PeabodyWednesdayAt 1:57 p.m., Nordstrom staff reported receiving more than $3,000 in counterfeit bills.
A water main break was reported on Railroad Avenue at 4:59 p.m.
A manager at Trader Joe’s asked police to respond to the scene at 6:18 p.m. for a male outside the store who was harassing female customers and female employees. Police said the man was trespassed from the property.
Thursday
Police received a report at 9:16 a.m. of a construction crew working in the street at the corner of Sutton and Berkley streets without a detail officer. A detail officer was hired and was on his way to the scene.
Salem
TuesdayPolice received a report of fraud/scam on Hancock Street at 8:58 a.m.
A caller on Bates Terrace reported threats at 4:24 p.m.
Police received a report of fraud/scam on Laurent Road at 4:26 p.m.
A past assault was reported from 450 Highland Ave. at 9:51 p.m.
WednesdayPolice responded to a well-being check at 1:50 a.m. on Dove Avenue and reported making an arrest. No further details were available however.
Police received a report of fraud/scam on Federal Street at 11:28 a.m.
DanversTuesdayPolice received a report of a hit-and-run accident near Tech Air Systems on Maple Street at 4:43 p.m. where a vehicle hit a railing.
WednesdayPolice received a report of books stolen from the Peabody Institute Library on Sylvan Street at 12:22 p.m.
A raccoon was hit at the corner of Holten and Pond streets at 3:39 p.m.