PeabodyTuesday
Police were sent, at 2:41 p.m., to 23 Crowninshield St., Apt G9, to serve an arrest warrant to James Edward Mezzetti IV, 38, of this address. He was arrested and taken into custody on the Salem District Court warrant for impersonating a police officer and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police were called to Bill & Bob’s Roast Beef, 2 Central St., at 3:49 p.m., by a person requesting a well-being check on a female possibly under the influence. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and in a white Jeep with red mirrors. The female was found nearby, the officer requested an EMS, and she was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to Treadwell’s Ice Cream Stand, 46 Margin St., at 5:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. One vehicle was towed, and the operator, a 33-year-old Salem woman was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to Pellana, 9R Sylvan St., at 6 p.m., when a patron was asked to leave after causing a disturbance. The restaurant did not want the patron formally trespassed but only to do so verbally. CAB Recovery Health called to inform them of a PC in custody, took his information and ended the call. The 59-year-old Milton man was held in protective custody until he sobered up.
A man walked into the lobby of the station, at 9:12 p.m. He told the officers his phone had been hacked, that he was being tracked and would like to turn the phone over to Peabody police. Officers noted the man might be under the influence. After making several calls to shelters, the Pine Street Inn in Boston had an opening and he was taken to the Salem Commuter Rail station where he caught a train to Boston and the shelter.
Police were called to 4 Aborn Place, at 11:48 p.m., where two parties were having a heated argument over an ongoing parking issue. The officer said it was part of an ongoing problem which he documented.
DanversMonday
An officer was sent to a Hobart Street location, at 5:19 p.m., where he spoke to a suspicious party with drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to the vicinity of Ira Toyota, 99B Andover St., at 5:39 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. Drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
An officer was called to Homegoods, 301 Newbury St., at 6:54 p.m., for a lost pocketbook.
The report of a scam or a swindle brought police to 240 Conant Apartments, 240 Conant St., at 7:07 p.m.
An officer was dispatched to 111 Middleton Road, at 20:50 p.m. on an assault.
Tuesday
Police were called to Western Cycle, 89 Maple St., at 9:46 p.m., to check the well-being of a female in distress.
Medical aid was sent to 47 Poplar St., to provide medical aid for an unconscious 70-year-old male.
Police were sent to Red Wing Shoes, 29 Andover St., at 1:49 p.m., for a shotgun shell found in the shop.
The ACO was called to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., for a dog left in a vehicle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 2 Spring St., at 1:56 p.m., to check on suspicious people taking pictures.
Police went to 20 Locust St., at 3:27 p.m., for a disorderly person screaming at the elderly.
Police took a report at 4:09 p.m., Tuesday, about an animal/dog bite at Petsmart, 104 Andover St.
Police were sent to Danvers Plaza, 301 Newbury St., at 5:15 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute over money
An officer was sent to 6 Mill St., at 6:07 p.m., to assist with an unwanted guest, a male who had overstayed his welcome. The officer provided legal advice on encouraging him to move on.
An officer went to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 6:32 p.m., to send a panhandler on his way
Police responded, at 8:11 p.m., to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., after a female was seen mouthing a silent message, “Call Police.”
Police were dispatched, at 11:24 p.m., to the vicinity of Dayton and West streets, for a car into a pole.
Wednesday
Police responded to JC Grounds Management, 20 Garden St., at 6:58 a.m., on a general burglary alarm. It was a false alarm.
An officer went to 118 Conant St., at 8:57 a.m., to take a report on an unemployment fraud.
Firefighters were called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 11:45 a.m., on a silent alarm for a mulch fire.
The report of a wire fraud brought police to 19 Cherry St., at 3:23 p.m.
Police were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., to check on the well-being of a patient who had left on foot and they wanted him back. Police made an area search but it was negative.
SwampscottSunday
Police were sent to Danvers Road, at 1:50 a.m., for a car into a tree by the Salem Line. The driver, a 5’4” female with black hair and a black coat left the car and walked over the line into Salem. The female was later located at 200 Essex St., Swampscott. An ambulance was dispatched for the female but she refused services.
A 2-year-old child fell and hurt its head, at 2:26 p.m., in the vicinity of 200 Essex St. The child was possibly having a seizure. The Fire Department was notified and the toddler was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller reported, at 5:09 p.m., that he had found the door at the Chipotle Mexican Grill, 440 Paradise Road, unlocked and no workers seemed to be around. Officers secured the door but were unable to make contact with a manager.
Tuesday
A Carson Terrace resident came into the station at 10:40 a.m., Tuesday, and turned in a debit card he had found on his lawn.
The sergeant reported finding a loose husky dog in the vicinity of 22 Norfolk Ave. at 11:30 a.m. The dog did not want to be caught, but the animal control officer was called in and was able to wrangle the dog.
A 25 Bates Road party came into the station, at 2:15 p.m., to report a case of identity theft. He took a report on the incident.
A party from 28 The Greenway came into the station at 3:55 p.m. to report an National Grid account had been fraudulently opened in her name.
SalemMonday
Police were called to 142 Canal St., at 6:18 p.m., to report on threats that had been made.
An officer was called to 4 First Street, at 6:22 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 310 Essex St., at 7:01 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Tuesday
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 284 Washington St., at 1:33 a.m.
Officers were sent to 190 Bridge St., at 6 a.m., on a well-being check.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 135 Lafayette St., at 7:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Two frauds or scams were reported shortly before noon.: 81 Highland Ave., at 10:56 a.m., and 106 Bridge St., at 11:30 a.m.
The report of a road-rage incident brought police to the intersection of Valley Street and Highland Avenue.
Police were sent to 100 Loring Ave., at 3:41 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.