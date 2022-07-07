Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Pearl Street at 8:58 a.m. on a complaint about a moving vehicle.
A Briar Lane resident reported, at 12:29 p.m., they had been scammed via a text message.
At 2:20 an officer was sent to Washington Street to investigate a break and entry and the burglary of a motor vehicle.
Three officers were sent to a Pleasant Street location, at 6:20 p.m., to check on a man who had been sitting in his vehicle for 30 minutes.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:12 p.m., on West Shore Drive and gave the driver a verbal warning.
Peabody
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:56 p.m., at the intersection of Russell Street and Roosevelt Avenue and administered a field sobriety test to the operator. The party checked out and was sent on his way.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Farnham Park at Endicott Street, at 12:10 a.m., to check out a reported water main break. It was verified and the DPW was notified.
Officers were sent to Lalikos Park on Nancy Avenue at 1:42 a.m., on a fireworks complaint. The parties ran up into the woods and officers were unable to locate them.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to 23 Rainbow Circle, at 4:43 a.m., for an overdose. The patient was transported to Lahey-Peabody.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Rantoul Street location, at 5:14 p.m., to assist a choking woman.
An officer went to a 35 Mill St. address, at 6:53 p.m., to serve a juvenile summons.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 8:22 p.m., to a Beckford Street address for a medical overdose.
At 9:07 p.m. police were called to One-Stop Liquor and Market, 174 Rantoul St., when a suspicious male entered the store.
Three officers were dispatched, at 9:29 p.m., to 10 Park St., for a possible fight.
Thursday
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 285 Cabot St., at 12:05 a.m., to disperse a group making noise in the lot.
Officers were sent out shortly after midnight to make miscellaneous checks of city facilities, businesses, schools, churches and bars.
An officer was sent to 32 Essex St., at 8:09 a.m., to follow up on homeless related issues with library staff.
An officer was called to 181 Elliott St., at 9:11 a.m., to report on vandalism and malicious damage to a bus.
A Sohier Road mother told police, at 9:28 a.m., that her daughter was being harassed.
Two officers were dispatched, at 10:04 a.m., to Balch Street, to check an unregistered RV in the lot with dogs in it.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location for a female who took too many meds.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 11:12 a.m., to Park Street for a female down on a bench.
An officer was sent to Radcliff Road, at 11:50 a.m., to check a nuisance address.
An officer was sent to a Beverly Commons address, at 12:35 p.m., to speak with a party whose vehicle had been egged again.
An officer was directed to the vicinity of 4 Dane St., at 1:07 p.m., to check on a man moaning in a bush.
Police were called to 75 Sam Fonzo Drive for a larceny. Company items were missing and believed to have been taken by an ex-employee.
An officer was sent to 215 Rantoul St., at 2:50 p.m., to speak with a party about a possible wire fraud.
Police and an ambulance responded to 11 Rantoul St., at 3:15 p.m. for an 11-year-old female who took too many pills.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to River Street, at 3:36 p.m., for a male having a mental health issue.
Salem
Wednesday
Reports of a disturbance brought police to the vicinity of Speedway, 295 Derby St. at 6:45 a.m.
An officer was sent to 5432 Loring Ave., at 7:18 p.m., to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
An officer was sent to 27 Charter St., at 8:50 a.m., after a person reported being threatened.
A party called police, at 12:23 p.m., from Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., to report a larceny.
An officer was sent to 2 Forrester St., at 2:03 p.m., to talk with a party who reported being threatened.
Police were called to 50 Bridge St., at 4:53 and to Stillwell Drive, at 5 p.m. to settle two separate disputes.
At 5:44 p.m., police were called to 92 Ocean Ave., to speak with a party who reported being harassed.
An officer went to 48 Prince St., at 6:42 p.m. to take a report on a missing adult.
A larceny was reported at the Police Department, 95 Margin St., at 10:51 p.m.
Police were sent to Verdon Street at 11:22 p.m. for a late display of fireworks.
Thursday
Police were sent to 62 Leavitt St., at 10:06 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
Officers were dispatched to 46 Leach St., at 10:15 a.m., to execute a search warrant.
Police were called to 150 Canal St., at 1:33 p.m. for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Officers were sent to 50 Winter Island Road, at 2:22 p.m., to report on a larceny.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate was reported at 3:37 p.m. from 6 Fairview Ave.
An officer was called to Market Basket, 227 Highland Ave., at 4 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to an Appleton Street address, at 5 p.m., for a suicide attempt after a male juvenile tried to choke himself.
A cruiser was sent to Friend Box Co., 90 High St., at 5:09 p.m., for four youths trespassing on the patio.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Road, at 5:38 p.m., for two minors caught trying to shoplift.
An officer went to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 5:50 p.m., for a party who failed to pay their cab fare.
A person called police, at 7:22 p.m., from Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, to report some of their belongings has been taken.
A report of loud machinery disturbing the peace brought police to the area of Summer Street and Delaware Avenue at 8:56 p.m.
Police were sent to the parking lot at Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 10:40 p.m., for some 20+ motor vehicles in the parking lot. They were dispersed by officers.
At 11 p.m., police were sent to Bradlee Danvers, 1000 Kirkbride Drive, for a large group gathering there. They, too, were dispersed.
Thursday
An ambulance was dispatched to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 8:03 a.m., for an unresponsive patient. The patient was transported to an area medical facility.
Police were sent to the intersection of Maple Street and Conifer Hill Drive, at 9:07 a.m. for a minor accident involving a motor vehicle and a school bus. There were no kids aboard the bus and no injuries in either vehicle. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police stopped a motor vehicle at a minute past noon and arrested the driver, Douglas Costa De Andrade, 19, of 36 Keyes Drive, Peabody for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with speeding in violation of special regulations.
Officers were sent, at 1:20 p.m., to the Holiday Hits parking lot at 7 Hutchinson Drive for two suspicious vehicles.
A party advised police, at 2:17 p.m., that their license plate had been lost or stolen.
An officer was called to 4 Rowell Road, at 3:45 p.m., to take a report on a bank fraud.