PeabodySunday
Police who were performing an area check of the Northshore Mall at 12:49 a.m., found a female who was dumpster diving and sent her on her way.
Police were sent to a Downing Road home, at 9:24 a.m., to check on a female, at the request of her aunt. After doing a record check on the female, they arrested a 29-year-old resident there on three warrants from other departments as well as a charge of resisting arrest.
An officer was sent to the Sunglass Hut at Macy’s, 210 Andover St., for a report of shoplifting. Police said a blonde female with a large umbrella took 12 pairs of glasses, valued at approximately $3,000 and left the store.
Police were sent to the intersection of Route 114 and Route 128 southbound on a report of a male on the ground outside a car after a single-vehicle crash with airbag deployment. State police handled the accident and the crash victim was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to 90 Glenway Ave., at 1:48 p.m., for a tree down on a house. Wires were down on Bartholomew Street, DPS was on its way as were Verizon and the light plant. Two vehicles were damaged, as was the house at 92 Glenway.
Police responded, at 1:53 p.m., to a fight in progress at the Northshore Mall. Police broke up the dispute and arrested a 40-year-old Wakefield woman on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Police were sent to 7 Esquire Circle, at 9:43 p.m., for a telephone pole on fire. It was extinguished.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police responded to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hawkes Street at 8:28 a.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Evans Road, at 6:43 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
Two officers were sent to High Street at 8:43 p.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
At 9:48 a.m., three officers were sent to Pleasant Street to investigate a disturbance.
Friday
An incident of vandalism was reported, at 1:31 p.m., on Pleasant St.
Multiple police and a fire were sent to Beacon Street and Front Street for a disturbance lasting from 8:33 to about 9:04 p.m. Police arrested a 31-year-old resident of Sean’s Way and charged him with disorderly conduct, cruelty to an animal and threatening to commit a crime.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Orne Street at 10:21 a.m. to report on an incident of vandalism.
Police were sent to Ocean Avenue at 7:30 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Two officers were sent to Naugus Avenue and Green Street at 9:30 p.m., to settle a disturbance and restore peace.
Sunday
Two officers went to Washington Street, at 4:59 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Salem
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 120 Washington St., at 12:48 a.m., to break up a fight. They arrested Matthew L. Johnson, 31, of 9 Overbrook Road, Middleton, and charged him with assault and battery, and with disorderly conduct.
Police were sent to 2 Bridge St., at 6:58 a.m., for a break-in in the past.
Officers were sent to 81 Highland Ave., at 1:28 p.m., for a past assault.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 450 Highland Avenue, at 4:31 p.m.
Police responded to reports of a suspicious person at 159 Bridge St., at 4:48 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 10 First St., at 4:56 p.m.
Police were called to 252 Bridge St., at 5:02 p.m. for a past assault.
The report of an accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle brought police to 81 Lafayette St., at 7:51 p.m.
Officers were sent to 17 Mall St., at 11:46 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 1 Laurent Road, at 3:20 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police, who were sent to 141 Rainbow Terrace, at 6:10 a.m., arrested a 37-year-old Lynn man on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 275 Jefferson Ave., at 12:49 p.m., to end a dispute, and after a brief investigation, they arrested the two people involved. A 22-year-old homeless Salem resident was charged with vandalizing property and with threatening to commit crime; and a 26-year-old homeless Salem resident was charged on an outstanding warrant.
BeverlySunday
Three officers responded to 389 Cabot St., at 5:31 p.m., for a silent panic alarm.
Two officers went to 15 Victor Ave., at 8:32 p.m., for an unknown person knocking on the door.
Three officers responded to 10 Park St., at 7:18 p.m., for a man causing a disturbance in the bar.
Two officers went to the vicinity of Cabot and Federal streets, at 11:52 p.m., for a male and a female arguing in the street.
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 3 Gateway Lane, at 1:07 p.m. to check on an elderly female who hadn’t been seen in days.
MiddletonMonday, June 26
Police and fire were sent to the vicinity of the Lux Studio, N. Main St., at 7:23 a.m., for a vehicle smoking. It was moved to the parking lot and fire was not needed.
Police notified DPW at 7:49 p.m., for a large tree limb in the middle of the roadway at the intersection of River Street and Brookside Road.
Tuesday, June 27
An East Street resident called police, at 5:04 a.m., to complain about a rooster crowing.
A vehicle was stopped at the intersection of S.Main Street and Rowell Lane, and the driver was cited for excessive tint and for not meeting RMV safety standards.
Wednesday, June 28
An officer was sent to the Institution for Savings, S. Main Street, at 9:43 a.m., to investigate an online scam.
A citizen went to the Middleton Police Department at 10:05 a.m., to talk with an officer about a verbal disturbance at the School Committee meeting.
Thursday, June 29
Police responded, at 5 a.m., to a North Main Street location for a two-vehicle accident without injury. One operator, a 54-year-old Lowell man, was summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. The other operator, a 31-year-old Methuen man was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and for a marked lanes violation.
A citizen came to the station, at 12:08 p.m., to speak with an officer regarding the verbal disturbance at the School Committee meeting.
An East Meadow Lane resident called police at 12:24 p.m., with an animal complaint — there was a snake in the yard. Animal Control was notified.
A Mills Street resident notified police, at 3:42 p.m., of spotting a coyote in the vicinity.