PeabodyWednesday
Police and ambulance were sent to Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., at 12:02 a.m. for an overdose in the parking lot, called in and handled by state police. Patient had been transported to Lahey prior to arrival.
A Burnham Road person called police at 10:36 a.m. to report a bank fraud.
Police were called to an intoxicated party sleeping on the trail and interrupting cross-country practice in Emerson Park off Johnson Street.
An officer was called to Brooksby Farm, 54 Felton St., at 4:54 p.m., for a party refusing to pay for apples. Police arrested Mdr Khan Chowdhury, 48, of 200 Lewis St., Apt. 8,. Lynn, and charged him with shoplifting and on a Lynn District warrant for a felony fraud charge.
A caller reported, at 5:09 p.m, that their blue and yellow bicycle had been stolen from D & R Market, 54 Foster St. It was taken by a teen with black hair and blonde tips, dressed all in black.
A Sprague Street caller advised police a vehicle just came down the street and dumped a large rug in the roadway. The officer reported it was a small area rug and he had pulled it out of the road.
Brooksby Village Security reported a missing resident at 11:27 p.m. The female’s cell phone pinged and came back to Danvers, so police checked the area for a 2016 Subaru Forester. The female was later located on Route 1 in Saugus, and the family was called and on the way to pick her up.
Middleton
Monday, Sept. 12
An ambulance was sent to Lake Street at 12:46 p.m. and transported a patient with breathing difficulties to the hospital.
A bear was seen in the vicinity of Old Hundred Lane at 3:50 p.m.
Officers were sent to Locust Street, at 7:38 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with injury. The operator, a 49-year-old man, was summoned to court for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
A party was transported to the hospital, at 8:15 a.m., from the Middleton DPW on North Main Street.
Three people were transported to area hospitals for various reasons between 10:02 and 10:40 a.m. They were picked up on Donovan’s Way, Gregory Street and Ferncroft Towers in that order.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
A bear sighting was reported, at 6:50 a.m., in the vicinity of The Greenway.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Police stopped a vehicle, at 6:18 a.m., on North Main Street and arrested the 54-year-old operator for a marked lanes violation and on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was called to Bishops Lane, at 9:53 a.m., to assist a party seeking services for his brother.
An officer attempted unsuccessfully to serve papers on a Liberty Street resident.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Bonacorso Construction, Wildwood Road, at 4:58 p.m., for a party fishing in a pond on a private way. He was sent on his way.
Friday, Sept. 16
Police stopped a driver, at 6:34 a.m., on North Main Street and cited them for unlicensed operation.
A driver was stopped at 10:18 a.m., at the intersection of South Main Street and Rowell Lane and given a written warning for use of an electronic device.
Saturday, Sept. 17
A bear sighting was reported at 7:51 a.m., in the vicinity of Rushworth Lane.
Officers were called to Marketbasket at 3:55 a.m., for a disturbance. No action was taken.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Police reported a minor issue with flooding, at 2 p.m., in the Richardson’s parking lot.
Police were sent to Paradise Golf, Lonergan Road, at 5:14 to report on a golf club accidentally breaking a car window.
BeverlyTuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Abbott streets, at 7:05 p.m., to check on an unknown male party who had been in the area for two hours.
Officers were sent to 338 Rantoul St., at 9:06 p.m., for a reported disturbance on the second floor.
Two officers were sent to 803 Manor Road at 10:28 for suspicious activity. The caller had reported a group was pounding on the door.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Memorial Drive, at 12:20 a.m., to maintain order during an automobile repossession.
Police and an ambulance responded to the vicinity of 156 Hart St., at 12:34 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident. After a brief investigation, they arrested Christopher L. Thomas, 32, of 770 Hale St., Beverly. He was charged with drunken driving, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Bridge Street and County Way, at 1:07 a.m., for a general disturbance, with gunshots heard. Police found nothing.
Police reported numerous trash bags in the street, at 2:28 a.m., in the vicinity of 102 Cabot St.
Two officers were sent to 91 Cabot St., at 3:41 a.m., after a caller reported his door was getting banged on.
An officer was sent to 9 Charnock St., at 8:27 a.m., after a caller reported their vehicle was possibly keyed.
An officer was called to 152 Cabot St., at 8:57 a.m., to check on a mail package that was possibly stolen.
At 10:17 a.m., police were sent to 145 Livingstone Ave., to check for possible drug use.
The sergeant and three officers were sent to 25 Essex St., at 11:41 a.m. to calm a female who was yelling at people.
An officer was sent to 29 Story Ave., at 1:55 p.m., to check a possibly hazardous motor vehicle, a motorcycle smelling of gas.
An officer was sent to 175 Elliott St., at 2:54 p.m., for a case of identity theft and tax fraud.
Three cruisers, fire and ambulance were sent to Route 128 south on the Wenham Line, at 4:06 p.m., to assist state police at a truck fire.
Three cruisers were sent to the intersection of Sohier and Northridge roads, at 5:44 p.m. to assist in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.
Three cruisers and two ambulances were sent to 15 Broadway, at 9:02 p.m., for clients making threats toward each other. At 9:53 p.m., each was admitted to the psychiatric ward at an area hospital under Section 12.
Thursday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 247 Hale St., at 7:25 a.m., after a motor vehicle and a deer collided.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 198 Cabot St., for a past hit-and-run.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Park Street, at 12:09 p.m., for a man who fell while walking between cars.
A detective and three patrolmen were called to a Rantoul Street location for an apparent unattended death. No report was available.
Salem
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 12:19 a.m., on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop and, after a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Alison Naiceth Soto Contrera, 19, of 15 Mount Hope St., Apt 1., Boston. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 12 Pickman St., at 8:47 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers responded to 76 Margin St., at 11:28 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 2 Margin St., at 4:10 p.m.
A disturbance brought police to 24 New Derby St., at 6:30 p.m.
Reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the intersection of Derby and Congress streets, at 9:15 p.m.
Wednesday
A motor vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to the intersection of Witchcraft Road and Pioneer Circle at 12:44 a.m.
Firefighters answered a 3:22 a.m. alarm for a fire at 7 Loring Hills Ave.
An officer was sent to 135 Lafayette St., at 9:24 a.m. for a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Reports of a past Break and Entry brought police to 4 Crosby St., at 10 a.m.
Police were called to 163 Derby St, at 12:04 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. After a brief investigation they arrested Paul James Beausoleil, 68, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with trespass.
Reports of an assault in progress brought police to 12 First St., at 4:50 p.m.
At 5:50 p.m., police were called to 175 Lafayette St., at 5:50 p.m., to send a panhandler on his way.
Another panhandler, this at 295 Derby St., was sent on his way at 9:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to 193 Federal St., at 11:21 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Police went to 4 Warner St., at 11:46 p.m., to silence a noise complaint.
Thursday
The report of a larceny brought officers to 48 Howard Street Ext., at 9:21 a.m.
Police got three calls at 10:38 a.m., regarding a juvenile issue.
Police were sent to 22 Foster st., at 12:37 p.m., for a larceny report.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 10 Naples Way, at 1:03 p.m.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 1:37 p.m., for a shoplifting
Danvers
Tuesday
A 2:15 p.m. call brought police to Target, 240 Independence Way, for the larceny of a computer tablet from a motor vehicle.
Wednesday
Officers were called to the intersection of Centre Street and Armory Road, at 12:28 a.m., to search for a missing elderly female.
Officers were sent to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, at 6:53 a.m., at 6:54 a.m., to break up a fight between patients.
Police and fire were called to 7 Moulton Terrace, at 9:31 a.m., for a lightning bolt that police said struck the side of the house and damaged some siding. Otherwise the damage was minor and no one was hurt.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 10:51 a.m., to pick up and transport a 14-year-old Section 12 patient to a local hospital.
Officers went to a Prince Street address, at 11:36 a.m., to speak with a party whose Facebook page was hacked with pornography.