Salem
Saturday
Police were called to the Speedway Station, 295 Derby St., at 3:24 a.m., for a larceny.
Police went to 232 Lafayette St., at 9:41 a.m., for a past break and entry.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 150 Canal St., at 9:46 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
Police responded to two cases of harassment: to 22 Boston St., at 11:22 and to 50 Traders Way, at 11:29 a.m.
Officers were sent to 6 Bristol St., at 12:30 p.m., to settle a dispute. Almost two hours later, at 2:27 p.m., they were sent to 170 North St., for a different dispute.
A juvenile issue brought police to 22 Pierpont St., at 4:39 p.m.
Officers were called to the intersection of Summit and Willow avenues, at 6:22 p.m., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 115 Boston St., at 7:41 p.m.
Police went to 62 Leavitt St., at 8 p.m. on a noise complaint.
The report of fireworks brought police to the vicinity of Grove and Irving streets at 9:04 p.m.
The report of an unwanted guest brought police to 57 Wharf St., at 9:27 p.m.
Police were called to stop a fight on Leavitt Street at 10:16 p.m.
A noise complaint was called in at 11:16 p.m., from 46 Dell St.
A party at 117 Lafayette St., notified police at 11:26 p.m. of having being threatened.
Sunday
Police were sent out, at 12:02 and 12:12 a.m., to 30 Walter St., and 56 Palmer St., respectively.
A caller from 30 Colby St., advised police at 12:50 a.m., of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run at that location.
A dispute brought officers to 70 Summer St., at 4:52 a.m.
At 9:18 a.m., officers were called to 21 Planters St., to bring a disturbance to an end.
Police went to 44 Prince St., at 12:39 p.m., to end a dispute.
An officer was called to 12 Pope St., at 3:32 p.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
Police responded, at 4:10 p.m., to a larceny at 15 Hawthorne Blvd.
Peabody
Saturday
A 50 Warren St. resident reported, at 9:55 a.m., that their vehicle had been broken into overnight but nothing of value was stolen.
A 2 Spring Pond Road resident advised police, at 11:19 a.m., that their vehicle was vandalized.
A caller reported, at 1 p.m., that their phone had been stolen but they found it via their “Find My Phone” app near the gas station at Stop & Shop. The caller did not wait for the officer at Stop & Shop, but followed the phone to Salem. Salem police found the phone at that address and forwarded all info to Peabody who followed up. It was determined the phone was not stolen, but had been taken in error, and was returned to the caller.
Police were called to the vicinity of the New England Meat Market, 60-62 Walnut St., for a motor vehicle accident with one operator injured. They were taken to Salem Hospital.
A caller notified police, at 4:07 p.m., of a Mercedes operating erratically on the wrong side of the road . It almost struck several people, was operating on the sidewalk and ran through several stop signs. The officer stopped the vehicle on Carol Ann Road, and requested an ambulance for a diabetic issue. The operator refused medical attention and was given a written warning for marked lanes violations and for failing to stop at a stop sign.
An officer was sent to Pierpont Park, at 4:37 p.m. after a caller reported a man threatening someone with a machete. The man told police he had yelled at the kids because they were throwing rocks. There was no machete.
Police were called to the vicinity of 28 Sabino Farm Road, at 6:12 p.m., for a minor accident without injuries, the operator, a 19-year-old Peabody female was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and the owner of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Lynn woman will be summoned for allowing an unlicensed person to operate their motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 6:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 258 Lynnfield St. and issued a summons to a 24-year-old Peabody resident for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A person called police, at 8:30 p.m., from the intersection of Wheeler and Washington streets, to express concern about kids running in the middle of the street. The officer spoke with adults at 2 Wheeler St., and they said they are keeping an eye on the children.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:25 p.m., in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 108 Newbury St., and gave the operator a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation, speeding, failure to use directional signal and for failure to yield.
Sunday
Police were sent to the Old South Burial Ground, Main Street, at 1:41 a.m., after Salem police reported two people with flashlights in the cemetery, possibly setting things on fire. The pair were carrying battery-operated candle lights and were taking pictures in the cemetery, the officer reported.
An ambulance was sent to the vicinity of 17 May St., at 9:23 a.m. for a party who sprained his ankle while riding his bike. A party from Hourihan Street was holding the bike while the biker was taken to Salem Hospital for treatment.
A passer-by reported from the Rail Trail in the vicinity of 537 Lowell St., at 11:15 a.m., that someone was passed out on a bench near the bike path. The officer woke the man, who was napping, and sent him on his way
A 29-year-old Peabody male was stopped at 1:34 p.m., in the vicinity of 210 Lowell St., and issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
Police responded, at 6:02 p.m., to the vicinity of the Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive, for a two-car accident with no apparent injuries, although a juvenile passenger did hit her head. The operator, a Peabody resident, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The juvenile was evaluated and did not require transport. The vehicle was secured in the parking lot and both parties were given a ride home to Caller Street.
Police were sent to In the Game, 535 Lowell St., at 6:40 p.m., after an employee reported $2,000 was stolen from her purse in the bar area. A suspect described as a heavy-set white male, age 45 to 55 was observed on the security video. Police will survey the footage.
A caller reported from the vicinity of 53 Fairview Ave., at 6:50 p.m., that while out walking his dog in the area of Lakeshore Drive, he was accosted by approximately 10 youths on bicycles. Officer checked the area but was unable to locate the cyclists. He will be talking with the caller.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 135 Lowell St., for a fight in progress. When officers arrived, they spoke with residents, but the participants were no longer on scene.
A Chelsea woman came into the police station at 9:08 p.m., to report being threatened in an ongoing custody dispute. She said she believes the child’s father lives in Peabody, but she had no address. She was advised to report the threats to the local police department and follow up with Probate Court regarding their custody agreement.
Monday
A cruiser was sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Walsh Ave., at 6:40 a.m., after a caller reported a male party had slept in the parking lot overnight. He was described as a white male wearing jeans and white shoes. The man was advised not to sleep there and was sent on his way.
Firefighters were dispatched the Outback Steak House, 300 Andover St., at about 3:15 p.m., for a report of smoke coming out of the ceiling. After evacuating the restaurant and the UPS Store in the adjoining building, firefighters checked the space above the ceiling, but found nothing. Other firefighters checking outside the building found a smoldering mulch fire in a corner between the two buildings, surrounded by probably a hundred or more cigarette butts. Apparently someone had tossed one more still-burning butt into the mulch and ignited it. The slow-moving fire crept beneath and ignited a wooden access panel, and the smoke from that rose between the walls of the restaurant and into the dining room via ventilation ducts. The fire was quickly extinguished, and both employees and customers were allowed back into the restaurant and UPS Store. The cause was listed as a discarded cigarette butt.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to Cabot Street, at 4:57 p.m., for females fighting. It was a verbal argument.
At 5:04 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were sent to Lynch Park on Ober Street, for two missing girls, ages 9 and 13. They had just walked down the beach and were found moments later.
An officer was called to 11 Cabot St., at 6:51 p.m., to report on a stolen boat motor.
Police were called to a Charles Street address, at 7 p.m., where they arrested an intoxicated family member on an outstanding warrant.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Cabot Street at the Salem line, at 7:10 p.m., for a two vehicle accident with property damage.
Monday
Police went to 23 Gage St., at 3:09 a.m., for a person screaming in an apartment.
Police and fire went to 18 MacArthur Road, at 7 a.m., to assist with a residential lockout.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 9:49 a.m., for homeless parties camping in violation of the city ordinance.
Police were dispatched, at 10:07 a.m., to River Street to serve an arrest warrant to a Danvers resident.
Police were sent to 30 Tozer Road, at 12:14 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.