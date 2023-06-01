Peabody
Wednesday
A caller from Gaeta’s Shell and Citgo, 14 Newbury St., notified police at 8:10 a.m., that they had lost $150 to a larceny by check. The officer investigated and documented.
Police were sent to 72 Central St., Apt. 13, at 9:17 a.m., for the second time in 10 minutes, for complaints about a party or loud music that could be heard from the parking lot. The officer attempted to speak to the resident about her excessive loud music. In response, she deadbolted the door and turned the music up louder.
Police were sent to J.C. Penney at the Northshore Mall for a shoplifting. The manager gave police the video footage of the theft of $325 worth of Puma apparel taken by a male who left the area in a vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by a female. The officer will be following up on the incident.
A 184 Lowell St. resident told police her home camera recorded a male party enter her unsecured front door and steal her son’s bike at approximately 10:15 a.m. The woman was calling from work and was advised to contact police when she returns home to make a report.
The fire department responded to a sixth-floor apartment at 20 Central St., on an alarm. Smoke was showing from the sixth floor. An officer arrived and reported it was burned food on the stove.
An officer was sent to 39 Shore Drive, at 2:40 p.m., to investigate a fraud on Venmo.
Police were sent to 9 Dimitrios Circle at 2:56 p.m., for a 97-year-old woman struck by a vehicle. The woman, a Peabody resident, was walking along the street when she was struck by a vehicle backing out of its driveway. She was unconscious and transported to Lahey-Burlington Hospital with serious injuries.
Police responded to the vicinity of 271 Lowell St., at 6:05 p.m., on a report of some 10 juveniles riding their bikes in traffic. An officer spoke with the group, gave them a warning about riding safely and wearing helmets and sent them on their way.
Police were sent to Red’s Kitchen and Tavern, at 6:35 p.m., after a caller reported a male party looking through vehicle windows and trying door handles. The officer spoke to the male who was locked out of his own vehicle. He was able to crawl through the open sunroof and to open his vehicle.
An officer was called to Shaw’s Supermarket, 210S Andover St., at 7:37 p.m., and assisted mall security with removing a violinist who was panhandling in front of the store.
A Shillaber Street woman called police, at 10:30 p.m., to request a well-being check on the woman’s daughter. The daughter had made concerning statements earlier and is now not answering the phone. She is believed to be at home, does not drive and believes her house may be haunted. Officers made contact. She was all set and did not need assistance tonight.
BeverlyWednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 4:02 p.m., to the intersection of Elliott and Beckford streets for a pedestrian accident. A youth was struck by a motor vehicle.
Two cruisers were sent to 54 Matthies St., for suspicious activity, the report of youth in an abandoned home.
Thursday
Two units were sent to Hale Street, at 12:34 a.m., to assist Salem police.
An officer went to 75 Kernwood Ave., at 8:40 a.m., to take a report on a car entered overnight and the owner’s wallet missing.
The break and entry of a motor vehicle at 54 Elliott St., was reported to police at 9:27 a.m. The suspect may have used a stolen card.
The ACO was advised, at 10:41 a.m. of a dog locked in a car with the windows rolled up, in the vicinity of 142 Brimbal Ave.
A caller from 188 Hale St., advised police, at 10:50 a.m., that someone was flying a drone over their yard.
A male walked into the station, at 12:34 p.m., to report he had been defrauded of money.
Four cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:53 p.m., to Chase Street for a possible domestic.
An ambulance and three cruisers were dispatched, at 1:19 p.m., to Pleasant Street for a possible seizure
DanversTuesday
Police were called to Maple Street, at 5:18 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment.
Police were sent to 24 Preston St., at 7:43 p.m., where they arrested Keith Melnik, 55, of that address, on a warrant for a probation violation.
Wednesday
Police were sent to CVS, 1 Maple St., at 10:40 a.m., to take a report on a past shoplifter who took merchandise valued at $2,000.
An officer was sent to Bradlee Danvers, 1101 Kirkbride Drive, at 4:37 p.m., to report on a package stolen from the mailroom.
Police were called to 77 High St., at 5:31 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9 p.m. in the vicinity of Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., and arrested the driver, Ovidio Lopez Perez, 21, of 3 Essex St., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged with operating without license in possession; a stop-sign violation; and operating a motor vehicle on a license suspended for drunken driving.
Thursday
An officer went to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at noon for a motor vehicle hit and run.
MarbleheadTuesday
Reports of a disturbance brought police to Page Road at 2:20 a.m.
Police were sent to Rowland St., at 1:40 p.m., to serve a summons.
Three officers were sent to Pleasant St., at 5:34 p.m. to quell a disturbance.
Police made seven motor vehicle stops around town between 5:22 and 10:12 p.m. Five drivers received verbal warnings and two were issued citations.
Wednesday
A case of unemployment fraud brought to Washington Street, at 8:08 p.m.
An officer was called to Gerry St., at 9:27 a.m., where he settled a leaf-blower issue.
Moments later, another was sent to Arthur Avenue, to settle a neighbor issue.
At 10:35 a.m., an officer was called to Dodge Road for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
The Fire Department and one cruiser were sent to Peach Highlands, at 11:33 a.m., for the inside odor of gas. It was located and corrected without issue.
Firefighters and two patrolmen were sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 5:06 p.m., to investigate a fire alarm.
At 5:50 p.m., two cruisers were sent to Jane Road to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police went to Turner Road, at 8:55 p.m., to restore peace after a disturbance.
Two officers went to Broughton road, at 9:25 p.m., to investigate and report on suspicious activity.
Four officers were dispatched to Broughton Road, at 9:56 p.m. to restore peace after a disturbance.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded to Gerry St., at 11:13 p.m., for an assault resulting in an injury. One person was transported to an area hospital.