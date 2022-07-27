Peabody
Tuesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Andover and Sylvan streets at 3:30 p.m., for a female panhandling. She was sent on her way.
Police were sent to the intersection of Forest Street and Anthony Way, at 5:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries. One female was cited for texting while driving. All parties refused medical attention, and both vehicles had to be towed.
A woman reported a road-rage incident possibly involving a gun, at 8:23 p.m. A male approached the woman and attempted to open her door as she was driving off. When she looked back, he was pointing something at her but she was unsure whether it was a firearm or not. The incident was caught on her dash cam, but there were no suspects at the time. The officer will investigate.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 25 Bartholomew St., at 12:54 a.m., after a caller reported a suicidal female had tried to assault his dog. The officer reported all clear, but he will document the situation.
A caller reported, at 4:04 a.m., from the Southwyck Condo parking lot at 80 Foster St., that he believed a person in a silver car in the back lot was involved in drug activity. The “suspect” was enjoying a Mountain Dew.
Police and medical personnel responded to an Oakland Street address, at 8:54 a.m., after a son requested a well-being check on his mother whom he believed to be experiencing a mental health issue. She was driving a white Jeep Liberty, and had driven by the house several times on the wrong side of the road. As officers were speaking with the son, the mother pulled into the street again, then backed out and sped away. Police will monitor the area for her to return.
Police responded to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 12:11 a.m., for a motorcycle accident with a head injury. The cyclist was transported to Salem Hospital by EMS, and the motorcycle was parked in a space at the Stop & Shop lot.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:14 p.m., in the vicinity of 111 Lynnfield St., and cited a 29-year-old Medford woman for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was released to a licensed operator.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Doane Street address, at 8:07 a.m., to check out a wall that was damaged on Monday.
The report of a disabled vehicle at Humphrey and Tedesco streets brought an officer to the scene at 10:05 a.m. A tow truck was called and removed the vehicle.
A resident of Barnard Hawkes Court called at 10:20 a.m., to report vandalism.
An officer went to Atlantic Avenue and Commercial Street, at 3:10 p.m., to speak with a pedestrian who was nearly struck by a vehicle which failed to stop or slow down.
Two officers in a cruiser were sent to the intersection of Rockaway and Atlantic avenues, at 9:05 p.m., for speed enforcement.
Officers were sent to Hawkes Street and Atlantic Avenue, at 9:45 p.m., for suspicious activity.
The report of a past hit-and-run brought police to Pleasant St., at 10:12 p.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police went to 128 south in the vicinity of Exit 19 for a man walking down the highway.
At 5:47 p.m., police and Fire Department were sent to the vicinity of Lothrop Street for some homeless parties starting a campfire at the park. The fire was extinguished and the parties were counseled and dispersed from the area.
An officer was sent to 35 Park St., at 6:04 p.m., to speak with a female who was having an issue with Bootstraps.
Reports of a dogfight brought police to 101 Rantoul St., at 6:30 p.m.
Two cruisers responded to the intersection of West and Oak streets for an unruly train passenger at the station.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 11:30 p.m., for a party who was asked to leave by security, but refused their request.
Wednesday
Police went to the 46 L.P. Henderson Road, at 12:50 a.m., for a general patrol of the airport.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 93 Cabot St., at 4:09 a.m., for a suspicious male out front.
Two officers were called to 18 Front St., at 8:18 a.m., for a suspicious female in the driveway.
The report of a stolen package brought police to the vicinity of 245 Cabot St., at 9:30 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance went to 32 Dunham Road, at 11:31 a.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a hit-and-run with property damage brought police to 12 Woodland Ave., at 12:40 a.m.
At 12:53 p.m., an officer was sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets to check on a homeless group on the hill.
Two officers were directed to Cabot Street, at 1:45 p.m., to assist an ambulance crew with a well-being check.
An officer was called to 107 Brimbal Ave., at 2:38 p.m., to report on stolen jet ski parts.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 193 Federal St., at 4:22 p.m. to keep the peace.
Police responded to 39 Prince St., at 4:51 p.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 403 Lafayette St., at 4:58 p.m.
An officer was sent to 24 Peabody St., at 6:03 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
A motor-vehicle hit and run brought officers to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., at 8:12 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 1 Powder House Lane, at 10:16 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 26-year-old Salem man and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:37 a.m., at the intersection of Salem and Palmer streets and, after a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, a 27-year-old Mattapan man, on an outstanding warrant.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 22 Lynde St., at 3:06 a.m.
Police were called to 12 First St., at 3:22 a.m., for a fight.
Officers responded, at 8:15 a.m., to 13 Palmer St., for the report of an armed robbery. The report was incomplete with no further information available at this time.
Police were sent to 21 Front St., at 9:21 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 28 Salem St., at 10:17 a.m., and to 62 Forrester St., at 10:39 a.m. to end two separate disputes.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 72 Washington St., at 12:05 p.m.
Officers were sent to 9 Intervale Road, at 12:54 p.m., for a larceny.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 50 Palmer St., at 12:57 p.m.
Two juveniles were reported missing less than a half-hour apart. The first was called in from 12 First St., at 1:52 p.m.; and the second was called in from 1 Ropes St., at 2:18 p.m.
An officer was sent to 7 Everett Road at 3:56 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Middleton
Monday, July 18
Fire Department responded, at 10:44 a.m., to Wildwood Road for a brush fire. It was extinguished without issue.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, South Main St., at 2:10 p.m., after a person reported the theft of a wallet.
An officer stopped a driver at 11 p.m., on East Street at the Boxford line and issued them a written warning for speeding and operating without a license in possession.
Tuesday, July 19
Officer assisted the District Attorney, at 4 p.m., in refiling two counts of violating an abuse prevention order and another of attempting to commit a crime against a man who currently lives in North Miami Beach, Florida.
Wednesday, July 20
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:54 p.m., in the vicinity of Verizon Wireless on South Main Street, and summoned the 69-year-old Hooksett, N.H., driver to court for operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license.
A report of suspicious activity brought the sergeant to Forest and Lake streets at about 2:30 p.m. to take a note of parties in the area and forward it to detectives.
Thursday, July 21
An officer was sent to the Doubletree Hotel on Village Road, at 2:50 p.m. to put an end to an altercation.
At 5:25 p.m., an officer went to 11 Mt. Vernon St., to report on the theft of a bronze sign from the cemetery gate.
Friday, July 22
Fire department personnel were sent to Silas Meriam Way, at 11 a.m., to check the faint odor of propane gas. The gas company was notified.
Firefighters, along with the Middleton Electric Department, responded to the 99 Restaurant & Pub, on South Main Street, for a transformer fire.
Saturday, July 23
The fire department was sent to Ferncroft Towers, Village Road, at 8:35 a.m., for a person stuck in the elevator. Maintenance was notified.
A detective was dispatched to Stoney Brook Lane, at 1:55 p.m., to investigate damage to a parked vehicle.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Forest Street, at 9:42 p.m., after a caller reported hearing a loud explosion. Officers investigated but found nothing.
Sunday, July 24
The DPW was notified, at 2:24 p.m., of a downed tree causing a traffic hazard on Eddington Street.
Police were called to the Doubletree Hotel on Village Road, at 11:08 p.m., for a guest causing a disturbance.