Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Dunkin Donuts, 411 Cabot St., at 5:16 p.m., for a male party making employees uncomfortable.
Police were sent to the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and Pilgrim Heights, at 7:11 p.m., for suspicious activity — after a possible hand grenade was seen under a tree.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 23 Gage St., at 3:52 a.m., for a general disturbance. Someone was playing loud music.
Police went to 327 Rantoul St., at 7:02 a.m., to serve a summons.
The report of a hit-run motor vehicle accident with property damage brought an officer to 119 Rantoul St., at 8:33 a.m.
Two officers responded, at 1:55 p.m., to 11 Harwood Ave., for two neighbors directing threats at each other.
An officer was sent to 51 Federal St., at 2:29 p.m., to report on a case of credit card fraud.
Reports of a past larceny brought an officer to 60 River St., and at 2:48 p.m., and to 60 Rantoul St., at 2:49 p.m. The was only one past larceny — the first address was erroneous.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Essex and Pleasant streets, at 12:17 p.m., for a traffic backup.
A Pleasant Street party called police at 3:07 p.m. to report getting scam Medicare calls.
An Evans Road resident called police at 7:03 p.m., to report a kayak had been taken from their yard.
Three officers responded, at 9:15 p.m., to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Beach St., and to Pleasant Street for a moving vehicle complaint.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Barnard Street and Prospect Court, at 9:38 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
Saturday
Police performed property checks at eight properties around town between 12:25 and 1:12 a.m.
An officer went to Hawkes Street, at 8:29 a.m., to speak with a party who had been beating on the walls and disturbing other residents.
Officers stopped a vehicle, at 11:33 a.m., in the vicinity of Ocean Avenue and Flint Street, to speak with the kids who were riding around hanging out of the sunroof.
An officer was sent to Pilgrim Road, at 1:54 p.m., to investigate a break and entry and burglary to building.
A general complaint brought two officers to Pleasant Street, at 11:22 a.m.
Sunday
Police responded to a West Shore Drive home, at 12:59 a.m., for a possible earlier burglary
At 10:38 a.m., police were called to a Lincoln Park address for unknown people in a home.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 3 p.m., to West Shore Drive, for a motor vehicle into a parked car. There was no report of injuries or charges.
An Arthur Avenue party reported, at 7:21 p.m., receiving threats
An Arnold Terrace caller reported, at 9:46 pm., that water was gushing down the hill.
Monday
An officer was sent to Waterside Road, at 11:23 a.m., on a report of water gushing down the road.
A Green Street caller reported, at 1:15 p.m., that their motorcycle cover had been stolen.
A driver called police, at 3:35 p.m., to report rude bicyclists on Ocean Avenue. Other callers complained about bikes on the sidewalk.
Tuesday
A lost or stolen wallet brought officers to Pleasant St., at 7:55 a.m.
At 8:27 a.m. a car rolled into a parked car at the intersection of Community Road and Atlantic Avenue.
A wallet was found at 9:16 a.m., on Garden Road
An officer was sent to Nanepashemet Street, at 10:52 a.m., to speak with a resident about annoying calls they were getting.
Officers were sent to Essex Street, at 3:37 p.m., to quiet a disturbance
An officer was sent to Broughton Road, at 5:58 p.m. to look into a false report.
Six officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette and Humphrey streets, at 9:36 p.m. on a moving vehicle complaint. They arrested Owen Ricker, 23, of 59 Gregory St.. Ricker was charged with drunken driving; a licensee carrying a firearm while intoxicated; and possession of a Class A drug.
Peabody
Tuesday
A Winona Street resident called police at 4 p.m. to report an unknown party in his front yard messing with his surveillance cameras. An officer checked the residence and all was in order. He also checked the neighborhood but found no one on foot.
Police went to 5234 Crane Brook Way, at 8:43 p.m., after a female said a young child was shooting her and her children with a BB gun. The caller described the gun as an Airsoft gun. The officer documented the issue.
A caller from an apartment at 120 Foster St. reported at 10:22 p.m., that somebody was possibly trying to break into the main door. The noise came from the apartment next door to the caller, and the resident said he was fixing his couch. He refused to come to the door.
Wednesday
An Outlook Avenue caller reported at 1:16 p.m., that a suspicious vehicle was going up and down the street. The officer spoke with the driver who was dropping off luggage from Logan Airport and all was in order.
The captain stopped a vehicle at Centennial Drive and Route 128 north, at 8:34 a.m., and issued a verbal warning to a Hamilton operator for excessive lane change and for speeding while operating a motor vehicle.
At 10:42 a.m., a vehicle operated by a 46-year-old Everett woman was stopped at the intersection of Lowell Street and Regal Terrace and she will be summoned to court for improper operation of a motor vehicle and for operating a motor vehicle without a license. The vehicle was released to a Malden woman.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 17 Miles Road, at 11:25 a.m., after a Verizon or an Xfinity van hit a neighbor’s parked car and left the scene. The officer was able to obtain the information of the at-fault driver and will document.
Police were called to the intersection of Columbus Road and Lowell Street, at 1:15 p.m., for a two car accident. One operator, a 24-year-old Essex woman will be summoned to court for the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the intersection of Forest Street and Crestwood Lane, at 2:45 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident. The municipal light plant was notified, as was a tow truck. The female operator was given a ride to the station and Forest Street was closed for a few minutes for the vehicle to be removed.
Police responded to the vicinity of 515 Lowell St., at 4:30 p.m., for a 4 car accident. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and two vehicles were towed.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was called to the Holten Richmond Middle School, 56 Conant St., for an assault. A female hit a male.
A Grove Street party called police, at 8:05 p.m., looking for his wife.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Seaboard Products, 17 Collins St., at 12:49 a.m., for trucks idling and beeping, and disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to an Andover Street location, at 1:41 a.m., in response to a report of unsafe construction. The building inspector was notified.
Police were sent to Liberty Tree Shell, 149 Endicott St., at 7:19 a.m., after a party reported a bitcoin fraud.
A caller from Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., called police to advise them that an abandoned vehicle had been in their lot for weeks.
The report of a male shoplifter brought police to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, for a male shoplifter.
A caller notified police, at 2:09 p.m., that a bike had been stolen from 4 Abbott St.
Salem
Tuesday
Police made seven motor-vehicle traffic stops across town between 12:42 and 1:53 a.m. One of them, at 1:36 a.m., in the vicinity of 84 Highland Ave., resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Boston man on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to 28 Loring Ave., at 3:46 a.m., to keep the peace for a private repossession tow.
Police responded to a larceny report at 5:38 a.m., at 27 North St.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to Salem High School at 12:09 p.m.
Officers were sent to 65 Federal St., at 12:26 p.m. to investigate a larceny. They arrested Brian Christopher Miville, 39, of Lifebridge North Shore, 56 Margin St., Salem. He was charged with wanton destruction of property valued at less than $1,200, and with larceny less than $1,200.
At 2:11 p.m., police were sent to 52 Dow St., to bring a dispute to an end.
A dispute at 3:16 p.m., brought officers to 34 Loring Ave.
Officers were called to 10 First St. at 3:28, to 6 Lemon St. Court at 5, and to 1 Oak St. at 5:44 p.m., for three separate larcenies.
A juvenile was reported missing from 12 First St. at 8 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 19 Boston St., at 8:13 p.m., in response to a report of an assault in progress.
A past assault brought officers to 135 Lafayette St., at 8:16 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 143 North St. at 10:17 p.m., for reports of fireworks.
Wednesday
Police were called to 54 Lawrence St., at 8:15 a.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a Larceny brought police to 40 Bridge St., at 10:25 a.m.
Police were sent to a house at 85 Mason St., at 12:28 p.m., for a silent alarm. It was a false alarm.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported at 225 Derby St., at 5:22 p.m.