Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to the intersection of Margin Street and Margin Terrace, at 10:47 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Both vehicles were towed and the two operators were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. Both operators — a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman — gave the same Mishawum Road, Woburn, address. The man was summoned to court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and the woman was summoned for operating a motor vehicle without a license and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended permit.
Police stopped a blue 1997 Kia Sportage at 12:14 p.m., at the Newbury Street Inn, 170 Newbury St. The vehicle was towed by Gaeta’s; and the operator, Ashley M. Hood, 36, of 2 Wheeler St., Peabody, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and for operating a motor vehicle from the time the suspension was initially imposed.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:57 p.m., and summoned the operator, a 30-year-old Lynn woman, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failure to signal; and failing to stop or yield.
Danvers
Sunday
Police went to the Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 5:04 p.m., and spoke with a group of disorderly youths.
Medical aid was sent to 23 Worthington Ave., at 6:42 p.m. for a patient with a possible stroke. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A Michael Drive patient with a collapsed lung was taken to an area hospital at 7:03 p.m.
Monday
Officers were sent to 33 Water St., at 4:51 a.m., for a patient having difficulty breathing. They were transported to an area hospital.
Middleton
Monday, Jan. 23
Assistance was sent to Grove Street, at 8:40 p.m., for a vehicle that slid off the roadway.
A citizen called police, at 9:34 p.m., requesting permission to do “donuts” in the empty parking lot.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
A vehicle with an erratic operator was stopped at 5:14 p.m., in the vicinity of Market Basket and cited for an equipment violation and a license plate violation.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
The sergeant was sent to the Diamond, Stone, Marble and Granite Co., on Birch Road, at 8:12 a.m., to transport a patient to the hospital with a bleeding wound.
At 6:50 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of South Main and Central streets, for an unconscious and unresponsive operator seated in a vehicle. They arrested David A. Nunes, 62, no address given, and charged him with assault on ambulance personnel; disturbing the peace; disorderly conduct; refusing to identify himself as the operator of a motor-vehicle; failing to yield at an intersection; and resisting arrest.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Police were sent to East Street, at 8:44 a.m., to assist Boxford in transporting a party home.
Police were sent to the vicinity of North Main Street and DeBush Avenue, at 2:46 p.m. in an effort to find a truck reportedly having trash blowing out of the bed, but it had gone.
Officers were dispatched, at 11:18 p.m., to the vicinity of Liberty and Maple streets for two females in an altercation, but they had gone on their way.
Friday, Jan, 27
Police assisted a citizen, at 12:17 p.m., in trying to find a lost license plate.
Officer responded to Old Hundred Lane, at 1:30 p.m., to transport a party having breathing difficulty in getting to an area hospital.
A report of an unknown couple driving in the vicinity of Maytum Way and selling candy brought police to the area, but the couple had left.
Saturday, Jan. 28
A vehicle was stopped on North Main Street and issued a written warning for an expired inspection sticker.
Sgt. Michael LeColst was sent to Middleton Self-Storage, on Lookout Lane, to investigate vandalism or property damage at the facility.
Sunday, Jan. 29
An officer stopped a vehicle, at 9:14 a.m. on North Main Street, to cite the driver for a red light violation and marked lane violations. She was transported to an area hospital
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 19 Harbor St., at 1:09 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A larceny report brought police to 39 Union St., at 2:29 p.m.
Police went to 4 First St., at 3:02 p.m., to calm down a disturbance.
Officers were sent to 32 Perkins St., at 3:25 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to South Washington Square at 5:15 p.m. for a motor vehicle hit and run accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 117 Lafayette St., at 8:04 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 37 Winter Island Road, to break up a fight.
Tuesday
An officer went to 13 Palmer St., at 3:44 a.m., to report on a case of vandalism or graffiti
The report of motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle brought police to the intersection Grant Road and Loring Avenue at 7:40 a.m.
Police went to 4 First St., at 9:03 a.m., for a larceny.
Police made 15 routine motor vehicle traffic stops between 9:15 a.m. and 1:09 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
Police and fire were sent to an Ames Street address, at 7:31 p.m., to free an infant son accidentally locked in a bedroom.
Three officers responded to 478 Rantoul St., for a noise complaint about an upstairs neighbor.
Police were sent to 129 Dodge St., at 10:56 p.m., for past suspicious activity.
Tuesday
A report of a suspicious motor vehicle brought three officers to 54 Elliott St., at 4:36 a.m.
Officers went to the vicinity of 225 Cabot St., at 7:17 a.m., to check on a homeless group.
An officer was sent to Reservoir Road, at 10:49 a.m., to assist an ambulance.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 215 Rantoul St., on a well-being check.
Two officers were sent to Apple Road, at 13:55 p.m. to assist a female who was having difficulty breathing.