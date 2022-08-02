Peabody
Monday
A cruiser was sent to Andover Street, at 8:25 a.m., to look for an elderly male, possibly confused, wearing light blue pajamas walking on Andover Street. He was gone when the officer arrived.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10:18 a.m., in the vicinity of Santarpio’s Pizza, 71 Newbury St., and, after a brief investigation, summoned the operator, a 25-year -old Topsfield woman to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were called to the intersection of Margin Street and Newcastle Road, at 1:21 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. A party from the Post Office will be contacted about the damaged mailbox. Two parties left in a cab and the vehicle was towed.
A caller from near the intersection of King Street and Ellsworth Road, called police, at 3:30 p.m., to report that a male party wearing a brown shirt, brown pants and carrying a clipboard, was knocking on doors but not identifying himself. The officer said two lawyers were going door-to-door in the neighborhood with questions regarding an ongoing lawsuit.
A Crane Brook Way caller advised police, at 5:40 p.m., that a shirtless male and a female were selling property and gift cards to area residents. The female was described as a tall with red hair, wearing a black shirt. The couple was located by the Gulf Station in Danvers, and Danvers police were on the way to handle further.
Police were sent to the intersection of Pine and Johnson streets, at 7:40 p.m., for a party lying on the ground after a motorcycle accident. The operator, a 24-year-old Stoneham male, sustained minor injuries and refused medical assistance. There was minimal damage to the motorcycle, and he rode it away.
Officers were dispatched, at 10:44 p.m., to Maddy’s Carwash, 300 Andover St., for a large group causing a disturbance. Police dispersed them without issue.
Salem
Monday
Police were called to 26 Commercial to report on a larceny.
A dispute brought officers to the intersection of Summer and High streets, at 3:32 p.m.
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 119 Boston St., at 4:25 p.m.
An officer was sent to 14 Nichols St., at 5:40 p.m., on a civil issue.
Officers were sent to 59 Harbor St., at 5:47 p.m., to look into a larceny.
The theft of a vehicle or of a vehicle plate brought police to 4 Essex St., at 7:22 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 190 Bridge St., at 9:27 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:23 p.m., in the vicinity of Lafayette Street and Lafayette Place for speeding. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jose Daniel Villa Higuita, 28, of 54 Revere St., Revere. In addition to speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit, Villa Higuita was charged with failing to stop or yield; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and operating a motor vehicle not meeting RMV safety standards.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 7:15 a.m., to end a disturbance.
Police responded to 160 Fort Ave., at 8:06 a.m., for a suspicious person and motor vehicle. After a brief investigation they arrested Arman Kabaria, 48, of 12 Stewart Road Ext., North Reading, who had exposed himself to a resident. Kibarian was charged with open and gross lewdness and with lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct.
Police were called to 266 Washington St., at 10:45 a.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
An officer was called to 3 Norton Terrace, at 12:25 p.m., to investigate an incident of harassment.
An officer was sent to 45 Congress St., at 2:20 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Beverly
Monday
Police, ambulance and a detective responded to a Woodland Avenue address, at 5:45 p.m., for an unattended death, after a resident found his 83-year-old roommate dead. The medical examiner ruled the party had died of natural causes.
Police were sent to Union Street, at 8 p.m., after a juvenile took off again.
At 8:40 p.m., a sergeant and three patrolmen were sent to the intersection of Park Street and Railroad Avenue, for people on the roof at the construction site. Officers dispersed the kids.
The sergeant and four officers were dispatched to 10 Park St., at 10:20 p.m., to remove a male showing a knife from the train.
An ambulance was sent to a Rantoul Street location, at 10:30 p.m., to transport a male who had taken an entire bottle of the anti-depressant Remeron to Beverly Hospital.
Tuesday
Two officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 6:30 a.m., for a fire on the hill at Dane Street Beach.
At 8:43 a.m., an officer reported a man on the ground after an overdose on Cabot Street.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 14 Davis St., at 9:27 a.m., after a female with a laceration was found by a neighbor.
An officer was called to 175 Elliott St., at 9:51 a.m., after a resident reported their identity had been fraudulently used for an out-of-state credit card.
An officer was sent to 181 Elliott St., at 12:36 p.m., after a vehicle struck and damaged a parked car.
The report of a possibly stolen purse brought an officer to 4 River St., at 1:57 p.m.
An officer went to 348 Rantoul St., at 2:05 p.m., to look into a fraud via check or Craigslist
Police and an ambulance were called to the vicinity of Hale and East Lothrop streets, at 3:47 p.m., for a person passed out in a vehicle.
Danvers
Sunday
A party called police, at 5 p.m., from the dog park at 57 Forest St., to report malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
The animal control officer was notified, at 6:10 p.m., for a goat stuck in a fence in the vicinity of 24 Bradstreet Ave.
At 7:03 p.m. a party reported a break and entry to a vehicle at the dog park at 57 Forest St.
Reports of a fight brought police to John George Park, 35 River St., at 9:05 p.m. Three parties were arguing.
Police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way for possible fake IDs.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Andover Street and Avalon Bay Drive and arrested the 30-year-old Peabody female on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 26 River St., at 10:31 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Police stopped at the intersection of Sylvan and Chester streets at 11:03 p.m. to check the well-being of an operator slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. After a short investigation, police arrested Zakariah Masour, 31, of 9 Woodberry Court Salem. He was charged with operating under the influence of drugs; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and being a firearms licensee carrying a gun while intoxicated; possession of a Class E drug; and possession of a Class B drug.
Monday
An officer was sent The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 12:11 a.m., for parking control. A party who was refusing to move out of a fire lane moved after the officer spoke to them.
An officer was sent to 9 College Pond Drive, at 2:25 p.m., for a resident who reported hearing noises.
Monday
Police were called to 42 Forest St., at 5:13 p.m., to check out suspicious noise from the house.
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village, at 5:22 p.m., for shoplifters.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Andover Street and Avalon Bay Drive, at 5:50 p.m., for suspicious parties selling stolen items.
Police were sent to Costco, 11 Newbury St., at 10:28 a.m., for a large group of cars gathered in the lot.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 5:31 a.m., for a non-domestic verbal dispute.
The report of a female shoplifter brought officers to City Smoke Shop, 136 Andover St., at 11 a.m.
A two-car accident brought officers to the vicinity of 180 Maple St., at 2:42 p.m. There were no injuries.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer was sent to Powder House Court on a general complaint.
A report of suspicious activity brought two officers to Naugus Avenue, at 11:11 a.m.
Seven officers responded to a West Street address at 2:45 p.m. to arrest a party for what they described as a parent scam. They arrested Michael Laelekulu Silut, 37, of 140 Union St., Apt. 408, Lynn, and charged him with larceny over $1,200 by false pretense.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Front Street and Fort Sewall Terrace, at 3:12 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Mechanic Square at 6 p.m.
Officers went to Intervale Road, at 10:33 p.m., to check an open window.
Police were sent to Brackett Place, at 10:45 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Saturday
Police were sent to Village Street, at 1:08 a.m., to check suspicious activity.
Police and fire responded, at 4:10 p.m., for a truck on fire. It was extinguished without incident.
At 4:48 p.m., water was reported spraying up from a hydrant on Smith Street.
Three officers responded to Brook Road, at 9:13 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Two officers were sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 11:50 p.m., to tone down a loud party.
Sunday
Police were called to Redstone Lane at 12:26 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Calls about a disturbance brought police to Ocean Avenue, at 10:29 a.m.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Old Salem Road for a well-being check.
Two officers were sent to Gerry Street, at 7:22 p.m., to render fingerprint services.
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Lincoln Avenue, at 8:13 a.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
Officers were sent to Lincoln Avenue again, at 8:26 a.m., to make a well being check.
A police officer, Fire Engine 4, Engine 5 and a ladder truck were sent to Pleasant Street for a fire.
A detective and three patrolmen were sent to Ruby Avenue, at 12:47 p.m., to assist a citizen.
An Elm Street party notified police, at 3:20 p.m. of a stolen package.
Engines 2, 4 and a ladder truck were dispatched, along with multiple firefighters, police officers and two ambulances to Woodfin Terrace, at 3:54 p.m. for two large compost piles on fire.
At 9:30 p.m., police were sent to a Smith Street address for a case of larceny, forgery or fraud.