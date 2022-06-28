DanversSunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of The Friendly Toast, 50 Independence Way, at 6:06 p.m. for a solicitor in the roadway. They were transported to a local medical facility.
At 10:49 p.m., officers responded to 12 Hanson Road for a reported o fight with injuries.
Monday
An officer was sent to People’s United Bank, 1 Conant St., at 8:36 a.m., for a follow-up.
A party reported a motorized scooter missing, at 11:06 a.m., from St. Mary’s Church, 24 Conant St.
Police were sent to 29 Andover St., at 11:26 a.m., to report on a scam or a swindle.
Officers were sent to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 12:51 p.m., to check out a suspicious suitcase left unattended.
The CID was sent to ABIOMED, 20 Cherry Hill Dive, at 1:44 p.m., for a follow-up investigation.
Tuesday
Police were called to the Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 6:27 p.m., for an intoxicated male.
Police and an ambulance were called to 80 Maple St., at 8:26 p.m., for a person having a seizure. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were dispatched to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 10:02 p.m. for a large group gathering in the parking lot. They were dispersed without issue.
Wednesday
An ambulance was sent to 61 Summer St., at 5:31 for an unconscious person. They were transferred to a local medical facility.
An officer was sent to McDermott Farm Road, at 10:45 a.m., to look into a report of credit card fraud.
Police were called to the intersection of Cabot Road and Chestnut Street, at 12:04 p.m., to check the well-being of a kid on a lawn tractor.
At 12:18 p.m., police were sent to The Home Depot, Route 1/92 Newbury St., for an attempted shoplifting.
At officer was sent to the Goodwill Store, 301 Newbury St., for a stolen purse.
PeabodyMonday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 129 Lowell St., at 2:46 p.m., to check a suspicious vehicle, possibly involved in drug activity. Officers checked the area but found nothing.
An officer was called to At Home, The Home Decor Superstore, 310 Andover St., for the report of a shoplifting of lawn furniture. A middle-aged white male suspect fled in a black Ford pickup with a chrome tailgate. A bolo was broadcast to Peabody and Danvers units and the shop manager will try to get a better video image of the incident.
Police went to the Northshore Mall Food Court, at 6:30 p.m., after mall security reported 7 teenagers refusing to leave the premises. The juveniles had gone when police arrived. Officers will monitor the area.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Barnes & Noble, 210B Andover St., four people with flashlights in a dumpster. They were construction workers cleaning out a job site after completing renovations.
At 6:55 a.m., police responded to the vicinity of 137 Lynn St., for a party on a bike hit by a vehicle. The cyclist was transported to Salem Hospital and the driver of the vehicle was transported to Lahey North Medical Center. The DPW picked up the bike and was to take it to the station.
Police were called to a Foster Street location at 10:52 a.m., for a man sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle while the engine was running. The officer advised him to shut the vehicle off or to sit in the passenger seat as his license had been suspended. The man complied without issue.
A Central Street resident walked into the station, at 12:04 p.m., to report he had found a tracking device on a vehicle used by both him and his daughter. The officer documented and will investigate.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 1:24 p.m., at the intersection of Lynnfield Street and Johnson Avenue, and summoned the 21-year-old Revere driver to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
An officer was sent to the Peabody Historical Society, 33 Washington St., at 1:44 p.m., to deal with a party who had been refused employment and was harassing employees. The party had departed before the officer arrived.
It was noted, at 2 p.m., in the police log, that a Peabody officer will investigate a case of identity fraud as there appears to be an identifiable local suspect.
BeverlyMonday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 54 Elliott St., at 5:22 p.m., to check on a female who was screaming at traffic.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 167 Hale St., at 6:41 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Three officers were sent to Dodge Street, at 8:08 p.m., to calm down a man and a woman yelling at each other in the parking lot.
A party called police, at 9:11 p.m., from the Greater Beverly YMCA, 254 Essex St. , to report items had been stolen from the locker room.
Two officers responded, at 11:11 p.m., to the vicinity of 7 Ellingwood Court, to investigate a loud bang heard in the area.
Tuesday
Police went to Elliott and Beckford streets, at about 8:15 a.m., for a rolling domestic argument in a moving vehicle.
An officer was sent to Ober Street, at 11:05 p.m., to check a child with a woodchip in his ear.
Officers were called to 20 Sohier Road, at 12:50 p.m., for unwanted persons staying in the caller’s apartment .
Police were sent to 100 Rantoul St., at 3:25 p.m., to disperse a large group of kids.
Salem
Monday
A disturbance brought police to 18 Foster St., at 12:16 a.m.
At 12:43 a.m., police were called to 190 Bridge St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer responded to 315 Lafayette St., at 1:10 a.m., on a noise complaint.
An officer reported a case of vandalism or graffiti at 7:26 a.m., at 15 Broadway.
A report of larceny brought police to 289 Essex St., at 8:01 a.m.
Police were sent to 24 Norman St., at 10 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were called to 10 Peabody St., at 11:12 a.m., and to 41 Appleton St., at 11:16 a.m., to settle two separate disputes.
An officer responded to 48 Lafayette St., at 11:20 a.m., for a medical assist after a 41-year-old Salem man fell off his motorized bike. He appeared to have sustained only a “scuff,” but was transported to Salem Hospital for a precautionary exam. There was no vehicle involvement.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 190 Bridge St., at 1:05 p.m.
Officers were sent to 125 Canal St., at 1:55 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
The report of an assault in the past brought police to 12 Pope St., at 2:16 p.m.
Officers were sent to 32 Clifton Ave., at 3:16 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
An officer was sent to 12 Willson St., at 7:41 p.m., to end a dispute.
A report of an assault in progress brought police to 38 Prince St., at 11:47 p.m.
Tuesday
A juvenile was reported missing, at 12:04 a.m., from 45 Prince St.
At 2:42 a.m. police were called to 10 Nursery St., for an assault in the past.
Police were sent to 10 Paradise Road, at 8:25 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were sent to 97 Webb St., at 11 a.m., to settle a dispute.
A past break-and-entry brought police to 19 Herbert St., at 11:53 a.m.
An officer was sent to 41 Palmer St., at 12:32 p.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 401 Bridge St., at 1:32 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 227 Highland Ave., at 2:43 p.m. for a larceny.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to a Swampscott Road location, at 3:17 p.m.