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury. State police handled the case.
Police went to 35 Independence Way, at 9:30 p.m. in response to a front door alarm. It was a false alarm.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 50 Independence Way, at 9:33 p.m.
Sunday
Officers responded, at 2:03 a.m., to a Dodge Court address, for loud music that was disturbing the peace. When the officer arrived, however, there was not a note to be heard.
At 2:45 a.m., police were called to 96 Commonwealth Ave., for a front-door glass break, but it was a false alarm.
Police were called to 76 Newbury St., at 6:06 a.m. for a suspicious party in a UHaul van.
Officers responded to 167 Maple St., at 1:20 p.m., for a two -car accident with possible injury.
Police were sent to a River Drive residence, at 3:15 p.m., to check on a man making suicidal statements.
Police were sent to Endicott and Water streets, at 7:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 27 Rice St., at 8:57 p.m., to assist a woman, in a non-domestic dispute, who said a male was harassing her.
Police were called back to 27 Rice St., at 9:40 p.m., for a male yelling.
An officer was called to the vicinity of 5 Cherry Hill Drive at 10 p.m., for a vehicle off the road and to another Cherry Hill Drive location at 10:37 p.m., for another vehicle off the road.
Monday
Police were sent to Wenham Street on the Wenham town line at 12:47 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident in which four people fled from the vehicle.
An officer was sent to a MacArthur Boulevard address, at 7:18 a.m., to assist a party who fell Saturday, but was no longer alert. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was called to CVS Pharmacy, 1 Maple St., at 7:45 a.m., to provide aid for a party with frostbite. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.