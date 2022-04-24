Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to 4 First St., at 8:05 p.m., to execute a search warrant.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 282 Derby St., at 8:37 p.m. They arrested Shawn Irving Smart, 39, of 3 Essex St., Unit 1, Salem. He was charged with vandalizing property and with disorderly conduct.
The report of a suspicious person and / or motor vehicle brought police to 26 Forrester St., at 11:20 p.m.
Friday
Officers were sent to 205 Highland Ave., at 1:20 a.m., to speak with a party who had gotten threats.
A Summit Avenue resident notified police at 8:45 a.m., that they had been victimized in a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to 81 Highland Ave., Salem Hospital, at 9:53 a.m., to investigate a past assault.
At 11:43 a.m., officers were called to 4 First St., for a break and entry in progress.
Officers were called to 211 Loring Ave., at 3:32 pm., to provide mutual aid to an other department.
Beverly
Friday
Officers were dispatched to 325 Cabot St., at 4:30 p.m., to end a fight between parties.
A 24 Colgate Road resident called at 6 p.m., to report an unknown animal in his garage.
The report of a possible overdose brought two officers, fire and an ambulance to 377 Hale Ave., at 7:53 p.m.
Police were called 5 Liberty St., at 9:20 p.m., by a female home alone, who said the front door opened, but she didn’t know why.
A resident of 109 Cross Lane told police, at 11:05 p.m., that a rock was thrown at his parked vehicle.
Saturday
Police were sent to 33 Home St., at 12:10 a.m., after a vehicle crashed into the door. The officer began paperwork to have the operator declared an immediate threat.
Officers were sent to Reservoir Road, at 3:40 a.m., to check businesses for unusual activity.
Two patrolmen and the animal control officer were sent to 27 Home St., at 9:37 a.m., after a caller reported a man was beating his dog.
Police were sent to 301 Manor Road, at 4:22 p.m., to speak with a party complaining about harassing phone calls; they were a possible 209a violation.
Police were called to 32 Broadway, at 7:15 p.m., for a man yelling in the hallway.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 9:35 p.m., to the vicinity of Rantoul and Elliott streets, for a possible heart attack.
Sunday
Officers responded to 5 Bennet St., at 12:17 a.m., to check on a noise complaint called in by neighbors.
Officers were sent to 71 Brimbal Ave., at 7:47 a.m., to check the well-being of a female at a party.
Two officers were dispatched, at 11:35 a.m., to the intersection of Dane and Butman streets, for drunken males fighting.
Police were called to 24 Pearl St., at 2:26 p.m., to check the vandalism or malicious damage to the fence.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to Hathorne Hill, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 4:10 p.m. For a report of larceny.
Officers were sent to Danvers Plaza, 301 Newbury St., at 9:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Saturday
An officer was sent to check the Tapley Park Area, 139 Pine St., at 1:20 a.m., to check for a suspicious vehicle but it was not found.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 2:20 a.m., for malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Police were advised to be on the lookout in the Dartmouth Street and Colby Road area, for an Australian shepherd dog on the loose.
Police responded to 14211 Bay Lane at 2:13 p.m., for a possible larceny from the home.
An officer responded to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 3:20 p.m., after a caller reported being threatened on Facebook.
Police were sent to McDonald’s, 77 High St. after a party reported some kids had vandalized a bike.
Police and medical aid were sent to 1106 Kirkbride Drive at 4:45 p.m. for an unattended death. The case is under investigation.
Cranney Self-Storage, 24 Water St., notified police, at 5:50 p.m., of a damaged catalytic converter.
Police were called to the vicinity of the Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., for a non-domestic dispute.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 48 River St., at 1:35 a.m., for a group of youths disturbing the peace. They left before police arrived.
An officer was sent to 41 River St., at 3:05 a.m., for suspicious activity. The house had been toilet-papered.
An officer went to 156 Hobart St., at 10:37 a.m., to take a report on a stolen snowblower.
Peabody
Thursday
Police picked up an intoxicated party who was down near the intersection of Walnut and Wallis streets and transported them to Salem Hospital.
A woman came to the front office of the police station, at 4:50 p.m. to report a fraud.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lowell and Crowninshield St., at 5:40 p.m., for a minor accident with injuries. The passenger was transported to Beverly Hospital for treatment.
Police were called to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., at 6:45 p.m., for a suspicious party soliciting in the park and trying to get into the caller’s trailer. She described him as a 30-year-old, 5’ 10”, heavyset, white male with brown hair and wearing a bandana with orange tape. Neighbors, who also saw the man, said he was soliciting for rug cleaning. Officers checked the area but he was gone.
Police were called to Mini-Storage, 3A Bourbon St., at 7:15 p.m., for some $12,000 worth of dirt bikes and ATVs stolen from multiple units. The victims will provide more information to the officer and CID regarding the equipment, for further information.
A Mobile Estates resident reported an encounter with two suspicious males who claimed to work with Kirby Vacuum Cleaners. The resident had allowed the parties into their house, but they became aggressive and had to be thrown out. One of the males gave his name as Mike Lowry, and they were in a 2015 white Ford Transit van registered to DC Distributors, Inc., from Salem, New Hampshire. The solicitors were located and were advised to register with the Police Department if they wished to solicit.
Police were called to the vicinity of 151 Lynn St., at 9:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries. A 26-year-old Salem male was summoned to face court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and the second operator, at 27-year-old Salem man was also summoned to face court for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving to endanger and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Friday
A Collins Street caller reported, at 3:40 a.m., that she heard screaming from the apartment down the hall. Police called for an ambulance for a party and a relative was notified and enroute to the hospital to care for the child. The patient was transported to Salem Hospital.
An ambulance was dispatched to 85 Main St., at 10:50 a.m., a woman was transported to Beverly Hospital after another customer reported the female was pregnant and having difficulty breathing.
A vehicle was stopped at 12:50 p.m., in the vicinity of Green Tea, 126 Newbury St., and the operator was given a written warning for traveling in the breakdown lane and for driving with a license not in possession. The driver was also given a citation for no seat belt.
Police stopped a black 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser, at 1:25 p.m., in the vicinity of Boston Sports Club and summoned the 40-year-old Everett man to face court on charges of attaching wrong-number plates, for operating an uninsured vehicle and for operating an unregistered vehicle.
When police went to Spring Street Court, at 1:35 p.m. to serve papers for an anti-harassment order from one neighbor to another, the second neighbor refused to open the door for officers attempting to serve the order.
Police were called to Bartholomew Terrace, at 7:25 p.m., for an unconscious male. Two doses of Narcan were administered and the patient was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller reported, at 7:50 p.m., from Bunghole Liquors, 79 Lowell St., that two parties in a gray Ford Ranger were intoxicated and were just denied a purchase at the store. Police said the female was not intoxicated and was able to drive. The male, who was intoxicated, was not allowed to purchase alcohol, and they were sent on their way.
A male at the North Shore Mobile Villa, 161 Newbury St., told police a woman was intoxicated and physically assaulting him. Officers located the woman and escorted her home to bed. Her 33-year-old daughter arrived home to keep an eye on her.
Police reported that a Lynn Street man, who has schizophrenia and is known to use cocaine, was last seen leaving the house at 2 a.m. Wednesday, taking $1,000 in cash with him. He is a heavyset — 230-pound male, 5’ 11” with dark-blond or brown hair. He was entered into LEAPS (Law Enforcement and Activation Process), which activates a wide ranging process to evaluate, trace, and locate missing persons.
Saturday
A party called police, at 10:10 a.m., to report a male was possibly trying to abandon two dogs. The vehicle, described as a green GMC pickup, let the dogs out of the truck and they were chasing it. The caller called back to say the vehicle stopped and let the dogs back in. An officer responded to the location, but the truck and dogs had departed.
Police received at 2:40 p.m. call from a man who wanted to file a missing persons report on his partner. He said the woman, who was last seen on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with her ex-husband, who lives in Lynnfield. Police checked all local addresses where they thought she might have gone without success. Lynnfield police advised they has been told she had gone on vacation with her ex-husband. The missing woman takes medication for mental health issues. A BOLO was put out over the North District and she was entered with CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services) as a missing person.
Police were called to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall for a detained shoplifter. The 67-year-old Lynn woman was summoned to court to face a charge of shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Police and EMS responded, at 9:55 p.m., to 16 Silverleaf Way for a transfer call from New Hampshire reporting an unknown medical. The caller followed up at 10:08 p.m., with a call to the business line that a party had stabbed himself and was bleeding out. Responding units got no answer at the door and the Fire Department forced entry. There was no one inside, however, and the report appears to have been unfounded. A similar incident occurred on March 8. Maintenance was contacted to fix the door and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police were contacted to suggest they check the well-being of the reporting party.