Peabody
Saturday
An officer was sent to 74 Margin St., at 1:56 p.m., to follow up on a complaint that a vehicle owner was putting old tickets on their vehicle to avoid getting another. He received a new ticket, complete with citation.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Andover Street and Route 128 South and summoned the driver, a 27-year-old Peabody man, to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A licensed operator was called to take the vehicle.
Police were called to Macy's Men's and Furniture stores, at 1:53 p.m., after a caller reported a male had gotten out of his small red vehicle, taken pictures of her license plates and was yelling at her. The male and his vehicle had gone when police arrived.
Police were called to the vicinity of 210L Andover St., for a motor vehicle accident. One operator Edwin Ludwin Escobar-Quinonez, 30, of 50 Chestnut St., Apt. 1, Chelsea, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A clerk at Sally's Beauty, 300 Andover St., reported to police, at 3:02 p.m., that a suspicious male party came into the shop and, after looking around for a while, walked out with six pairs of clippers valued at approximately $1,000. The man was described as 6'2", wearing a long Canada Goose jacket, a hat and carrying a bag. Police obtained video of the suspect and will attempt to identify him.
Police were called to a Forbes Way residence, at 3:15 p.m., after a man reported his mother had gotten a call from a scammer who demanded she put cash into a box and put it out in front of the house. The mother did as she was told and and left it in front of her house. When the daughter learned what her mother had done, she brought the cash back into the house and her brother called police.
Police responded, at 4:17 p.m., to the intersection of Washington and Mason streets, for a motor vehicle accident. One operator, a 32-year-old Lynnfield St., Peabody, man was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:27 a.m., in the vicinity of Tesla—Peabody, 210T Andover St., and arrested the operator Scott Millette, 51, of 67 Franklin Ave, Swampscott, and arrested him for operating on a suspended license, criminal subsequent offense; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 11:40 p.m., at the intersection of Lowell Street and Karelitz Road, and summoned the operator, a 49-year-old Holten Street, Peabody, man, to court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. His vehicle was towed.
Sunday
Police were called to a Deerfield Circle address, at 4:54 a.m., after a caller reported there were two large creatures outside his second-floor window. The caller's wife said she would contact his primary care doctor in the morning.
Police stopped a 58-year-old Lynn woman in the vicinity of Nordstrom, 210N Andover St. and summoned her to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for operating a vehicle with an obstructed or non-transparent window.
Firefighters were dispatched, at 4:23 p.m., to 12 Crowninshield St., Apt. 506 for an oven fire. Firefighters extinguished the burned oven mitt and reported the scene was under control.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Lowell and Baldwin streets, at 6:08 p.m. after a car struck a deer. The animal fled the scene.
Salem
Friday
Reports of a dispute brought police to 10 Mason St., at 6:46 p.m.
Police were sent to 78 Palmer St., at 8:20 p.m. to report on a past assault.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 135 Lafayette St., at 10:52 p.m.
Saturday
Police responded to 205 Highland Ave., at 12:32 a.m., for a noise complaint.
An officer was sent to 63 Flint St., at 3:28 a.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
Police went to 6 Pond St., at 10:30 a.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 48 Central St., at 11:29 a.m.
Officers were called to 252 Bridge St., at 1:50 p.m., to end a dispute.
An adult was reported missing from 56 Margin St., at 2:36 p.m.
Police were sent to 18 Foster St., at 3:30 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Police made 10 motor-vehicle traffic stops around town between 4:45 and 6:55 p.m.
Officers were sent to 9 Chase St., at 7:25 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police responded, at 8:19 p.m., to the intersection of Endicott and Summer streets to break up a fight.
The report of an undesirable or of an unwanted guest brought police to 168 Essex St., at 10:58 p.m.
Sunday
Police were called to 7 North Pine St., at 12:32, and to 315 Lafayette St., at 1:41 a.m. on separate noise complaints.
One commercial alarm brought officers to 16 Lynch St., at 8:45, and another to 286 Essex St., at 10:10 a.m.
Police went to 50 Freedom Hollow, at 11:52 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 12:21 p.m., officers were called to 1 Harbor St., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
The report of a larceny brought police to 117 Lafayette St., at 3:20 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
Danvers
Saturday
Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, reported, at 4:50 p.m., that a counterfeit $100 bill had been passed there.
A caller reported from Firestone Tire Service, 159 Endicott St., at 6:21 p.m., that their vehicle had sustained malicious damage. Police said the vehicle may have been hit by a tow truck.
Police were called to the vicinity of 25 Water St., at 6:30 p.m., for a two-car accident with minor injuries.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of I95 south and Centre Street to check for a tent in the woods.
A party called police, from BJ's Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 7:25 p.m., to report hearing gunshots. Officers found nothing.
Police were called to Sky Zone, 100 Independence Way, at 11:10 p.m., for a complaint of a youth screaming profanities.
Police were dispatched, at 11:18 p.m., to 134 High St., for a female fighting with a homeowner. Officers arrested Fabio Pimenta Dasilva, 39, of 14 High St., Peabody, and charged her with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Sunday
An officer was sent to BJ's Wholesale Club, 6y Hutchinson Drive, to assist a woman in talking with management.
Police were sent to 240 Conant Apartments, 240 Conant St., at 2:10 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched to 8 Bayberry Road, at 2:49 p.m., to serve a warrant to a 30-year-old man.
A four-car accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Andover Street and Palmer Avenue, at 3 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
An officer was sent to Cornell Road, at 10 a.m., to report on an incident of vandalism.
Firefighters were sent to Beacon Street, at 11:56 a.m., to investigate the cause of a fire.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 4 p.m., at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Garden Road and cited the driver for an undisclosed violation.
Friday
Police were called to Carlton Road, at 10 a.m., to speak with a party about a possible "grandparents" scam.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Pleasant and Watson streets, at 3:23 p.m., to investigate a past crash.
Saturday
Four officers responded to a Humphrey Street address, at 2:04 a.m., as a result of a suspicious phone call.
A disturbance brought three officers to Creesy Street, at 4:22 a.m..
An apparent larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Creesy Street at 12:27 p.m.
Sunday
Police were called to Creesy Street, at 8:12 a.m., for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A complaint about landscapers blowing leaves brought an officer to Hawthorn Road, at 8:50 a.m.
Police were sent to Maverick Street, at 2:35 p.m., to send an unwanted party on their way.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Point O Rocks Lane, at 3:06 p.m., to assist a distraught person. They were transported to an area hospital.
Police were sent to Bessom Street, at 3:48 p.m., for a highly intoxicated party. The individual was transported to family/guardian/other.