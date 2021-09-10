Marblehead
Thursday
Police took a report from Farrell Court at 10:06 a.m. that someone had stolen the ashes of the mother of the reporting party.
Officers took a report of what initially was thought to be a pedestrian being hit on Atlantic Avenue at 2:58 p.m. The pedestrian had not been struck.
Peabody
Thursday
A search was conducted for an 11-year-old girl missing from Central Street at 3:17 p.m. She was located at her grandmother's home.
The theft of prescribed oxycodone pills was reported from a Central Street address at 3:45 p.m.
A 44-year-old Wilmington woman will be summonsed to court on a larceny charge after police received a report of shoplifting at the Macy's in the Northshore Mall at 6:18 p.m. The woman was also issued a no-trespassing order barring her from the mall.
A pedestrian was reported to have been struck at the intersection of Warren and Central streets at 7:34 p.m. The pedestrian declined medical attention.
Friday
State police went to the scene of a car into a tree along Route 95 at exit 67 (Route 114) at 6:41 a.m.
A motorcycle rider was taken to Salem Hospital following a crash on Washington Street at 8:01 a.m.
A Warren Street man called at 9:32 a.m. to report that he had struck a bicyclist while backing out of his driveway. He said he would be giving the man money to fix the bike.
A loose brown ferret was reported at 11:28 a.m. on Franklin Street. The caller made an unsuccessful effort to capture the weasel.