PeabodyTuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 6 Loris Road, at 2:10 p.m., to speak with a resident about the sign outside of his house. The resident removed the “Cat Crossing” sign from the roadway.
Police stopped a vehicle at Perkins Street and Allen’s Lane, at 2:53 p.m., and summoned the operator, a 41-year-old Peabody resident, to court on charges of obstructing traffic by stopping or loitering; improper use of a mobile phone by the operator; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A caller reported, at 5:07 p.m., from the vicinity of Kaplan Corporation, 240 Lynnfield St., that a black Ford pickup ran through a red light, hit her car, and continued on toward Route 1. Lynnfield and state police were notified, and her vehicle was towed.
Police issued a summons to a Tracey Street resident for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, at about 6 p.m., after the vehicle’s plate was read by an electronic plate reader that indicated that the 29-year-old male was unlicensed.
An officer was dispatched to Veterans Memorial Drive, at 9:33 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors. The caller said their neighbors leave their chihuahua out and today it bit her on the hand, and the dog’s owner left the scene when confronted. The caller was advised of her harassment prevention rights, and the officer notified Animal Control of the dog bite.
Wednesday
Police were notified, at 8:10 a.m., of a trash truck on fire in the vicinity of Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe, 86 Andover St. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was towed.
A clerk at Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, notified police at noon that there was an unresponsive male in room 201. Arriving officers found the man was sleeping.
BeverlyTuesday
Eleven vehicles were stopped between 4:45 and 7 p.m., in multiple locations around town and given verbal warnings for various operating offenses.
An officer was sent to a Rowell Avenue address, at 8:40 p.m., where he served a court summons.
Wednesday
Police responded to Route 128 northbound by the Sohier Road exit, for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries.
A driver was summoned to court at 8:35 a.m., after a car accident at the intersection of Hart Street and Dyer Road.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 377 Cabot St., at 10:04 a.m., for a car into a building with possible property damage.
A vehicle was reported stolen from 39 Prince St., and reported recovered in New Hampshire at 10:23 a.m.
Police were sent to 55 Dodge St., at 11:27 a.m., for a hit-and-run accident with property damage.
At 12:11 p.m., an officer was sent to the intersection of Elliott and Greene streets to check on a female dancing in the street.
A Rantoul Street resident called police, at 2:44 p.m., for assistance in getting a male to leave her apartment.
SwampscottTuesday
A Stanley Road woman notified police, at 6:53 a.m., that her neighbor had verbally threatened her.
Police were dispatched to 35 Burpee St., at 10:55 a.m., where they arrested Bryant Magee, 56, of that address. Magee was arrested for possession of a Class A drug. He was also arrested on an eight-count Lynn warrant for assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder, kidnapping, and attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court official.
Police were advised, at 5:20 p.m., of a brown and black dog running out into traffic, starting on Crosman Avenue, now on Humphrey Street. The dog’s owner was notified and reunited with dog.
A caller reported, at 9:05 p.m., hearing what may have been a gunshot, then a car speeding away from the vicinity of Buena Vista and Cherry streets. Officers were sent to the area but nothing was reported.
MiddletonMonday, Feb. 28
Police were called to Dearborn Way, at 10:40 a.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to Church Street, at 1:07 p.m. to take a report on an online fraud.
Tuesday, March 1
A person on Maple Street called police, at 11:20 a.m., to report an online fraud.
Police were sent to Richardson’s Dairy on South Main Street, for a car accident with possible injury.
Wednesday, March 2
The DPW was notified at 1:45 a.m. of ice on Village Road.
A driver was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street and Lakeview Avenue, at 9:45 a.m., and cited for operating on an expired license.
Thursday, March 3
The DPW was advised of icy pavement on North Main Street at 2:40 a.m.
A motorist called police, at 6:27 p.m., to report hitting a cat but was unable to locate it.
Friday, March 4
An officer was sent to Cumberland Farms, South Main Street, at 6:37 a.m., to check out a vehicle that had been parked in their lot for more than a week.
At 11 a.m., an officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle left at Cumberland Farms. They were told it will be moved.
An officer was sent to Manning Avenue to assist the sheriff’s office with a parking issue from the sports center.
Saturday, March 5
An officer was sent to Mill Street at 11 a.m. to investigate a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to the DYS facility on Gregory Street to advise people not to trespass on the fields.
MarbleheadTuesday
An Atlantic Avenue resident notified police, at 9:42 a.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name.
An officer was sent to Bayview Road, at 11:15 a.m., to investigate a case of larceny, forgery, and/or fraud.