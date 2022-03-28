Salem
Friday
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 10:53 a.m., for a shoplifting.
Police were called to 12 Gifford Court, at 11:36 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
The report of a larceny brought police to 109 Essex St., at 1:10 p.m.
Reports of a fight brought police to 120 Broadway at 2 p.m.
Police were sent to 2 Cypress St., at 2:07 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers responded, at 2:50 p.m., to 117 Paradise Road, for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported at 4:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 38 Prince St.
Police were sent to 2 Pierce Ave., at 5:25 p.m., for a trespassing.
Officers responded to 1 Florence St., at 5:55 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 29 Grove St., at 6:08 p.m.
Police were called to 25 Osborne Hill Drive, at 7:13 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Police said a dark-colored, four-door Honda sedan with a loud exhaust had been driving through the neighborhood at a high speed when it was approached by a pedestrian. The vehicle slowed, allowing the pedestrian to approach and suggest they slow down. At that point, the driver floored the accelerator, taking off at a high rate of speed, striking the pedestrian's knee and knocking him to the ground. The man was unhurt and declined medical attention, but he was unable to get a license plate number. Police searched the area for the vehicle but were unable to locate it.
Officers were called to 1000 Loring Ave., at 9:45 p.m., to quell a disturbance.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 20 South St., at 10:20 p.m., in response to multiple calls of gunshots in the area. Officers checked out the area but found nothing such as shell casings or paper debris to indicate gunshots or fireworks.
Officers went to the vicinity of 248 Washington St., at 10:30 p.m., for a drunken individual.
Saturday
An officer was called to 211 Washington St., at 1 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 89 Boston St., at 2 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. After a brief investigation, however, they arrested the operator, Stefanie Jean Wilson, 24, of 8 Gardner Road, Peabody. She was charged with speeding at a rate greater than was reasonable, negligent operation of a motor-vehicle, and drunken driving.
Police went to Lifebridge, 59 Boston St., at 8:10 a.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Tyler Burke, 26, of that address, and charged him with third offense shoplifting and with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance,
Police responded to 154 Washington St., at 8:26 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a larceny brought police to 12 Pope St., at 9:55 p.m.
Officers were sent to 90 Congress St., at 11:17 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Sunday
Police were sent to 56 Palmer St., at 1:50 and 255 Jefferson Ave., at 1:51 a.m., on separate noise complaints.
Police were called to 3 Dodge St., at 11:15 a.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 39.5 Mason St., at 1:33 p.m. to investigate a reported larceny.
A report of harassment brought officers to 10-12 Lynde St., at 2:20 p.m.
Police went to 10 Howard St., at 3 p.m., to speak with a person who said they had been threatened.
Officers were called to 1 Salem St., at 5:55 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were called to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 6:17 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Peabody
Friday
An employee at Auto Mall, 218 Andover St., at 4:25 p.m., reported a suspicious male on the lot earlier in the day, looking at vehicles. He was wearing a mask and dark sunglasses, and when approached by an employee, he flagged down a blue Dodge that picked him up and left the area. The same vehicle was seen in the lot later in the afternoon. The caller was unable to make out the plate on the vehicle.
A caller reported, at 6:05 p.m., from 210S Andover St., that his tires had been slashed, and a person with whom he is familiar, may have done it.
A person reported, at 7:10 p.m., from 57 Newbury St., that someone had broken into his truck and stolen welding wire valued at $3,000.
Police were sent to Avalon at Cranebrook, 1000 Crane Brook Way after a caller reported a group of teens was running around the courtyard and blasting loud music in the community room with the doors open. The officer reported the party was not too loud, but they will be moving it back to their apartment.
Saturday
An ambulance was sent to a Wahtera Road address, at 9:52 a.m., for a party who had fallen and gotten their foot stuck in the bathtub. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to the Sunglass Hut at Macy's to investigate the shoplifting of merchandise valued at more than $1,000.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Washington Street at Allens Lane for a person face down in the corner of the field. He told officers he was taking a nap and refused medical assistance.
A party called police, at 6:57 p.m., from Peabody Glass & Mirror, 29 Howley St., to report a break-and-entry to his vehicle. He said an Apple watch, credit & debit cards and other personal belongs were taken from the vehicle.
A 22 James St. caller reported, at 8:40 p.m., a suspicious party came up to the door and attempted the handle as if checking to see if it was locked. Caller said his mother was at home at the time, but no one knocked or rang the bell. The officer said a party with a polka-dot hoodie came to the front door. The camera footage will be reviewed.
A man called police, at 10:35 p.m., from JJD Tax Center, 101 Main St., to report he was unable to locate his vehicle. He was advised it had been towed as it was parked in a no-parking zone. He was given a ride to the tow company.
Sunday
An Evans Road caller notified police, at 3:13 a.m., of a missing DCF (Department of Children & Families) child who should have been home by 10:30 p.m. The caller contacted the child who said she would not come home while police were there, so police cleared, but the child still did not return home. Previous locations where she had stayed were checked unsuccessfully. She did not answer her phone. It was pinged twice with AT&T but neither was successful. She was listed with the NCIS missing child registry.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Central Street and Goldberg Road at 2:55 p.m. for an unattended toddler. The child, who had been out for a walk with her grandmother, had gotten separated. The officer spoke with the grandmother and will document.
Police responded, to the intersection of Lowell Street and Edgehill road, at 4:23 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with personal injury. Both vehicles were towed and the operator of one vehicle was transported to Salem Hospital with a facial injury. The operator of the other vehicle was cited for speeding.
A caller from 5221 Avalon Drive reported, at 6:45 p.m., that someone was banging on her door in a harassing manner, but she was too afraid to open it. An officer spoke with a neighbor, who was trying to advise the woman she could not leave her trash in the common hallway. The officer advised the caller and she will be removing the trash.
Monday
A driver called police, at 3:18 a.m., from the Sunoco station, 144 Newbury St., to report he was stranded at the closed gas station. Sunshine Taxi was sent to pick up the man, but they, and several other taxi companies were unable to drive him to Hyannis. The officer gave him a ride to Holiday Inn.
Swampscott
Sunday
Police were sent to Uno's Chicago Grill, 970 Paradise Road, at 2:05 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident
A caller reported, at 12:20 p.m. that kids were riding bikes in the area of Petco, 419 Paradise Road, were causing traffic issues, littering and breaking bottles
A caller reported, at 12:52 p.m., from the area of Cookie Monster, 505 Paradise Road, that a group of youths was fighting in the parking lot.
A caller reported, at 5:40 p.m., from the vicinity of 174 Humphrey St., that a male was urinating in the middle of the roadway. The caller reported the male was thin, wearing a blue jacket, a mask and had a bicycle.
Police stopped a party at 7:05 p.m., for shoplifting, in the vicinity of Marshalls, 1005 Paradise Road. The male party involved was taken into custody on two warrants.
The owner of Yan's China Bistro, 146 Humphrey St., reported a male party there was too intoxicated to pay his bill. A relative of the man was contacted and was enroute to pick him up and take him home. Fire and ambulance were requested for an evaluation as the man has diabetes, but he refused.
The MBTA called police, at 11:30 p.m., to report an unruly passenger whom they'd like removed from the train.
Marblehead
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance, at 10:52 a.m., to the intersection of Pleasant and Smith streets, for a two-vehicle crash
An officer was sent to Coolidge Road, at 11:16 a.m., to investigate the disappearance of several items from a home.
Police went to Lime Street, at 1:23 p.m., for a general investigation.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to the intersection of Maverick and Pleasant streets at 2:45 p.m.
Police were called to Lafayette Street, at 5:08 p.m., for a different disturbance.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to 8 Gage St., at 5:15 p.m., after a vehicle struck a hydrant.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 18 Bennett St., at 7:53 p.m., for neighbors fighting.
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 502 Cabot St., at 9:45 a.m., for a past assault.
Two officers, fire and ambulance responded to Enon Street, at 1:45 p.m., for a party who was choking.
Police were sent to 175 Elliott St., at 2 p.m., to investigate a fraud or con game involving a Verizon Wireless account.