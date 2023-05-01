PeabodyFriday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:33 p.m. in the vicinity of 43 Main St., and summoned the operator, a 32-year-old Salem woman, to face court on charges on unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to stop or yield. Her vehicle was left legally parked and was to be picked up in the morning.
A man reported, at 7:30 a.m., from the vicinity of 32 County St., to report he had been struck by a vehicle, but gave no plate number. Some minutes later, a woman called and told police that, while she was stopped at the light, a man had walked into her vehicle causing damage, and she was calling from work to report the incident. Meanwhile the man who said her vehicle struck him was transported to Salem Hospital via ambulance. The officer explained to the woman what was going on and she was on her was back to the scene from Danvers.
Police went to the Sunglass Hut at the Northshore Mall, at 12:09 p.m. to report a shoplifter. They were apprehended, returned the stolen property to the store, and were trespassed from the mall for three years.
A 25 Berry St. party reported, at 1:25 p.m., to report than an unknown person had opened an unemployment claim using their information.
A caller reported, at 5:28 p.m., from the vicinity of Lowell and School streets, to report he had struck a kid on a bike. They exchanged words, and the kids took off westbound on Lowell Street. The group of juveniles was located at Endicott and Warren Street Extension, and the youth involved was transported to Salem Hospital.
A woman called at 5:54 p.m., from 38 Nancy St., to report a large box-type item fell on her husband, and he was not moving. He was transported to Lahey-Burlington.
Police responded to the intersection of Lowell and Prospect streets, at 8:16 p.m. after multiple callers reported an accident with entrapment and injuries. The patient did not wish to stick around for an ambulance. There were no tows, no entrapment, no injuries reported and no ambulance was called. Police cleared the scene.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:37 a.m., Saturday, in the vicinity of Pulaski Street and Pound Lane and summoned a 26-year-old Lincoln Road, Peabody, woman to court for operating an uninsured and an unregistered motor vehicle.
A caller from 4 Shillaber St. reported, at 3:05 a.m. that juveniles were riding bikes up and down the street and going into neighbors’ yards. They were gone when police got there.
Police were sent to Stacia Road, at 8:16 p.m., to report of the theft of some $800 worth of landscaping supplies for the Boy Scouts. There were no suspects.
A Glen Road Drive resident reported, at 12:13 p.m., that her check had been whited out and cashed at an unknown location.
A manager at the Sunglass Hut at the Northshore Mall reported, at 12:28 p.m., the shoplifting of six pairs of sunglasses valued at $2,400. They were taken at approximately 11:15 a.m. today.
A Heatherwood Lane resident reported, at 3:32 p.m., that a dog knocked her down on April 22. She was instructed to contact the animal control officer on Monday.
A 29 Garden Road resident notified police, at 4:02 p.m. that his brother was missing. The individual’s information was entered as missing into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) data base.
Police were sent to the vicinity of St. Vasilios Church, 5 Paleologos St., on a report of kids trying to break into vehicles in the parking lot across from the church. Officers sent them on their way.
Police arrested a driver, at 11 p.m., in the driveway of 246 Lowell St., after spotting the suspicious female in the vehicle. Arrested was Ashley Annette Hernandez Garcia, 31, 0f 889 Harrison Ave., Apt. 1, Boston. She was charged with drunken driving and with possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Sunday
The missing individual from 29 Garden Road, returned home at about 10:30 a.m. today. EMS was requested for an evaluation, but he refused any treatment. He told officers he rode the train for a few days to clear his mind.
Police were called to Walgreen’s, 35 Main St., at 1:35 p.m., for a party under the influence taking items without paying. He returned the items and was given a ride down Main Street.
A 20-year-old autistic party, reported at 2:08 p.m. that water was thrown on him by a group of youths at Macy’s Men’s parking lot, in the vicinity of H & M. The juveniles left the mall property and were trespassed from the mall.
A party called police, at 4:35 p.m., from the Century House Restaurant, 235 Andover St., that someone damaged thier vehicle with spray painted while they were eating dinner.
A caller reported, at 8:26 p.m., that a person in a dark-colored vehicle with a loud exhaust had yelled at her concerning things.
Salem
Saturday
Police were called to 8 Story Road, at 9:51 p.m., for the report of a past break-and-entry.
Officers went to 155 Washington St., at 10:24 p.m., for a dispute. After a brief investigation, they arrested Patrick J. Anderson, 26, of 6 Jennifer Lane, Peabody, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon and with possession of a Class B drug.
Sunday
Police were sent to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 5:35 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were called to 173 Lafayette St., at 1 p.m., for a trespassing.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to Walgreen’s, 29 New Derby St., at 8:36 p.m.
DanversThursday
Officers were called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 8:24 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested Carol Campbell, 60, of 14 Audubon Road, for shoplifting and for possession of a Class B drug.
Friday
Officers were dispatched, at 4:15 p.m., to McDonalds, 77 High St., to break up a group fist-fighting.
Police arrested a male shoplifter at 4:52 a.m., at Kohl’s. 50 Independence Way. They charged Michael Spear, 47, of 95 Broad St., Weymouth with larceny over $1,200.
Saturday
Police responded to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 4:55 p.m., for an attempted larceny with three possible suspects.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 498 Rantoul St., at 4:50 p.m., for youths causing a disturbance.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of Bridge Street and Kernwood Avenue, at 7:11 p.m., for a male party looking into cars.
Monday
Police fire and ambulance were called to 26 New Balch St ., at 12:10 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
An officer was called to 443 Essex St., at 1:45 p.m., to investigate a report of stolen scratch tickets.
The sergeant and two patrolmen went to East Lothrop Street at 2:38 p.m. for three women arguing and causing a general disturbance.