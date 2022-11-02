PeabodyTuesday
Police were called to Wilson Square at 2:39 a.m., for an accident and a single unattended motor vehicle. Danvers police were contacted to notify the 32-year-old Hyde Street operator, who will be summoned to court to face charges of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; unsafe operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; drunken driving; and exceeding the posted speed limit.
A passing motorist alerted police, at 10:50 a.m., from the vicinity of Central Street Liquors, that there was a highly-intoxicated male sitting on the ground. He was transported to his residence and left in the care of a woman there.
A woman reported at 11:36 a.m., from the vicinity of CVS, 79 Lynnfield St., that her car, a white 2021 BMW X3 was just stolen from the plaza in the vicinity of CVS. The woman called back a few minutes later to report the BMW was just where she had left it and all was well.
A Greenwood Road resident reported to police at 2:37 p.m. that a tractor trailer was illegally parked on the street. Police checked the trailer, found it to be empty. The officer contacted a representative of the company who said they will have someone move it in a day or so. Police will check its progress.
A party from Crane Brook way reported being harassed by teens, with a possible firearm displayed. After reviewing the “ring” footage, police determined it was a Nerf gun. Police will document the incident, as the resident said the juveniles have been antagonizing him because he reported their friend “Shawn.’
A backpack containing multiple items valued at more than $1,200 was stolen from the Chipotle Mexican Grill, 210 Andover St., around 1:40 p.m., today.
A caller reported at 8:30 p.m. this evening from A & L Liquors, behind D & R Market, that she had lost her wallet. She left a callback number.
Police were dispatched, at 10:15 p.m., to Tesla-Peabody after a caller reported at least two males in a gray Kia were attempting to break into vehicles and to steal rims. The caller followed the suspects onto Route 128 south, transferred the call to state police, and eventually lost sight of them in the vicinity of Reading. The caller is a Tesla employee and will return to make a report.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 11:50 p.m., at the intersection of Central and Tremont streets, and arrested the operator, Helio Junior De Souza, 39, of 201 Bishop Drive, Framingham. He was charged with 2nd offense drunken driving; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and with exceeding the posted speed limit.
BeverlyTuesday
Police found signs of fire and underage drinking while checking an area off Cedar Street at 4:04 p.m.
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital at 4:50 p.m., to assist a discharged patient who was refusing to leave.
Four officers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Congress and Wellman streets, at 5:22 p.m., for a party lying on the train tracks.
Two officers were called to 32B Roadway, at 11:18 p.m., to assist a party who believes their laptop is making suspicious noises.
Wednesday
Officers went to 71 Cherry Hill Drive, at 7:06 a.m., for a back-door commercial alarm.
An officer went to Sohier Road, at 10:35 a.m., to look into student hate speech on Facebook.
At 1 p.m., two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 221 Cabot St., for a possibly intoxicated party.
SalemTuesday
Officers were sent to 37 Bridge St., at 12:15 a.m., for a larceny.
An assault in progress brought officers to 4 Canal St., at 1:09 a.m.
Officers were sent to 247 Essex St., at 1:46 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 155 Washington St., at 10:57 a.m.
Officers were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 1:44 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Police went to 6 Pyburn Ave., at 6:24 p.m. to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Wednesday
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 90 North St., at 1:58 a.m. where they arrested Kevin James Tracy, 39, of 7 Collins St., Danvers, for drunken driving.
Officers responded to 1 Salem Green, at 2 p.m., where they arrested Terrell Michael Reilly, 44, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct.