PeabodyMondayPolice were sent to the intersection of Lowell Street and Spiros Way, at 4:57 p.m., for a four-vehicle accident. Lowell Street eastbound traffic was temporarily diverted up Taylor, and one party was taken to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.
A Driscoll Street man called police at 6:50 p.m. to report his wife had fallen. He said she had no injuries and was OK, but he needed help in getting her up. Atlantic handled the call.
A Tracey Street resident called at 7:03 p.m., to report he was calling in behalf of his neighbor who spoke only Portuguese and wanted to report his daughter was missing. The juvenile has DCF involvement and is on probation. The father said, via the interpreter, that the girl might be at a friend’s residence on Shore Drive, but police checked and she was not, so the she was entered into the NCIC registry as missing.
A caller notified police, at 8:20 p.m., From Boston Sports Club, 194 Newbury St., that when he came out of the gym, he found the front end of his car had been damaged. Police obtained the license number of the offending vehicle, however, and will summons the owner, a 27-year-old Main Street, Saugus, man to face charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
TuesdayPolice were called to the vicinity of 5 Silverleaf Way, at 1:20 a.m., by a party who thought a group of four or five people, all wearing black hoodies and peering into cars looked suspicious. They all fled toward the pool area when police arrived. Officers were able to locate several of them and said everything appeared to be in order.
An officer was sent to North Shore Bank, 248 Andover St., at 11:45 a.m., to report on a debit card fraud,.
Beverly
SundayTwo cruisers were sent to a Lakeview Avenue address, at 9:45 p.m., to have a chat with a male making unwanted advances toward the caller.
MondayThree officers were dispatched, at 1:25 a.m., to the vicinity of 40 Western Ave., for people possibly breaking into cars.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Lothrop Street address, at 5:17 a.m., for a male who thinks people are out to get him.
Two officers were sent to 128 North at 6:03 a.m., to assist Massachusetts State Police with a rollover accident.
Three officers responded, at 10:05 a.m., to 39 Central St., after a visiting nurse reported she was getting no response at the door.
Two officers were called to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 2:05 p.m., to assist security with a patient in the ambulance bay.
An officer was called to 401 Cabot St., at 2:30 p.m., for fraudulent charges made to a debit card.
An officer was called to 10 Park St., at 5:14 p.m., for a case of vandalism or malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
The report of an assault with a firearm brought five patrolmen, a sergeant and a detective. to 1 McPherson Drive, at 6:22 p.m. Police found a juvenile with a BB-gun that looked like an assault rifle.
An officer was sent to 23 Stone St., at 6:46 p.m., to speak with a person who witnessed a hit-and-run accident.
TuesdayOfficers were sent to 202 Rantoul St., at 4:08 a.m., to speak with a party who claims he was threatened by a neighbor.
An officer was sent to Essex Street, at 8:29 a.m., to speak with a party who was smoking marijuana on the library steps.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Chapman and Federal streets, at 1:36 p.m., to check for a possible past break with vandalism or destruction at St. Mary’s Church.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Dodge Street and Tozer Road, at 3:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
MarbleheadMondayPolice went to Skinner’s Path, at 11:47 a.m., to speak with a party who said they were scammed out of money.
Police were called to Atlantic Avenue at 1:45 and to Green Street, at 4:25 p.m., on general complaints. No action was required in either case.
Tuesday
Police made property checks on Community Road, Stramski Way, Atlantic Avenue, West Shore Drive and Wyman Road, between 12:27 and 1:15 a.m.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 98 Water St., at 8:52 a.m., for an intoxicated male. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Monday
An officer was sent to 2 Hickory Lane, at 10:35 a.m., to make well-being check, but no one answered the door.
An officer was called to 50 Pickering St., at 12:30 p.m. to assist a party in breaking up a dog fight.
The report of a four-car crash brought an officer to the intersection of Route 128 north and Endicott Street, at 2:03 p.m.
An accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the intersection of Elliott Street and Route 128 south, at 3:06 p.m.
Police were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 4:40 p.m., for a shoplifter. After a brief investigation, they arrested Adam Carroccino, 39, of 40 Rockdale, Ave., Lynn. Carroccino was charged with receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200 and with resisting arrest.
Tuesday
Police were called to the vicinity of Sunnyside Bowladrome, 176 Water St., at 12:36 a.m., to pick up an 80 mph pursuit from Salem, but the call was canceled.
An officer was called to Shell, 79 High St., at 6:35 a.m., for a customer who stole a credit card.
An officer was sent to 1 Lobao Drive, at 8:42 a.m. to take a report on a scam or a swindle.
Salem
Monday
A noise complaint brought officers to an Andrew Street address, at 4:30 a.m.
Police responded to two commercial alarms, one at 50 Grove St., and the other at 27 Laurel St., between 7:25 and 7:30 a.m.
Police were called to Pleasant Street and Washington Square North, at 7:43 a.m.
Officers were sent to 10 Broadway at 8:10 a.m.,. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was called to 266 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m., for one fraud or scam, and to 3 Wall St. Court, at 11:50 a.m., for another.
A third and a fourth fraud/scams were reported, first from 12 Witch Way, at 2:13 p.m., and next from 5 Indian Hill Lane, at 3:50 p.m.
Police were called to 12 Summer St., at 4:05 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 6 Traders Way, at 5:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a past assault brought police to 1000 Loring Ave., at 5:42 p.m./
A shoplifting was reported, at 6:12 p.m., from 70 Loring Ave.
Officers were called to 250 Highland Ave., at 7 p.m., to end a dispute.
A past break-and-entry brought officers to 22 Bridge St., at 8:44 a.m.
Police were called to 30 Dunlap St., at 9:03 p.m. to talk with a party who had been threatened.
At 10:16 p.m., officers were called to the vicinity of 12 Dow St., where they arrested Alfonzo Javon Ellis, 32, of 50 Bowdoin St., Salem. He was charged with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Tuesday
Police went to 19 Congress St., at 3:06 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
At 9:06 a.m., police were called to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., for a missing adult..
A fraud or a scam complaint brought police to 17 Farrell Court at 10:24 a.m.
Police were sent to 32 Perkins St., at 11:44 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police went to 190 Bridge St., at 3:45 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
At 4 p.m., they were called to 7 Mansell Parkway to settle a dispute.
An officer was sent to a Palmer Street location, at 6:50 p.m., to report on a case of vandalism or graffiti
A reported larceny brought police to 3 Eclipse Lane, at 7:05 p.m.