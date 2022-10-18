Peabody
Monday
A 23 Batchelder Ave. resident called police, at 6:28 p.m., regarding multiple balls hitting her car. The woman was advised balls hitting her car is not an emergency.
A 34 Arnold Ave. resident reported, at 6:30 p.m., that their Venmo account had been hacked.
Police were sent to Macy’s at the North Shore Mall, at 8:25 p.m., for a shoplifting, after security watched a couple possibly preparing for a snatch-and-grab. Security took the female into custody and turned her over to police, who arrested Janelle C. Blake, 38, of 52 Endicott St., Peabody, and charged her with larceny over $1,200; possession of a Class A drug; and possession of a burglarious instrument.
Police were called at 8:34 p.m. to an apartment at 115 Lowell St. for a party on Naltrexone who took fentanyl. They were in and out of consciousness and were transported to Salem Hospital.
BeverlyMonday
Two officers and an ambulance responded to 245 Cabot St., at 5 p.m., for a party who was threatening to kill others.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Adeline Road, at 6:09 p.m., for a female in and out of consciousness.
Two officers went to 13 Beckford St., at 9:54 p.m., to check the home of a woman who said she had found a window screen opened.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 10:54 p.m., for a possible overdose.
Officers were sent to Conant Street at the Danvers Line to assist Danvers police with a road closure for a motor-vehicle accident.
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to 12 Bartlett St., at 9:52 a.m., for a car that had blocked the driveway and a severely inebriated driver.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 43 Water St., at 10:23 p.m., for a party who took sleeping pills and was asleep on a boat.
Police and an ambulance responded at 12:09 p.m. to Rantoul Street to check a male for a male possibly needing a Section 12 commitment.
Police were dispatched to a Cabot Street address, at 12:44 p.m., for a female in need of a mental health evaluation.
Police were sent to the rail crossing at Cabot and Kittredge streets for train rails possibly misfunctioning.
Three officers were dispatched, at 2:59 p.m., to 496 Cabot St., to disperse a group of youths fighting.
SalemMonday
Police were called to 19 Congress St., at 4:52 p.m. for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A cruiser was sent to Silver Street, at 5:41 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 3 Chase St., at 6:09 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 127 Essex St. at 6:49 p.m. to check on a drunken individual.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:35 p.m., in the vicinity of 25 Proctor St., and, after a records check, they arrested the operator, a 23-year-old Essex Street man, on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 8:43 p.m., where they arrested Dino Marc Errichetto, 30, of 16 Baker St., Lynn. He was charged with violation of a municipal ordinance or bylaw and with possession of a Class A drug.
Police were called to 1 Osborne St. at 8:45 p.m. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 57 Butler St., at 9:16 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 4 Essex St. at 8:43 a.m. to execute a search warrant.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 31 Boston St. at 9:03 a.m.
At 10:50 police were sent to 24 Kernwood St., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to 36 Palmer St., at 11:34 a.m., for a civil issue.
Police went to 2 Naples Road, at 11:56 a.m., to look into a charge of harassment.
Police were called to 12 Pope St. at 2:34 p.m. to break up a fight.
Police stopped 11 vehicles on routine motor-vehicle traffic stops between 4:40 and 5:32 p.m.
Police were called to Shaw’s Plaza, 21 Traders Way, at 5:19 p.m., for a shoplifting.
DanversMonday
An officer was sent to 87 Elm St., at 9 a.m., for suspicious activity regarding a toddler’s bike.
Police were called to 4 Birch St., at 10:9 a.m., after a party in a white SUV took items possibly not belonging to them.
An officer was called to Wendy’s, 188 Endicott St., at 11:28 a.m. for a backpack stolen from a vehicle.
Police responded at 11:08 p.m. to the vicinity of 238 Conant St. for a car into the woods. After a brief investigation they arrested the operator, Richard Williams, 27, of 16 Boston Ave., Medford. He was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, second offense; negligent operation of a motor vehicle/operating to endanger; a marked lanes violation; and resisting arrest. He was transported to Beverly Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, treated and released to police. Beverly police assisted with traffic control.
Tuesday
Police were called to 308 Andover St., at 8:44 a.m., for an accident involving four cars. there were no injuries.
The report of a possible stolen vehicle brought an officer to 96 Liberty St., at 9:48 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Colgate Street and Cabot Road at 2 p.m. for a motor vehicle into a utility pole. There were no injuries.
MarbleheadMonday
An officer was dispatched to Atlantic Avenue and Community Road to make three property checks between 12:15 and 12:20 a.m.
Police were called to Atlantic Avenue at 10:22 a.m. for a motor-vehicle crash.
At 12:23 p.m., an officer was sent to Highland Terrace to check on a boat on a trailer blocking the sidewalk.
A boat complaint was called in from Marblehead Harbor at 4:24 p.m.