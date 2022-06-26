Peabody
Thursday
A Ledgewood Way female called 911 at 7:08 p.m., to complain that building management had put a hold on her pool pass. The officer spoke with the female and building management, and her pool privileges were restored conditional upon her obeying pool rules.
Two callers reported at about 9 p.m., from the vicinity of North Central Street, to report hearing multiple “pops” in the area that could have been fireworks or gunshots. Officers checked the area, but all was quiet and nothing was showing.
Police assisted a juvenile, at 9:40 p.m., retrieve his keys on Rockdale Avenue.
Friday
A 56-year-old Peabody man walked into the station at 9 a.m. to speak with an officer. After a brief discussion, he was arrested on a Peabody warrant.
Police were sent to 144 Shore Drive, at 12:04 p.m. after the management reported the couple appeared to be under the weather. An ambulance was called and checked out both parties and there were no issues.
The CID was sent to In the Game, 535 Lowell St., at 12:55 p.m., to assist state police in making an arrest on an other-department warrant. They arrested Joshu Osmanski, 47, of 6021 Marshal Foch, New Orleans, on a warrant out of Falmouth District Court, for larceny over $2,000 by a single scheme; improper use of a credit card over $1,200; conspiracy; forgery of a check; and uttering a false check.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to 254 Elliott St., at 4:50 p.m., on the report of a stolen pocketbook and cell phone.
An officer was sent to Williams Street, at 6:11 p.m., to try to serve a letter suspending a resident’s license to carry a firearm.
Police were called to Rantoul St., at 19:07 p.m., to investigate the report of a past assault.
Police were called to 199 Rantoul St., at 9:57 p.m., to check on a couple who appeared to be arguing in a motor vehicle.
Friday
An officer were sent to the vicinity of 19 West Dane St., at 12:29 a.m., for dogs creating a disturbance.
Police responded to 215 Rantoul St., at 1:12 a.m., for a homeless male sleeping in the lobby.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Sohier road, at 7:25 a.m., for a non-responsive male in a wheelchair.
The report of a past larceny brought police to 60 River St., at 11:55 a.m.
A patrolman and a detective responded, at 4:10 p.m., to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets, for an issue between two groups.
A past larceny brought officers to 60 River St., at 5:40 p.m.
Police went to 91 Lothrop St., at 11:56 p.m., for a female in front of the house yelling.
Saturday
Two cruisers responded to a Giles Avenue address, at 2:23 a.m., for a child who had a seizure.
Police were dispatched, at 9:38 a.m., to the vicinity of 242 Elliott St., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police and fire were sent to 12 Pickett St., at 2:40 p.m., for a fire in the dumpster behind the housing.
Two cruisers were sent to a Giles Avenue address, at 4:21 p.m., after the resident reported she believes her home was broken into.
At 7:05 p.m., two officers were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets for a verbal fight between beachgoers.
Police and an ambulance were called to 25 Essex St., at 7:40 p.m., for a party passed out on a bench.
Numerous fireworks complaints were called in about 10:10 to 10:20 p.m., from the vicinity of Essex Street and Cogswell Avenue with fireworks complaints.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of Elliott Street and Beverly Hills Avenue, at 11:17 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident for a vehicle into a tree, with injury.
An officer was sent to a Railroad Avenue address, at 11:31 for a party who was unable to wake their father.
Sunday
Police were dispatched to Porter Street, at 12:03 a.m., for two females fighting in the park.
Two officers were sent to a Robinson Road address, at 2:30 a.m., to check the well-being of people at a party.
Police received notification, at 9:35 a.m., that an Arthur Street resident’s lost or stolen wallet had been found in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 1 p.m., for a man down.
An officer went to 10 Park St., at 4:14 p.m., to disperse skateboarders from the public garage.
A report of two females fighting brought two officers to 72 Cabot St., at 4:57 p.m.
Salem
Thursday
A party from 5 English St., reported threats, at 6:23 p.m.
An officers went to 4 Columbus Square, at 7:34 p.m. to look into a fraud or a scam.
A caller reported, at 8:53 p.m., from 898 Federal St. being threatened
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 1 a.m., in a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator, Gregory R. Giard, 30, of 95 Front St., Apt., 2, Marblehead. Giard was charged with a marked lanes violation and with drunken driving.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 6 Loring Hills Ave. at 9:19 a.m.
A 32 Clifton Ave. party told police, at 9:34 a.m., they had been threatened.
At 10:21 a.m., police were sent to 50 Bridge St., to end a dispute.
Police were called to 59 Boston St., at 11:35 a.m., to report on a juvenile issue.
Officers went to 4 Nursery St., at 12:07 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
A cruiser was sent to 72 Flint St., at 1:43 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Two minutes later, at 1:45 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Lafayette and Dow streets for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 26 Lynde St., at 3:10 p.m.
Two larceny reports brought officers to 46 Butler St., at 3:12 p.m., and to 252 Bridge St., at 3:28 p.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of 6 Witch Hill Road, at 4:18 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run accident.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer went to the Rail Trail, at 4:47 p.m., to speak to a party about the possibility their bike was stolen.
Police went to 40 Chase St., at 10:32 p.m., where they arrested a Danvers man for a past hit-and-run. Arrested was David Miller, 41, of 44 Chase St., Danvers. He was arrested and charged with drunken driving, second offense.
Friday
An officer was sent to Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., at 11:21 a.m., for a male fondling himself.
An officer was sent to McDonalds, 77 High St., at 12:35 p.m. for a larceny under $1,200 after some older kids took money from some younger ones.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:31 p.m., after a party was detained for shoplifting. The case was handled by the store.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle was reported, at 37 Holten St., at 5:09 p.m.
Police responded to Kappy’s Liquors, 158 Andover St., at 8:40 p.m., to check the well-being of a woman in a white Prius. After a brief investigation, they arrested Elma DaSilva, 52, of 4 Ledgewood Way, Peabody. She was charged with first offense drunken driving and with drinking an alcoholic beverage from an open container in a motor vehicle.
Saturday
Police were sent to Ira Lexus, 101 Andover St., to check on a suspicious party in a purple minivan with gold wheel rims.
Police were sent to Kane’s Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 2:12 p.m., for a party who stole or attempted to steal a fruit tree.
The report of a scam or swindle brought an officer to 240 Conant Apartments, 240 Conant St.
An officer was called to CVS Pharmacy, 139 Endicott St., for a $100 counterfeit bill passed there.
Sunday
An officer was directed to 102 Holten St., at 7:11 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., at 10:12 a.m., after a resident reported a theft of $20,000.
An officer was sent to 18 Fowler St., at 1:40 p.m., for an unwanted guest. Mother was in the house.
Marblehead
Three officers were sent to Creesey Street, at 7:21 a.m., for a disturbance, and peace was restored.
At 10:51 a.m., police cent to the vicinity of Elm and Cowell streets, to investigate an incident in which a vehicle hit a pole.
A motor-vehicle brought four policemen, two fire engines and two ambulances to Ocean Ave., at 4 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. No additional information was provided.
An officer was sent to State Street, at 6:35 p.m., to investigate vandalism.
A purse was reported lost, at 7:10 p.m., on front street.
A Lime Street resident notified police at 9:15 p.m., that their daughter took off.