Peabody
Tuesday
A woman called police, at 12:40 p.m., from the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., to report her husband has been smoking crack for two days and is having thoughts of harming himself. The responding officer said the husband was not in the room and the people who are there do not know him. The male was not registered at the motel and the officer was unable to find anyone in the room or the motel who matches the name given.
A caller advised police, at 3:33 p.m., that an intoxicated male was passed out on the ground by the entrance to the cemetery. He was taking a nap and was sent on his way.
Several calls at 3:55 p.m. reported a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Andover Street. Route 114 westbound was closed from Sylvan Street along 114 to the Danvers Line. Three vehicles were towed and two parties were transported to Salem Hospital with undisclosed injuries.
A party called police, at 4 p.m., from Tannery Gardens, 111 Foster St., Apt. 214, to report a theft of jewelry. The caller estimated the value of the stolen jewelry as approximately $35,000. There were no suspects, and the time frame was unclear.
A woman called police, at 5 p.m., from her home in Georgia to report she had left a necklace at the Homewood Suites, which was unable to find it. The woman had filed a report with her local police in Georgia.
Police were called to Select Marble and Granite, 147 Summit St., for a suspicious abandoned vehicle after a caller reported two people abandoning a Ford pickup in the industrial park area, across from the Marble & Granite dumpster. One officer stopped the persons at 200 Lynnfield while the other went to check the abandoned vehicle. The persons were taken into custody on active warrants, and were taken to the station where they were booked on those warrants. One, a 23-year-old Peabody woman, was booked on two other department warrants. The other, a 38-year-old Peabody man, was booked on two other-department warrants also.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Tracey and Walnut streets, at 10:10 p.m., after a caller reported a “wanted person” was in that location. Police arrested Danelia Rae Phayr, 43, of Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., Salem. She was taken into custody on two Salem default warrants, a misdemeanor warrant for breaking and entering and for trespassing, and a felony warrant for larceny from a building.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Birney St., at 12:20 a.m., after a report of a party living out of a gray sedan parked by the chain link fence. The person was allegedly living out of their vehicle and dumping trash. The party was sent on their way. No trash was being disposed of in that area.
Police were called to the vicinity of 40 Farm Ave., at 3:43 a.m., for a vehicle off into the woods. The operator was transported to Lahey-Peabody and the vehicle was towed.
Police were called to the intersection of Foster and Washington streets, at 7:42 a.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident. The Ford Explorer was driven from the scene by a driver with a license, and the operator, an 18-year-old male will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to 215 Cabot St., at 6:25 p.m., to talk with a woman possibly being scammed or swindled.
Police were called to 3 Lothrop St., at 10:10 p.m., for an unwanted guest who had returned to the residence.
They were called back to the same 3 Lothrop St. address, at 11:47 p.m., for the unwanted guest who had, apparently, returned yet again.
Tuesday
At 5 a.m. two patrolmen, plus a sergeant, were called, for the third time in seven hours, to 3 Lothrop St., for a general disturbance, an unwecome male party in the house.
Officers were sent to 907 Manor Road, at 9:17 a.m., to check on a student not heard from for days.
An officer and ambulance were sent to Essex Street, at 10:37 a.m., for a party down with CPR already in progress.
An officer was sent to 18 Gove Ave., at 1:15 p.m., for suspicious activity. Kids had been throwing rocks yesterday.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Sohier Road address, at 5:35 p.m. for an unattended death. The 76-year-old man, who lived alone, hadn’t been seen in three weeks. His death is not believed to have been suspicious.
Police and fire responded to a Lefavour Avenue residence, at 6:06 p.m., to assist a resident with a lockout.
Two cruisers responded to 545 Cabot St. at 6:20 p.m., after a resident reported, at 6:20 p.m., their motor vehicle had been broken into during the day.
Police were sent to 265 Essex St., at 7:40 p.m., for an unwanted family member who wouldn’t leave.
A 131 McKay St. resident reported, at 7:50 p.m., that multiple fraudulent withdrawals had been made from their account.
Two officers were sent to Porter Street, at 8:12 p.m., to disperse a homeless group from the beach.
Wednesday
A 1 Winter St. resident called police at 12:31 a.m., to report he did not recognize a person at the door.
Two cruisers were sent to 298 Cabot St., at 1:50 a.m., for commercial alarms.
Police were sent to 81 Cabot St., at 2:12 a.m., to check on two males walking around the house.
Two officers were sent to 3 Lothrop St., at 5:43 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
The sergeant was sent to 3 Lothrop St., at 7:01 a.m., to serve the unwanted guest in hand with a no trespass order.
An officer was sent to 28 Story Ave., at 10:53 a.m., to assist a citizen with a dog exchange and prevent a breach of peace.
A 12 Pleasant St., resident called police, at 11:36 a.m., to report being scammed over Facebook Marketplace.
The sergeant, three patrolmen, the fire department and an ambulance were sent to 31 Park St., at 1:34 p.m., for a possible business fire.
A 245 Cabot St. party notified police, at 1:54 p.m., of fraudulent activity on their debit card.
A cruiser was sent to 1 McPherson Drive, to disperse a carload of kids.
Salem
Tuesday
Police went to the vicinity of 13 Olde Village Drive, at 4:27 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run brought an officer to 3 Dove Ave., at 4:50 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:49 p.m., in the vicinity of 48 Congress St., and arrested the driver, Franchesco Caraballo Perez, 20, of 36 Perkins St., Apt 3A, Salem, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Police went to 115 Derby St., at 7:15 p.m., for a commercial alarm.
Officers were sent to 40 Bridge St., at 8:43 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to the intersection of Congress and Leavitt streets, at 8:56 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the vicinity of Washington Square North and Oliver Street at 9:20 p.m.
Wednesday
The report of a juvenile issue brought an officer to 7 Piedmont St., at 7:36 a.m.
Officers went to 213 Jefferson Ave., at 9:20 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were called to 144 Bridge St., at 10:30 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police went to 116 Federal St., just before noon, to end a dispute.
An officer was sent to 8 Lawrence St., at 2:20 p.m., to keep the peace.
The report of a larceny brought an officer to 10 First St. at 2:56 p.m.
Police were sent to 14 Nichols St. at 3:20 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A canvas bag containing kids’ stuff was found at 2 p.m., at the intersection of West Shore Drive and Village Street.
An officer was sent to Girdler Road, at 2:10 p.m., to serve a notice of revocation.
Officers were sent to Lincoln Ave., at 5:23 p.m., to assist a distraught female.
Police fire and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Essex and Bassett streets, at 7:09 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
A wallet was found on Pleasant Street at 8:18 p.m.
An officer was sent to Central Street at 10:08 p.m. to turn down a loud gathering.