Beverly
Sunday
Officers were sent to 908 Hale St., at 5:35 p.m., to check on a large group of kids in the yard of a vacant house.
The Fire Department sent a unit to 20 Hilltop Drive, at 7:25 p.m. to put out a grill fire.
Monday
Two units were sent to 32 Hilltop Drive, at 4:25 a.m., to check on a man banging on the door multiple times.
Three police units, the Fire Department and an ambulance were dispatched, at 6:40 a.m., to 289 Essex St., for a single vehicle into a telephone pole. The vehicle was traveling south on Essex when it struck the pole. The cause of the accident was unknown, but the driver may have had a health issue. He was transported to Beverly Hospital to be checked for possible injuries. The driver was not cited, but his vehicle had to be towed.
Four police units and an ambulance were sent to a Park Street location at 7:40 a.m., for a possible past assault. The female’s boyfriend had taken her car.
Marblehead
Sunday
A caller told police at 2:30 p.m., that he was out walking his dog on Ocean Avenue, practicing social distancing, when he saw someone drop off kids at the beach. He told the officer he was concerned about people being together at the beach and not practicing social distancing. He was told his concern would be logged.
A Bubier Road woman came into the station, at 4:45 p.m., to report she was having a problem with her daughter who lives in Boston.
A Humphrey Street caller told police just before 6 p.m. that while walking in the area, as he began to cross the street in the crosswalk, he was almost hit by a car — possibly a Toyota. He allowed that it was too late for anything to be done, but he wished to have it noted in the log that this seems to happen almost daily while he is out for his walk.
An officer responded to a Pleasant Street address, at 8:30 p.m., after a caller reported a woman to be in some sort of distress, with lots of yelling going on. The yelling appeared to be coming from a Rowland Court address. and police were on the way. The officers reported the female party was voluntarily in the ambulance and being transported to Beverly Hospital.
Middleton
Monday, March 16
An officer went to a Village Road address at 3:55 p.m. to investigate some harassing emails that were being sent. He spoke to the sender and advised them of their liability.
Tuesday, March 17
An officer was sent to the intersection of Nichols Lane and Locust Street, at 6:45 p.m., for a noise complaint, but nothing was found.
Wednesday, March 18
An officer was sent to Stoney Brook Lane at 12:50 a.m., to mediate a family dispute.
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to the Candlelite Motor Inn on North Main Street at 12:50 a.m. after being advised by residents of possible drug activity.
A detective spoke to a party at 12:30 p.m., at the Police Station regarding their report of an email scam.
A person called police, at 1:40 p.m., from The Smoke Shop, South Main Street, to report trucks on his private property.
Saturday, March 21
A party called police at 3:30 p.m. to complain about a local business being open.
An officer was sent to the Richdale convenience Store on South Main Street, at 5:20 p.m., and spoke to an erratic operator in the parking lot.
At 9:30 p.m., officers were sent to Mt. Vernon Street for parties revving their dirt bikes. They were spoken too.
At 10:30 p.m., police were sent to Johns Avenue and shut down a loud party with fireworks.
Sunday
Police were sent to Market Basket at 7:15 p.m., to disperse a group of kids.
Swampscott
Sunday
Police were sent to 45 Blaney St., at 12:35 p.m., to make a well-being check.
A motor vehicle accident brought officers to 377 Essex St., at 1:30 a.m.
Police were sent to 77 Buena Vista Ave., at 1:35 p.m., to investigate suspicious behavior.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were sent to a Garden Road address at 1:20 a.m., to check the well-being of a female who was reported to have run from the Knights Inn in Danvers and was believed to be at the Garden Road address. Officers found her there, and she checked out OK. Danvers police were notified.
A Paul Avenue resident notified police at 10 a.m., that his car had been keyed on the front driver’s side sometime between 3:30 and 7:10 p.m. Monday, while parked in the driveway.
A caller advised police, at 3 p.m., that dirt bikes were in the park, ripping up the grass. Officers said the bikes departed before their arrival.
Monday
The Fire Department responded, at 12:20 a.m. to 115 Lowell Street after an alarm box was pulled and a caller reported the alarm was going off and a man was running up and down the hallway yelling. The man will be summonsed to court for pulling a false fire alarm.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 200 Lynn St., for the report of a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. She was playing Pokemon and was trying to catch them all.
A woman left a voicemail message with the animal control officer reporting she was bitten by a dog in the Danvers dog park and she wanted to know if there were any pit/Lab mixes named “Otto” licensed in Peabody. She was advised there were no dogs named Otto matching her description licensed in Peabody.
A resident of Thorndike Gardens, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, reported, at 11:35 p.m., she was the victim of an IRS scam. She said she gave the callers information pertaining to her bank account.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were sent to Folly Hill Park, 12 Upland Road, at 6 p.m., for vandals having spray-painted structures or vehicles in the area.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 160 Andover St., at 4:40 a.m., for a shoplifting. Someone stole a candy bar.
A manhole cover was reported to be missing, at 1:40 p.m., at the intersection of Chase and Conant streets.
State police were sent to a 128 North location for a car off the road with possible personal injuries.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of St. Mary School, 14 Otis St., for a car that hit a pylon, with possible injury.
Police were called to CVS, 311 Newbury St., for a shoplifter. The suspect was summonsed to court on charges of stealing an electric razor.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 3 Langdon St., at 15:45 p.m., for a report of threats.
A disturbance sent officers to 260 Fort Ave., at 5:55 p.m.
Policw were called to 1000 Loring Ave., at 10 p.m. on a noise complaint.
Monday
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 200 Essex St., at 9:05 a.m.
Police were sent to 12 Pope St., at 11:30 a.m., for a disturbance.
A parking complaint brought an officer 16 Lemon St., at 12:30 p.m.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 180 Essex St., at 3:20 p.m.
