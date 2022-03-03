PeabodyWednesdayPolice were sent to the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost, 20 Howley St., for a motor-vehicle accident with no injuries
A party from 24 Bowditch called at 3:25 p.m., to report she had video showing a party taking packages that were not theirs, and she wanted to proceed with charges. There were no issues at this time as all packages checked out. The manager will add more cameras to help.
A 24 Bowditch resident reported, at 3:25 p.m., a check fraud that occurred in October, but the officer was holding off for a number and will determine after a follow-up on Saturday.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:05 p.m.. for driving an unregistered vehicle and use of an electronic device. The vehicle was towed by Todisco.
An officer was sent to 18 Pleasant St., Apt. 1, at 6:25 p.m., to serve three summonses. They were served in hand to the mother.
At 7:15 p.m., a vehicle was struck in the vicinity of 91 Central St. A bolo was put out to the Salem, NH, police department for the other vehicle, bearing New Hampshire plates 4521152.
An Avalon Drive caller told police she thinks she compromised her identity by submitting personal information into a fraudulent Web site for a social security card replacement.
MarbleheadWednesdayA detective was sent to Broughton Road, at 1:34 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Police were called to the intersection of Rockaway and Atlantic Avenues, at 5:20 p.m., for a crash.
Officers were sent to Green Street, at 6:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash that left the water running orange.
ThursdayOfficers performed property checks on Stramski Way at 12:33; Community Road, at 12:53; Atlantic Ave., at 12:54 p.m., and Wyman Road at 1:06 a.m.
Swampscott
WednesdayA cruiser was sent to a Cherry Street location, at 3:43 a.m., for a silver SUV loudly playing music.
An 81-year-old female notified police from 986 Humphrey St., that she was suffering severe sciatic nerve pain, was having difficulty breathing and could not move. She was transported to an area hospital.
DanversTuesdayPolice were called to 17 Mill St., at 7:05 p.m. to check out a suspicious party.
Police were called to Danvers Animal Hospital, at 10:14 a.m., for an unwanted male who was not supposed to be there.
WednesdayOfficers responded to Kohls, 50 Independence Way, at 4:20 p.m., for a shoplifter who was apprehended. They were summoned to court to face charges.
Medical assistance was sent to The Hardcover Restaurant, 15A Newbury St., for a party who appeared to have suffered a stroke. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
ThursdayPolice responded to false alarms from multiple areas of the Texas Roadhouse, at 1:30 a.m.
A report of fraud brought police to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 8:46 a.m. for what was described as “fraudulent money,”
BeverlyWednesdayOfficers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 7:53 p.m., to encourage a reluctant patient to leave.
Police were called to 502 Cabot St., at 8:44 p.m. to get a group of youths causing a disturbance to leave.
Police were called to 255 Rantoul St., at 10:55 p.m., to transfer an arrested party to the custody of Woburn police.
ThursdayOfficers were sent to 9 Dane St., at 12:03 a.m., to move a group of homeless people sleeping on the porch.
Four cruisers were dispatched, at 7 a.m., to Rezza Road, at 7 a.m., to assist the FBI with a warrant.
SalemWednesdayPolice were sent to 116 Lafayette St., at 1:20 p.m. for a larceny.
Police stopped 21 cars between 1:30 and 5:20 p.m. p.m. on routine motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city.
Officers were sent to 1 Harbor St., at 5:25 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Police were sent to 29 Hancock St., at 5:37 p.m., to investigate a past assault.
Police stopped a vehicle at Washington and Federal Streets, and charged the operator, Kyle Alexis, 19, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with possession of a Class B drug.
ThursdayPolice were sent to 11 Church St., at 12:20 p.m., on a noise complaint.
At 8:06 a.m., police were called to 276 Highland Ave. to investigate threats made against a resident.
Police were sent to 207 Highland Ave., at 8:33 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 81 Derby St., at 12:07 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 56 Margin St., at 2:50 p.m., where they placed a party into protective custody.
Officers were dispatched to 16 Cherry St., at 5 p.m. to report on a larceny.
Another larceny brought police to 5 Crescent Drive, at 5:30 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Grant Road, at 5:32 p.m., for an assauit in progress.