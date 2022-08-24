Peabody
Tuesday
The Post Office at 4 Essex Center Drive notified police at 10:22 a.m. of a check fraud.
Police went to East End Veterans Memorial Park, 45 Walnut St., at 11:55 a.m., on an area check and arrested Jessica Bencosme, 44, of 64 Veterans Memorial Drive, Peabody. They arrested her on an outstanding 2021 warrant for a 2020 charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A man came into the station, at 12:10 p.m., to report his vehicle was stolen. He said he gave the vehicle to his son to use and now the son refuses to give it back. The white 2008 Mitsubishi Gallant was entered into the registry as stolen and the 20-year-old son, a resident of 13 Atkins Ave., Lynn, was summoned to court for using a motor vehicle without authority.
A party called police, at 1 p.m. from CVS, 79 Lynnfield St., to report his bike had been stolen. The bicycle, a 24-inch Flyer multi-color/blue racing bike, valued at $750, was taken from CVS Plaza around 12:30 p.m. It had not been locked.
Police were called to the Arboretum on Summit Street at 4:40 p.m. to take a 58-year-old Peabody male into custody on an outstanding other-department warrant.
Also, they summoned another operator, a 30-year-old Lynn male into court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for driving with an uncovered and unsecured load.
An officer was sent to Northshore Mall, 210N Andover St., after a youth reported, at 5:52 p.m., that his bike had been stolen from the Nordstrom/JC Penny entrance to the mall. The caller was wearing a Navy Shirt with black shorts. He described the bike as a red and black mountain bike with the letters SC on it.
A Russell Street party called police, at 7;20 p.m., to report that a caller impersonating an FBI agent had attempted to scam them out of money.
Police were sent to 10 Orchard St., at 9:25 p.m., for a male who was experiencing paranoia, apparently as a consequence of consuming too many (marijuana) edibles, and was now running in the street wearing only shorts, armed with a stick, and yelling for help. A resident of 151 Lowell reported the male had broken his front window. He had also caused damage to properties at 171 and 173. Police summoned the 21-year-old Lowell Street male to court to face charges of disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property in excess of $1,200 and malicious destruction of property under $1,200. He was transported to Salem Hospital in an ambulance, accompanied by two officers.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Leicester Road, at 7:58 a.m., to attempt to serve a summons.
A general complaint brought an officer to Front Street, at 8:51 a.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 9:40 a.m., to look for a contractor doing 50 mph on West Shore Drive and Evans Road.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Humphrey Street, at 11:36 a.m., for an accident involving a bicyclist. He was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
An officer was called to Powder House Court, at 4:10 p.m., for an issue between neighbors.
Two officers were called to Davis Road, at 4:47 p.m., to report on an attempted scam.
Beverly
Tuesday
Three patrolmen, fire and ambulance were sent to Herrick Street, at 4:48 p.m., for a possible overdose.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 304 Cabot St., at 5:34 p.m., for a male making multiple transactions.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Russell Street, at 5:47 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer went to 9 Marsh Ave., at 6:47 p.m., to speak with a party whose identity had been used to fraudulently open a Verizon account.
The sergeant, two patrolmen and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:31 p.m., to 101 Rantoul St., for a 3rd party report of a possible suicide attempt.
Two officers went to 270 Cabot St., at 8:43 p.m., to assist a citizen with getting his dog back.
Police were called to 30 Home St., at 9:40 p.m., for unwanted guests. The roommate’s parents were not welcome.
Two cruisers were sent to 55 Dodge St., at 10:32 p.m., to disperse a group of youths causing a disturbance.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Essex Street, at 10:43 p.m., for a possible suicide by overdose.
Two officers were called to 2005 for a disturbance over parking by a non-resident.
Wednesday
Two cruisers went to Hale Street and Prides Crossing at 6:05 a.m., for a and a motor-vehicle accident and a vehicle on the tracks. No report was available.
An officer went to Central Cycle, 237 Cabot St., at 10:26 a.m., after the shop reported recovering a stolen bicycle.
An officer was called to 134 Northridge Road, at 12:20 a.m., to investigate a past assault by a tenant.
Police responded to the vicinity of 7 Middlebury Lane for a suspicious red Toyota Avalon in the area again, possibly solicitors.
Salem
Tuesday
Police stopped a motor vehicle, at 12 a.m., in the vicinity of 259 Highland Ave., and after a brief investigation, they arrested a 27-year-old Revere Beach Man on an outstanding warrant.
A report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 96 Lafayette St., at 4:13 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Norman and Washington streets, at 5:45 a.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was crossing Norman Street in a crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle moving at a slow speed as it ran a red light while turning right from Washington onto Norman. The woman, who was not hurt or even knocked down, declined any medical attention and went on her way. The vehicle operator was cited for a crosswalk violation and for failing to stop for a red light.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate brought an officer to 330 Jefferson Ave., at 6:55 a.m.
Vandalism or graffiti were reported in the vicinity of 205 Highland Ave., at 8:03 a.m.
Theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle license plate brought police to the intersection of Jefferson and Lawrence avenues at 8:18 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 71 Leach St., at 10:32 a.m., for another incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Officers were called to 50 Grove St., at 11:27 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were sent to 25 Peabody St., at 12:26 p.m., to look into another theft of a motor vehicle or of motor-vehicle plates.
Police were sent to 53 Canal St., at 12:54 p.m., for a larceny.
An officer went to a Rainbow Terrace address, at 4:44 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 108 Jackson St., at 8:08 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 266 Washington St., at 8:30 p.m., to report on a larceny.
The report of a missing juvenile brought police to 1 Palmer St., at 1:22 a.m.
One hour and 20 minutes later, at 2:47 a.m., another juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road.
Police were called to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 8:54 a.m., for vandalism or graffiti.
A fraud or a scam were reported from 1000 Loring Ave., at 9:44 a.m.
Police were called to 2 Margin St., at 10:56 a.m., for one motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury, and to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Forest Avenue, at 12:05 p.m., for a second.