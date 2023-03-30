Salem
Tuesday
Police arrested William Daniel Sapp, 49, of 241 Lafayette St., Apt. 5, Salem. He was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and with two counts of vandalizing property.
Wednesday
Police responded to 8 Peter Road, at 6:43 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Thursday
Reports of an assault in the past brought officers to 201 1/2 North Street, at 10:15 p.m.
Police arrested Richard Ronald Bochiccio, 46, of 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 205, Salem, at that address. He was charged on an outstanding warrant, and with possession of a Class B druug, subsequent offense.
An officer was sent to 40R Highland Ave., at 11:54 a.m. to report on a larceny.
PeabodyWednesday
Maintenance at 5 Silverleaf Way reported two unattended toddlers in a tenant’s living room at 8:54 a.m. The children were reunited with the father and his girlfriend and the officer will file a Massachusetts form alleging child abuse or neglect.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 20 Howley St., at 9:08 a.m., to monitor the homeless camps. No issues were found.
Police were called to Bagel World, 10 Sylvan St., at 9:18 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Both operators declined medical transport, and both vehicles were towed.
Police responded to Life Time Fitness, 210L Andover St., to check on a party after an altercation with mall security. The party, who is employed at AT&T, was trespassed from the mall for 5 years, and their employment status is pending.
A party called at 9:57 a.m., to report seeing a large red parrot in her neighbor’s bush this morning at 102 Lowell St., but she said she no longer sees it. She was advised to try calling out to the parrot and to report any further sightings. Police called animal control officer, but no parrots were reported missing. Officer willing to help and requested we pass info on to caller.
A 10 Dearborn road caller notified, police, at 11:18 a.m., of a hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle, ID’d as a black SUV, fled toward Route 1. A surveillance camera picked up a gray SUV with front-end damage, possibly a resident. Plate number was not available. The suspect vehicle and operator were ID’d.
A Magnolia Way resident notified police, at 12:18 p.m., took a rock and smashed his front door, and he was walking up and down the stairs. The caller described him as a male in his 40s, with dark hair and wearing a John Casolla Construction sweatshirt. He also said the suspect struck a column with his vehicle before he left in a gray Chevy Traverse with front-end damage. The officer stopped the vehicle in the vicinity of 11 Dearborn road, and read the driver his Miranda rights. The operator, Benjamin Horne, 57, of 7 Silverleaf Way, Apt. 709, Peabody, was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; two counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,200, two counts of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, attempting to commit a crime, and a marked lanes violation. His vehicle was towed.
Officers were set to the James Street Park, at 3:40 pm., in response to a fight on the basketball court. The officer spoke with the juveniles, who were play wrestling and it looked real. No one was bruised or injured. They were advised not to do it in public.
Approximately $70 worth of packages were stolen from 61 Harris Ave., at about 3:46 p.m..
An officer was sent to the Northshore Mall, at 4:57 p.m., to assist security with juveniles riding bikes through the mall. They were told to stay out of the mall with their bikes and were sent on their way.
A resident of whispering meadows notified police, at 5:45 p.m., that neighborhood kids keep throwing things at and on her mobile home.
Police were sent to T-Mobile, 232 Andover St., to check on a vehicle idling in the parking lot for a long period. The owner of the vehicle had been taken into custody on an active warrant while in the area in his vehicle. The driver, Michael Millet Carela, 28, of 8864 Ranson St., Apt. 2, Queens Village, New York, had been arrested on an other-department warrant.
DanversTuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of I-95 north and Exit 70/Route 1, at 4:08 p.m., for a male running on the highway. He could not be located.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Maple Street Housing, 80 Maple St., at 4:26 p.m., for a male running in the roadway. Police stopped and arrested Derek Fuller, 38, of 21 Park St., Middleton. He was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, and with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor.
Wednesday
Medical aid was sent to 8 Drury Lane, at 8:24 a.m., for an 84-year-old with a possible stroke.
Officers went to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 3:05 p.m., for an uncompliant shoplifter who had taken merchandise priced at more than $200.
Medical aid was sent to Sam & Joe’s restaurant, 30 Water St., at just before 5 p.m., for a person who had fallen with a head injury.
An officer was called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 5:44 p.m., to assist a shopper who was missing her $700 pocketbook. It was later found and turned in.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 132 High Street at 7:20 p.m. for a car into a pole. There were no injuries, but one driver was summoned to court.
A report of two males arguing at 8:15 p.m., brought police to Danvers Indoor Sports.
Thursday
Police were sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, at 1:21 p.m., for a T-bone motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and injury. Two injured parties were transported to Beverly Hospital.
BeverlyWednesday
An officer was sent to 12 Thorndike St., at 5:17 p.m. to report on an attempted fraud.
Police responded to 254 Cabot St., at 6:23 p.m., on a commercial burglar alarm.
Police were sent to a Park Street residence, at 7:13 p.m., for a possible violation of a restraining order.
Two officers were assigned to a prisoner watch at 8:11 p.m., as a prisoner was transported from Elliott Street to the hospital.
Police noted, at 9 p.m., that a prisoner had attempted suicide while in lock-up.
A woman was reported down in the vicinity of Park and Roundy streets, at 10:54 p.m., with an unknown medical condition.
Thursday
Police started their usual late-night check of schools, buildings, offices, restaurants, bars and miscellaneous facilities around town at 12:38 a.m., at The Pickled Onion.
At 3:24 a.m., officers were sent to 3 Winchester Terrace, to search an apartment for a firearm.
Police responded to 181 Elliott St., at 6:38 a.m., for a commercial alarm.
The captain and two officers responded, at 7:35 a.m., to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Colon Street for a two-car motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Three officers were sent to 411 Cabot St., at 8:40 a.m. for two women fighting inside.
Officers were called at around 10:15 a.m., to Essex and Hawthorne streets, than at Burton Avenue, for a barrel in the roadway.
An officer was sent to Hale Street, at 10:51 a.m., to check the homeless.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 5 Roundy St., at 11:12 a.m., to assist a lawyer who was attempting to ID squatters.
An officer went to 5 Mechanic St., at 12:22 p.m. to report on a purse being taken from the outside of a home.
The report of a stolen package brought an officer to 2 Memorial Drive at 12:51 p.m.
An officer went to 8 Woodlands Road, at 2:25 p.m., where he could hear a lost phone pinging at that address.
MarbleheadSaturday
Police went to a Prospect Street address, at 2:12 a.m., on a general complaint.
A larceny, forgery or fraud case brought an officer to Front Street, at 11:07 a.m.
A series of annoying phone calls brought an officer to Wyman Road at 12:58 p.m., to report on the problem.
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Wyman Road for a group of kids on bikes being a nuisance.
An officer and a fire truck were sent to Hawkes Street, at 7:26 p.m., to report on the problem.
A shoe issue brought an officer to Pitman Road, at 7:46 p.m.
Police made property checks on Stramski Way, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and Lafayette St., between 8:34 and 10:04 p.m.
MiddletonMonday, March 20
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:43 a.m., that was driving the wrong way on Pleasant St.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 6:51 p.m., in the vicinity of the Mackey Funeral Home on South Main Street and cited the driver for an expired inspection sticker and gave them a warning for a missing registration sticker.
Tuesday, March 21
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:39 a.m., at the intersection of School and Liberty streets and arrested the operator, Gabriella N. Noveck, 29, of Lexington. She was charged with possession of Class B drugs; motor vehicle operator refusing to identify herself; a marked lanes violation; three counts of failing to stop or yield; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop for police; and driving under the influence of drugs.
An officer was sent to Rizzo’s Pizza, North Main Street, at 12:21 p.m., for suspicious activity. A 37-year-old Lynn man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Police responded to East Street, at 3:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. The party refused medical attention.
Police were called to Cumberland Farms, on South Main Street, at 11:59 p.m., where they arrested a Beverly man for domestic assault.
Wednesday, March 22
The sergeant was sent to CVS, Maple St., at 3:41 p.m., to report on a past theft.
Thursday, March 23
An officer was sent to a North Main Street address, at 8:20 a.m. to speak with a party about ongoing harassment of which they were the subject, via phone and text.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Washington St., at 1:37 p.m., for a party who had fallen. They were transported to an area hospital.
Friday, March 24
The owner of First Place Machinery, East Street, reported, at 10:42 that his mailbox was spray-painted overnight.
The sergeant was sent to Old Haswell Park Road, at 12:14 p.m., to report of tools stolen from a construction site.
Saturday, March 25
Middleton Electric Department was sent to Liberty Street, at 8:32 p.m., for a transformer explosion with wires down.