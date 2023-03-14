Peabody
Monday
Police were called to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall, at 2:01 p.m., for a combative shoplifter who had been detained. The 34-year-old Main Street, Stoneham, woman will be summoned to court where she will face a charge of shoplifting merchandise valued in excess of $250. Additionally, she was trespassed from Macy’s for 3 years and from the mall for 2 years.
The owner of Loyal Canines reported at 2:42 p.m., that his employee’s stolen vehicle has been returned. He believes the vehicle may have been mistakenly taken by a tow truck. The officer confirmed the vehicle was on scene and the owner was notified to pick it up.
A caller reported, at 2:53 p.m., that two suspicious males from a black vehicle, wearing ski masks and hoods, were walking around the neighbor’s property. They were landscapers for the neighbor.
Police were sent to 25A Birch St. at 5:11 p.m., to serve a warrant. The subject, a 23-year-old male of that address, was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant charging him with strangulation or suffocation; assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily harm and a count of mayhem.
Police were sent to Macy’s Men’ Store, 210 Andover St., after loss prevention reported a shoplifting. An officer located and stopped the suspect on the upper level of Macy Men’s parking lot. They arrested Justin Harold Modler, 39, of 501 Washington St., Apt. 416, Lynn. He was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250; Two counts of possession of a burglarious instrument; and possession of a Class E drug.
Officers were sent to 25 Oak St., at 7:30 p.m. to serve a arrest warrant. They arrested Colten Cole, 22, of that address, and served him with the warrant on one count of mayhem and on another count of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Gymja Warrior, 216 Newbury St., to report someone with a possible broken knee. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Salem
Sunday
Officers were sent to The Village Tavern, 158 Essex St, at 12:43 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
A report of threats brought police officers to 1000 Loring Ave., at 12:44 a.m.
At 9:54 a.m., police were sent to 12 Sylvan St., to investigate threats that had been made.
An officer went to 219 New Derby St., at 10:57 a.m., for a shoplifting.
Police were sent to the intersection of Derby and English streets, at 12:36 p.m., to end a dispute.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue at Laurent Road at 2:06 p.m.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 3:28 p.m., from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, Salem.
Officers were called to 29 New Derby St., at 5:40 p.m., where they arrested Tyler Robert Burke, 27, of 66 Margin St. He was charged with shoplifting, 3rd offense.
At 8:08 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Harbor and Prince streets, to end a disturbance.
Police were called to 105 Canal St., at 11:59 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
Monday
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle plate brought officers to 42 Harbor St., at 6:09 a.m.
Police were called to 70 Washington St., at 9:22 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., to investigate a report of harassment.
Police were called to 12 Pope St., at 10:24 a.m., to keep the peace for two separate private automobile trespass tows.
A report of new vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 63 Flint St., at 10:41 a.m.
Police responded to three motor vehicle accidents without injuries within one hour: to 47 Summit St., at 2:52; to 300 Canal St., at 3:29, and to 26 Aborn St., at 3:47 p.m.
City police made 16 motor vehicle traffic stops across the city between 3:56 and and 8:12 p.m
A juvenile was reported missing from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:25 p.m.
Officers went to 6 Essex St., at 11:09 p.m., for a well-being check.
Tuesday
Police went to 10 Langdon St., at 12:21 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Two commercial alarms sounding within two minutes of each other brought police to 296 Canal St., and 398 Essex St..
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 10:42 a.m., for a larceny.
The report of a second larceny brought police to 40 Highland Ave., at 11:11 a.m.
An officer was sent to 51 Lafayette St., at 12:22 p.m., for a trespassing.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate brought police to 28 Federal St., at 3 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to Hull St., at 4:33 p.m., for a drunken male who had fallen outside.
Police were sent to 42 Dearborn Ave., at 4:50 p.m., in response to a caller who said they could hear a little girl screaming.
The sergeant and two officers were sent to Agate Street at 5:21 p.m., for a possible domestic.
Police and an ambulance were called to 15 Broadway, at 7:18 p.m., for a group of out-of-control juveniles who were causing a disturbance.
The report of a fraud/identity theft brought police to 16 Willow St., at 7:44 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Dodge Street and Somerset Avenue, at 7:46 p.m., for an overturned electric wheelchair.
A Sohier Road person called police, at 10:05 p.m., to report someone had thrown mud on his vehicle.
The sergeant and two cruisers were called to the Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, 91 Herrick St., at the request of the hospital, for a general disturbance.
Tuesday
Police began their midnight check of city buildings, facilities and properties, beginning with the Pickled Onion Bar, 355 Rantoul St., at 12:49 a.m.
A Cabot Street caller reported at 1:37 a.m., that a naked man was in their home.
Two officers were called to the intersection of Rantoul and Bow streets, at 10:43 a.m., for a confused male walking in and out of traffic.
Police were sent to 43 Beckford St., at 11:42 a.m., for a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Three officers were called to 54 Elliott St., at 1:35 p.m., for an out-of-control male causing a disturbance.
Danvers
Tuesday
The Electricity Department was sent to 5 Trask St., at 9:40 p.m., after it reportedly lost power.
Police went to an apartment at SOFI Danvers, 180 Newbury St., at 2:15 a.m., after a female called for help. She refused service.
An officer was sent to 135 High St., at 7:32 a.m. after one roommate said the other was threatening them.
Electrical workers were sent to the vicinity of 20 Strawberry Hill Lane at 11:33 a.m., for a transformer hanging from the lines or pole.
An officer went to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 3:18 p.m., to speak with a party whose iPhone had been stolen.
Marblehead
Friday
A general complaint brought police to Arthur Avenue, at 8:46 a.m.
Officers were sent to Cleveland Road, at 11:13 a.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
An officer was sent to Dennett Road, at 11:31 to report on a scam call.
A tenant dispute brought police to Washington Street at 12:45 p.m.
Five officers responded to Pleasant Street, at 2:55 p.m., on a complaint.
A general complaint brought an officer to School Street, at 8:18 p.m.
Saturday
Five officers went to the vicinity of Pleasant Street, at 1:34 a.m., in response to calls about suspicious activity. They arrested Lester D. Mejia Sesam, 28, of 26 Addison St., Gloucester. He was charged with drunken driving and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Two officers responded to Overlook Road, at 10:45 p.m. and to Franklin Street for suspicious activity. No further details were given.
Sunday
Four officers were dispatched, at 8:30 a.m., to Leo Road, to serve a warrant on a resident there. The 47-year-old man was served and arrested on the Marblehead warrant.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Orne Street, at 12:09 p.m., to make a well-being check on an elder person.
An alarm fire brought Ladder 1, Pumper 1 and Pumper 2 to Atlantic Avenue at 4:22 p.m.
Police reported, at 5:49 p.m., that a woman’s purse was left behind on Lighthouse Lane at 5:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to Broughton Road, at 7:20 p.m., on a general complaint.
Monday
A truck took down wires on Gas House Lane, at 11:16 a.m.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Rockaway Ave., at 1:47 p.m..
An officer was sent to Humphrey St., at 1:26 p.m., to report on an accident.
Police made three motor vehicle stops and issued citations at: 4:36 p.m., the intersection of Lafayette Street and Tully Road; 5:31 p.m., on Gilbert Heights Road; and 5:46 p.m., on Ocean Avenue. The violations were not indicated.