PeabodyTuesday
Police were dispatched, at 12:52 a.m., to Gardner Apartments, 22 Pulaski St., for an unknown disturbance. A female in one unit was issued multiple warnings to keep her music turned down and was advised that if further responses were required, charges might result. The 37-year-old Pulaski Street woman was summoned to court on a charge of assault and battery.
A caller reported, at 7:28 a.m., that a vehicle may have struck some geese in the road in the vicinity of 109 Winona St. A silver car left the area leaving several deceased geese behind. Police notified the DPW about the geese, but the call was canceled as residents wanted to take care of the geese on their own.
Massachusetts State Police were dispatched at 7:42 a.m., to the Speedway station at 5465 Lowell St., for a motor-vehicle accident. They handled the accident. There was no indication of injuries.
Police were sent, at 9:02 a.m., to check the homeless camp in the vicinity of 20 Howley Street, in the area behind Holy Ghost. Police reported all was in order.
Police were sent to Preserve North Apartments, 50 Warren St., at 9:25 a.m., for a party who complained about the removal of a machine. The resident stated that a pressure washer and a leaf blower were stolen from the back of his truck.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Lynn Street and Joy Road and summoned the operator, a 43-year-old Carlton St. resident, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer notified dispatch, at 10:20 a.m., that he was at 59 Walnut St., with a vehicle with no plates attached. The driver, 38, of the above address, will be summoned to court on multiple operating charges: operating with an expired license; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; and attaching plates.
A woman called police, at 10:41 a.m., from 10 Scott Drive, to request an officer drive by and document that her neighbor’s vehicle was legally parked in front of their house. She was upset that the neighbor has plenty of room to park in front of their own house, but chooses to park in front of her house. She told the officer she has been taking pictures each day her neighbor parks in front of her house. She was advised to continue to do so, but changed her mind then and said she did not want an officer to respond. She was advised to contact police should she change her mind again.
Police responded to Centennial Drive, at 12:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. Both vehicles had to be towed. Both parties refused medical treatment, and one was transported to Liberty Tree Mall in a cruiser.
Northshore Mall Security notified police, at 3:51 p.m. that a parent and child were in their office, and they wanted to report an assault that took place on May 25.
EMTs were sent to McDonald’s Restaurant, 133 Main St., at 5 p.m., for a medical emergency after a male reported a possible punctured lung, difficulty breathing and a past broken ankle. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to 286 Newbury St., Apt. 62, to serve a probation warrant. They arrested Richard E. Carlin, 50, of 261 Newbury St., Apt. 66, on the other-department warrant.
Police stopped a dirt bike, at 11 p.m., in a closed construction zone on Endicott Street and issued a citation to the operator for a moped violation. His wife picked up the moped and the suspect.
An officer was sent to Holten Street, at 11:28 p.m., to make a well-being check on a female wearing a red top and knocking over trash cans. She was sent on her way.
BeverlyMonday
Police were sent to 16 Ancient Rubbly Way, at 4:53 p.m., to assist the Fire Department with a possible fire inside a wall.
An officer was sent to 32 Essex St., at 7:07 p.m. for a homeless party setting up camp at the library.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 150 Brimbal Ave., at 9:12 p.m., for a gray Tesla all over the road.
Police were sent to 60 Bridge St., at 10:57 p.m., for yelling coming from the parking lot.
Tuesday
Officers stopped at 7:19 a.m., at the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets to check the well-being of a party sleeping in a motor vehicle.
A 276 Rantoul St. resident called police, at 12:57 p.m., to report that a neighbor was calling him names.
An officer was called to 100 Sohier Road at 3:02 p.m., to break up a fight between students.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 4:05 p.m., for a male patient assaulting staff members.
Two officers were sent to 25 Essex St., at 4:21 p.m., for a past assault with a dangerous weapon.
Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., notified police at 9:15 p.m., of having received a threatening phone call in the emergency room.
Wednesday
A Columbus Avenue party notified police, at 1:26 p.m., of receiving online threats.
An officer was called to 22 Williams St., at 1:53 p.m., to check out suspicious computer activity.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched , at 2:11 p.m., to Dodge Street for a 2-car accident with injury.
Salem
Tuesday
A 33 Outlook Ave. resident notified police, at 12:53 p.m., of receiving threats.
Police responded, at 5:14 p.m., to 6 Boston St., to report on a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 56 Dow St., at 6:05 p.m.
An officer was called to 38 Salem St., at 6:13 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to Steve’s Quality Market, 36 Margin St., at 7:01 p.m., to break up a fight.
An adult was reported missing, at 7:16 p.m., from 7 Loring Hills Ave.
Officers were sent to 173 Lafayette St., at 10:33 p.m., to end a disturbance.
An officer was called to 396 Jefferson Ave., at 10:44 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Wednesday
Police went to the intersection of Briggs Street and Washington Square East, at 5:57 a.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was called to the intersection of Dearborn and Walter streets, at 8:24 a.m., for a larceny
Police were sent to 77 Summer St ., at 12:13 p.m., to end a dispute.
An officer was sent to 1 Berrywood Lane at 1:28 p.m. to report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers went to 19 Oakland St., at 1:44 p.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a trespassing brought an officer to 31 Bridge St., at 1:50 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 48 Endicott St., at 2:47 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer was sent to 2 Salem Green, at 3:15 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Danvers
Monday
An officer went to Old Navy Clothing Co, 100 Independence Way, at 4:16 p.m., to follow up on an investigation.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 9:02 p.m., to report on a larceny.
An officer was called to the vicinity of 62 Purchase St., at 11:51 p.m., to locate the source of a loud banging that was disturbing the neighborhood.
Tuesday
Medical aid was sent to 31 Hyde St., at 5:58 a.m., and the patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A van owner notified police, at 8:32 a.m., that a window in the vehicle had been smashed while it was parked at the Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St.
An officer was sent to 54 Poplar St., at 10:57 a.m., to end a dispute between neighbors.
Police went to 3407 Kirkbride Drive, at 1:53 p.m., to take a report on a stolen package valued at $400.
An officer was sent to Best Fitness, 100 Independence Way, at 2:48 p.m., after a security guard was struck in the face.
Swampscott
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 4 Ellis Terrace, at 12:32 a.m., for a male and a female arguing in the street.
An Outlook Road caller told police, at 5:56 a.m., that their 15-year-old daughter was semi-conscious, and breathing. Lynn Fire was notified and she was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to 531 Humphrey St, at 6:08 a.m., to keep the peace at a vehicle repossession. The owner was notified.
Police were sent to 565 Humphrey St., at 8:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with injury. A delivery driver was hit by his own truck and was asking to be evaluated. Lynn Fire was notified.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to l27 Duncan Terrace, at 6:31 p.m., for an elderly female having difficulty breathing. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Atlantic and Blodgett avenues at 12:54 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries. Police arrested Jonathan Nunez, 35, of 24 Anderson St., Marblehead. He was charged with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 413 Paradise Road, at 5:22 a.m., after an employee called to state a red SUV/Minivan had been parked in the lot for a while and had cardboard covering the windows.