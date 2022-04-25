Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 40R Highland Ave., at 4:30 p.m., to make a well-being check.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought an officer to 251 Bridge St., at 5:33 p.m.
Police were called to 34 Loring Ave., at 6:25 p.m., to investigate a break and entry in the past.
At 8:34 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 73 Harbor St., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 211 Jefferson Ave., at 9:10 p.m.
Police were sent to 148 Derby St., at 9:34 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police responded to 24 Derby St. and to 30 Leavitt St., at 10:04 and 10:05 p.m., respectively, on noise complaints.
An officer was called to 96 North St., at 11:13 p.m., to check a commercial alarm that had activated.
Saturday
Officers responded at 12:40 a.m. to 27 Pickman St., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Essex and Washington streets, at 1:20 a.m., to make a well-being check. After a brief investigation, they arrested Van McCoole, 24, of 97 West Shore Drive, Marblehead, and charged him with drunken driving.
Police were dispatched to 90 Washington St., at 1:48 a.m., for a break and entry in the past.
A parking complaint was called in, at 9:50 a.m., regarding an issue at 80 Margin St.
Police responded to 30 Boston St., at 10:55 a.m., for an assault in the past
Officers were sent to 146 Federal St., at 1:12 p.m., to look into a report of a fraud or a crime.
A report of threats being made brought an officer to 116 Lafayette St., at 1:22 p.m.
At 1:25 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 10 Norman St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. After a short investigation, they arrested Branden Vernon, 32, of 50 Warren St., Apt. 105, Peabody. He was charged with driving on a suspended license and for driving while under the influence of drugs.
A report of threats being made brought police to 201 1/2 North St., at 3:10 p.m.
Police made 11 motor-vehicle traffic stops in various locations about town between 4:36 and 7 p.m.
Officers were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 8:36 p.m., for a drunken person.
An officer went to 14 Bertuccio Ave., at 9:15 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 86 Essex St., at 11:34 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Sunday
Police responded to 129 Rainbow Terrace, at 2:26; to 123 Federal St., at 3:41; and to the vicinity of Federal and Lynn streets, at 3:45 a.m., for three separate disturbances.
A noise complaint brought officers to Arbella and Warner streets, at 4:35 p.m.
Police were sent to 211 Loring Ave., at 11:47 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 25 Front St., at 6:56 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 19 Boston St., at 1:44 p.m., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought officers to 23 Summit St., at 1:56 p.m.
Police were sent to 180 Essex St., at 2:08 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police were dispatched to 29 New Derby St., at 4:20 p.m., to handle a parking complaint.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were called to an apartment at 52 Washington St., at 12:36 a.m. on a noise complaint from a loud party. They agreed to keep the noise down for the arrest of the night.
Officers were sent to 19 Bourbon St., ag 11:50 a.m., to check in on a woman who reportedly wanted to harm herself.
A party called from 71 Newbury St., at 2:10 p.m., requesting a well-being check on a female walking along the side of the highway crying. She was wearing a brown sweatshirt and pink pants. Officers located the woman, who was staying at the Plaza Motel, and she said she was all set. She refused to give her name or date of birth.
Police and ambulance responded to 11 Ledgerwood Way, at 2:40 p.m., for a male party who was in the bathroom and not responding. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to Nordstrom at the Northshore Mall, at 5:50 p.m., after Asset Protection reported a female had shoplifted some fragrances and exited via the east entrance. The suspect, described as a 5' 8" female with long black hair, was lost in the parking lot.
Police responded to the vicinity of 13 Berry St., at 7:15 p.m., after a caller reported there was an unknown party in front of her house who appeared to be injured. There was a language barrier, and the nature of his injuries was unknown. His roommate signed a refusal with Atlantic on his behalf and was taking him home. The roommate said he would call if further assistance was needed.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:40 p.m., at Washington Street and Blaney Avenue, and summoned the operator, a 24-year-old Peabody man, to face court on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Monday
Police were sent to Peabody Shell, 85 Lynnfield St., at midnight, where they stood by with a female party waiting for a tow. The woman left the vehicle in the parking lot after making arrangements to pick it up later, and an officer gave her a ride to the Kaplan House in Peabody.
Officers were called to 327 Lowell St., at 6:54 a.m., for a minor two-vehicle accident. One vehicle was towed, and both parties checked out OK. No transport was needed.
Police were advised that a missing person had returned to his Lynn Street home and is in good health. He was removed from missing persons listings.
Beverly
Monday
Police were called to 65 Dodge St., at 2:43 a.m., for leaf blowers running in the plaza.
Police were sent to the end of Brimbal Avenue, at 8:10 a.m., for a black Volvo parked deep in the clear cut.
A mountain bike was left parked in the Police Station lobby at 175 Elliott St.
Police responded to the intersection of School and Rantoul streets, at 10:24 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident after a vehicle parked into a parked vehicle.
Police went to a Cabot Street location, at 11 a.m., for an issue with a student.
An officer was sent to 131 Rantoul St., at 11:40 a.m., after a resident reported she believes an item was missing from her garage.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 15 West St., at 3:20 p.m., for a man in a blue jacket acting oddly.