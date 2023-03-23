Peabody
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:12 p.m., at the intersection of Main and Park streets and after a brief investigation, arrested the driver, Kenneth Southwick, 42, of 10 First St., Apt. 512, Salem. He was charged with second-offense drunken driving and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
A caller reported, at 6:51 p.m., that a white Dodge Ram was speeding through the parking lot of Lifetime Fitness and almost struck her son she was picking up from swimming class. She told the male driver to watch his speed. He began yelling belligerently at her. He claimed he was a police officer and said he was taking her plate down “and circling back for her.” She left the lot in fear of his retaliation, but did not want to come to the station at this point to make a report as she still had her child with her. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
A 61 Lake Shore caller reported a cat had wandered into her yard, and it’s disposition appeared to be that of a domesticated indoor cat, so she was concerned that someone might be missing it. It was a medium-size, fluffy, white with black and brown spots, but no collar or tags. She was advised police would note its location in case anyone should call looking for it.
Thursday
Police were sent to 1 Main St., at 2:58 a.m., to assist a female who said her boyfriend may have stolen money from her, and she wanted to talk with an officer. Police will issue a summons to the 26-year-old resident of 2 Culdaff St., Apt. L, Easthampton, Mass., requiring him to face a judge on a charge of larceny under $2,000.
A 158 Washington St. woman reported, at 7:57 p.m., that her son had run away. He was wearing silver Nikes, a dark gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The mother called back to say he was located by his coach and is safe.
Police were called to the Northshore Mall, at 11:30 a.m., to assist a woman in locating her vehicle. The officer and security checked the parking lot but were unable to locate the vehicle. The woman said she would come back with her family when the mall closed. She was picked up by a family member.
BeverlyWednesday
Police were called to 3 Carver St., at 4:20 for a possibly rabid skunk circling in the front yard.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of Goat Hill Land and Cabot Street, at 5:38 p.m., for an accident with personal injury.
A detective was sent to 19 West Dane St., at 6:31 p.m., for a past attempted break and entry or vandalism.
Police were called to 48 Pond St., at 11:27 p.m., for a general disturbance caused by a DCF issue.
Thursday
Police began their daily midnight checks at 12:33 a.m., on McPherson Drive.
Officers went to 19 Dodge St., at 2:15 a.m., for individuals asleep in a vehicle outside CVS.
Police and an ambulance responded, at 6:11 a.m., to Bridge Street for daughter having a seizure.
Three officers were called to 253 Cabot St., at 7:44 a.m., for a disturbance.
Police were called, at 9:11 a.m. to a company in the Cummings Center, 181 Elliott St., that was scammed out of $80,000.
Police were sent to the intersection of Spring and Colon streets, at 11:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
The sergeant and two officers were called to Tozer Street, at 2:40 p.m., for an out-of-control 24-year-old male.
MiddletonMonday, March 13
An ambulance was sent to the Ironwoods Building A, on Village Road, at 3:13 a.m., for a party experiencing an altered mental state. They were transported to an area hospital.
Police were sent to the Middleton Transfer Station, Natsue Way, at 3:09 p.m., to investigate the theft of old construction items from a storage shed.
Tuesday, March 14
An ambulance was sent to Middleton Family Medicine, South Main St., at 10:06 a.m., for a patient with a cardiac problem. The patient was transported to an area hospital.
An officer was called to Walgreen’s, on South Main Street, at 3:07 p.m., for the receipt of counterfeit bills.
Wednesday, March 15
An officer was sent to Starbucks Coffee, South Main St., at 9:32 a.m., to assist Danvers police in attempting to find a party.
Thursday, March 16
Police notified the DPW, at 1:59 a.m., of a recliner dumped in the roadway on North Liberty Street.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10:40 p.m., on North Main Street and cited the operator for speeding.
Friday, March 17
Police made a report, at 11:25 a.m., of a past road-rage incident at the intersection of North Main Street and the North Andover line.
An officer was sent to a Maple Street address, at 9:00 p.m., to assist Danvers police with a notification.
Saturday, March 18
Police stopped a driver at 10 a.m., on North Main Street and issued a written warning for a hands-free violation
An ambulance was sent to the Water Park of New England, Village Road, at 3:12 p.m., to transport a patient to the hospital with a head injury.
Police and ambulance were sent to Boston Street, at 5:52 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. A person was transported to a hospital with an injury.
At 10:53 p.m., complaints of several speeding, erratic vehicles brought an officer to the vicinity of the Ironwoods Building A on Village Road.
Sunday, March 19
An officer was called to a North Main Street address, at 5:25 p.m., to report on a dispute between neighbors.
SalemWednesday
Police were called to 30 St. Peter St., at 7:47 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Thursday
Reports of a disturbance brought officers to 3 Prince St., at 12:07 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 19 Palmer St., at 1:08 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
The report of a break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 38 Boston St., at 7:46 a.m.
Police were sent to Howard Street, at 8:30 a.m.,, for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were called to 38 Swampscott Road at 11:24 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Officers responded, at 12:14 p.m., to 38 Boston St., for a fraud or a scam.
A past break-and-entry brought police to 45 Traders Way, at 12:29 p.m.
Police were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 14:03 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Officers went to 40R Highland Ave., at 2:37 p.m., to report on a party who was being threatened.
Two separate fraud or scam reports brought police to 17 Paradise Road, at 2:51, and then to 7 Turner St., at 3:20 p.m.
A past break and entry brought police to 12 Palmer St., at 4:20 pm.
Police made eight routine motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city between 4:27 at the intersection of Washington and Essex streets, and 6:21 p.m., at the intersection of Essex and Washington streets.
Police were sent to 211 Washington St., at 5:51 p.m., to break up a fight.