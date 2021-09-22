PeabodyTuesday
Police were dispatched to James Street Park at 2:55 p.m., for a fight between juveniles. The parties were not fighting — they were playing.
Police will follow up on a case of past vandalism at 3 Stark Circle, reported at 4:35 p.m.
The officer observed damage to the grass in front of 181 Lynnfield St., at 4:45 p.m. Knocked on door at 181 and 183 but got no answer. Clear unless they call back.
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Newbury Street and Route 128 south, at 11:57 a.m., and summoned the 23-year-old operator to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; a tow truck was called. The 30-year-old male passenger was also summoned to court, he for allowing unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was allowed to take the vehicle after paying for the tow.
A 286 Newbury St. resident reported at 12:15 p.m., that his wife fell in the driveway. She was not injured but could not get up, and he was handicapped and unable to help. An ambulance team was sent to help the woman to her feet.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 6:05 p.m. to assist a resident who was not feeling safe.
A commercial alarm brought police to 135 Cabot St., at 7 p.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 7:45 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lothrop and Abbott streets, at 7:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident. The operator, a 39-year-old Beverly woman was summonsed to court for a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and with driving while under the influence of drugs.
An officer was sent to the intersection of South Hardy and Fayette streets, at 8:35 p.m. for people working very loudly on a house and disturbing the neighbors.
Wednesday
A third party called police from the vicinity of 295 Rantoul St., at 2:25 a.m. to report they had seen a vehicle drive past a woman several times, then pull up at a stop sign as she approached and motion her toward his open window. The woman noted that it was dark and she was not close enough to see clearly, but she suspected, from the male’s hand motions, that he was masturbating.
A commercial alarm brought police to People’s United Bank, 63 Dodge St., at 5:55 a.m.
A 11 Chestnut Street resident notified police, at 9:20 a.m., that someone had stolen their potted plants.
Police were warned at 10:45 a.m., that there was a trash barrel in the travel lane of Essex Street, in the vicinity of #191.
An officer was sent to 5-Star Auto Repair, 191 Essex St., at 11:15 a.m., for a past assault, a general disturbance after an unhappy customer assaulted an employee.
A person reported at, 11:40 p.m., that they have video footage of someone trying to break into 107 Brimbal Ave.
An ambulance and multiple officers responded to a Pleasant Street location, at 2:25 p.m., for an apparent unattended death.
A Rantoul Street party called police for assistance, at 3 p.m. in an extortion attempt. Someone had threatened the caller with releasing nude photos of them unless they were paid.
DanversTuesday
Police were called to the intersection of Centre and Hobart streets, at 4:15 p.m. for a vehicle disabled when it lost a wheel. The vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to 13 Cedar Hill Road, at 4:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
An officer was sent to Conifer Hill Commons at 4:40 p.m., to speak with a person who was refusing to return a borrowed item.
Police were called to CVS Pharmacy, 139 Endicott St., at 8:45 p.m., for fraudulent activity.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 90 Andover St., at 6:22 a.m., for a three-car accident. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police ween sent to the vicinity of 137 Locust St., at 6:52 a.m., for a school-bus accident without injury. There were no kids on the bus.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:50 a.m., for a person shoplifting computer wires.
Police went to another motor vehicle accident without personal injury in the vicinity of Lahey Outpatient Center, 480 Maple St., at 3:10 p.m.
SalemTuesday
Police were called to 15 Palmer St., at 5:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. After a brief investigation, they arrested Nicole Lauren Chouinard, 30, of 21 Essex St., Apt. 1, Salem. She was charged with drunken driving.
The report of a larceny brought police to 7 Green St., at 7:10 p.m.
A report of a past assault brought officers to 62 Leavitt St., at 7:50 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of The Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., at 9:05 p.m.
After making a traffic stop at Highland Avenue and Freeman Road, at 9:45 p.m., police arrested Wilfredo Alexander Encarnacion Gonzalez, 35, of 409 Chestnut St., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged with a lights violation and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
An assault in the past brought police to the intersection of Essex and Becket streets, at 10:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, to investigate a larceny.
Police were called to 19 Hazel St., at 11:30 p.m., to end a dispute
Wednesday
Police were called to the vicinity of Salem and Dow streets, at 1:15 a.m., after a caller reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
Officers went to 15 Cambridge St., at 9 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A general request for police brought officers to the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Traders Way at 9:15 p.m.
Officers were sent to 200 Essex St., at 9:25 a.m., for a shoplifting.
Two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries were reported within minutes: at the intersection of North and Nursery streets, 9:30 a.m.; and at the intersection of Canal and Hancock streets, at 9:36 a.m.
At 11:51 a.m., officers were called to 24 Osborne St., for a fraud or a scam.
The report of a dispute brought police to 19 1/2 Hazel St., at 12:30 p.m.
At 1:44 p.m., officers responded to 15 Gedney St., for a larceny.
Police responded to another larceny, this at 22 Becket St., at 5:30 p.m.
A fraud or scam report brought police to 40 Barstow St., also at 5:30 p.m.
Police were called to 98 North St., at 6:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Another larceny was reported, this at 124 Lafayette St., at 7 p.m.
A disturbance brought officers to 10 Andover St., at 7:30 p.m.
And another fraud or scam report brought police to 7 Gables Circle, at 8 p.m.