Peabody
Thursday
Joshua Patrick Espinal, 37, of 123 Highland Ave., Salem, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. on charges of driving after license suspension and using an electronic device while driving, following a stop on Central Street.
John Mendola, 62, of New York City, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. after police went to the TD Bank branch on Cross Street to investigate possible fraud. Mendola was charged with identity fraud, passing a forged document and forgery after attempting to open an account under a different name.
Police took a report of fraud on Herrick Road at 4:46 p.m.
An Amazon package valued at $30 was reported missing from a Highland Park address at 7:20 p.m.
Sean Lupsewicz, 33, of 13 Abington Ave., Peabody, was arrested at 9:29 on Clement Avenue on a charge of driving after license suspension and on a warrant.
Friday
A past burglary was reported on Washington Street at 9:50 a.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police took a report of an employee being assaulted at a business on Pleasant Street at 7:22 a.m.
A bag was reported taken from a car on Allerton Place at 8:23 a.m.
Police took a report of bank fraud at 2:32 p.m. from Angenica Terrace.
Identity fraud was reported on Lafayette Street at 5:29 p.m.