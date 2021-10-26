Peabody
Monday
A 4 Crystal Drive resident reported, at 5:45 p.m. that his four tires had been slashed.
Police responded to Dale Street, at 6:25 p.m., for a car into a tree. The operator refused medical assistance and was given a ride home by the officer. Her car was towed.
Police responded to 251 Andover St., at 6:35 p.m., for a two-car accident with no injuries. One vehicle was towed and one operator, a 37-year-old male, was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
A party walked into the station, at 10:15 p.m., to report getting annoying phone calls. The officer will be seeking a criminal application against 32-year-old New Bedford man for one count of making annoying phone calls.
Tuesday
Police were called to the vicinity of 24 Veterans Memorial Drive, at 6:26 p.m., for a vehicle stuck in the mud and the driver trying to get out without a tow.
At 8:41 a.m., flooding was reported in the area of 500 Jubilee Drive. DPW was notified.
A Broad Street resident emailed police asking why he had received a court summons. He was advised he never paid Citation D0707 from Animal Control, and was advised of his options for paying it by mail.
At 8:48 a.m., flooding had reduced traffic in the vicinity of 252 Lynnfield St. to one lane. The DPW was called to check the storm drain.
A $100 citation was issued and mailed to a woman at 26 Veterans Memorial Drive. Copies in Spanish of the leash law, vaccination law and license law were included.
A large tree was reported down at 138 Lake St., at noon, blocking half the road.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 12:40 p.m., to 21 Tanners Court, for a possible overdose. A female was breathing but not responding, and was transported to Salem Hospital.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to 10 Park St., at 9:15 p.m., for a possible stolen scooter.
At 10:30 p.m., four officers responded to 208 Rantoul St., for a male attempting to get in through a window. They arrested Charles Casey, 50, of 208 Rantoul St., Beverly, and charged him with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime.
Monday
Police were looking for a 15-year-old runaway female, at 4:30 a.m., in the vicinity of McPherson Drive. Shortly thereafter, they moved on to Sohier Road to continue their search.
Moments before 8 a.m., officers were called to the vicinity of 376 Hale St., for a vehicle into a pole. There was no report of injuries.
Police were called to 23 Bennett St., at 9:40 a.m., for a report of stolen electronics.
Police were sent to Sohier road, at 10:10 p.m., after a 17-year-old was reported to have taken an unknown substance.
A light pole was reported down across the street at 12:50 p.m., at the intersection of Baker and Larcom avenues.
Two officers were dispatched, at 2:05 p.m., for the report of a possible OD.
Police were called to 39 Dodge St., at 2:15 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Officers were called, at 6:05 p.m., to a Livingstone Avenue residence where a woman told them she would like for her husband to leave after an argument.
Police were called to a Hale Street address, at 9:45 p.m., where a male was refusing to let a female go.
Tuesday
Police were called to a Coolidge Avenue address, at 5:40 a.m., for a probable unattended death.
The report of an unresponsive male brought police, to the vicinity of Monument Square and Abbott Street, at 8:37 a.m., for an unresponsive male.
MarbleheadMonday
The report of a larceny/forgery/fraud brought police to Fieldbrook Road, at 8:40 a.m.
Police were sent to Community Road, at 9:06 a.m., for a man yelling.
Two officers were sent to Colgate road, at 9:42 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
A Westminster Road caller notified police,, at 1:58 p.m., of a break and entry and burglary to their motor vehicle.
At 3:20 p.m., a Stratford Road caller also notified police, of a break-and-entry to their vehicle.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched, at 1:26 a.m., to a Franklin Street address to make a well-being check.
SalemMonday
Police responded to 29 Highland Ave., at 2:58, for a larceny.
At 3:45 p.m., police were called to 235 Lafayette St. to speak with a party who was being harassed.
Police were sent to 51 Canal St., at 4:53 p.m., to check out a commercial alarm.
Police made 12 routine motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city between 5:33 and 6:34 p.m.
An officer was sent to 18 South Washington Square, at 6:30 p.m., to keep the peace.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 268 Washington St., at 6:45 p.m., for a drunken person.
At 7:50 p.m., police were dispatched to 50 Palmer St., to settle a disturbance.
Officers went to 93 Ocean Ave., at 8:55 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Another noise complaint brought police, at 10:47 p.m., to a Carol Way address.
At 11:07 p.m., officers responded to 18 South Washington Square for the report of a break and entry to a motor-vehicle.
Tuesday
Officers were dispatched, at 2:30 a.m., to the vicinity of 2 Hawthorne Blvd., to end a disturbance.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 53 Osgood St., at 6:45 a.m.
Officers were called to 8 Quadrant Road, at 7:25 a.m., for the theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate theft.
20 minutes later, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to 10 Quadrant Road for a break and entry to a motor-vehicle.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 106 Broadway, at 9 p.m.
A tree or a large limb was reported down at 36 Cedar St., at 9:45 a.m.
Police went to 24 Scenic Ave., at 10:25 a.m., for a break and entry in the past.
A break-and-entry to a motor-vehicle was reported to the police station, 95 Margin St., at 10:30 a.m.
At police were sent to 22 Sunset Road at 10:50, and to 5 West Terrace, at 10:52 , for two separate breaks and entries to motor-vehicles.
At 10:55 a.m., a stabbing was reported at the police station, 95 Margin St.
Police were sent to 40 Bridge St., at 12:55 p.m., to settle a dispute.
At 1 p.m., an officer was sent to 40 Bridge St., to provide security for a private repossession tow.
Officers were called to 225 Derby St., at 1:15 p.m., for a larceny. Officers arrested two males Shaun T. MacNeil, 36, of 5 Hutchinson St., Revere, and Evan Voigt, 18, of 14 Paradise Road, Apt. 2, Swampscott. MacNeil was charged with larceny from a building; violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw; possession of Class C drugs, subsequent offense; and possession of Class E drugs, subsequent offense. Voigt was charged with larceny from a building.
Three separate breaks and entries were reported, in a matter of 10 minutes: 2:16 p.m., in the vicinity of Jefferson Avenue and Willson Street; 2:25 p.m., near the intersection of Essex and Crombie Streets; and at 2:26 p.m., in the vicinity of West Terrace.
At 2:36 p.m., a shoplifting brought officers to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way.
Officers were sent to 16 Porter St., moments before 4 p.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 15 Story St., at 4:55 p.m
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 4:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were dispatched, at 5:20 p.m, to Pub 49, at 49 Maple St., for two people fighting. Police arrested Ryan Deroo, 42, of 36 Park Street, Danvers, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Monday
An ambulance was sent to Medtronic, 35 Cherry Hill Drive, at 1:37 a.m., for a wire through a person’s finger. He was transported to a local medical facility.
Police were called to 178 Maple St., at 10:18 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 15 Lobao Drive, at 2:17 p.m., for suspicious activity.
A motor-vehicle accident without injury brought police to the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Endicott Street at 3:05 p.m.