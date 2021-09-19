PeabodyThursday
A Lone Pine Lane resident reported to police at 12:55 p.m., that he had been scammed out of $2,800 he sent to Nigeria through Cash APP.
A Main Street woman reported, at 2:40 p.m. that a tenant who was evicted last month is sitting outside in a black sedan and is still unwanted on the property. When officers arrived, the caller told them the parties were inside. They left without incident, however, after seeing the police.
Police were called to Bishop Fenwick High School at 4:25 p.m., on a report a referee was down on the floor and not responding. Police were waved off by Atlantic ambulance, which had the incident under control.
At 4:26 p.m., a caller reported witnessing a motorcyclist banging on the hood of a motor vehicle and making death threats. State police were also notified, but the parties left the area before police arrived.
A woman called police, at 5:55 p.m., to report that her rear windshield was smashed while her gray Chrysler was parked in the YMCA,parking lot at 259 Lynnfield St. Police will view the video footage.
Friday
Police were called to 11 Littles Lane, at 2:15 a.m., after an anonymous person told police she believed she could hear people fighting outside. Officers reported a person fled on foot as they arrived.
Passersby reported, at 7:23 a.m., from the vicinity of Macy’s in the Northshore Mall that a male wearing white pants, a white T-shirt and white sneakers was being aggressive toward vehicles. Officers checked the area but could not find him. They planned to review video footage and follow up appropriately.
An officer was sent to T-Mobile, Main St., at 10:45 a.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle running over a pedestrian’s foot. EMS responded to the scene, but the pedestrian refused medical assistance.
SalemThursday
Police were sent to 7 Florence St., at 4:55 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
A hit-and run was reported at 6:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave.
Police were called to 12 Pope St., at 7:50 p.m. for a larceny.
A Saunders Street party notified police, at 8:03 p.m., of what they believed to be the sound of gunshots.
At 9:05 p.m., officers were called to 32 Clifton Ave., for an assault in the past.
A larceny was called in, at 9:25 p.m., from 213 Jefferson Ave.
At 11:27 p.m., a 12 Pope St. resident called police to complaint of the noise.
Friday
Another noise complaint was called in at 12:07 a.m., from 5 Salem St.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:04 a.m., in the vicinity of 110 Jefferson Ave., on a routine motor vehicle stop. They arrested a passenger, a 22-year-old Lynn female, on an outstanding warrant. The operator, Anibal Nolasco, 26, of 13 Adkins Ave., Lynn, was also arrested. He was charged on an outstanding warrant; operating with a license not in possession; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police responded at 6:05 a.m., after an undesirable or unwanted guest was called in from 295 Derby St.
Police responded to 76 Hathorne St., at 7:05 a.m., for a larceny.
Four motor vehicle traffic stops were reported, respectively, from 18 Willson St., the intersection of Essex and Crombie streets, 49 School St., and 12 Hancock St. in the half hour between 8:46 and 9:13 a.m. No offenses were indicated.
An officer was sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 9:20 a.m., for the report of a larceny.
An officer responded to 8 Peter Road, at 11:05 a.m., to investigate a fraud report.
Police were called to the vicinity of Broad and Hathorne streets, at 11:23 a.m., for an assault in the past.
Police went to 295 Derby St., at 12:05 p.m., for another larceny report.
Police responded to 56 Margin St., at 12:20 p.m., for a larceny report.
Two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries were reported within 30 minutes: 332 Lafayette St., at 2:44 p.m.; and 8 Loring Ave., at 3:10 p.m.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 3:34 p.m., from Bridge St.
Officers were sent to 56 Margin St., at 4:28 p.m., for a trespassing incident.
Beverly
Friday
An officer was called to 7 Home St., at 7:55 p.m. after resident called to say that his neighbor was ruining his new driveway.
Saturday
Reports of a loud argument brought police to 20 Blaine Ave., at 5:10 a.m.
At 9:15 a.m., police were called back to 20 Blaine Ave., after the resident from 20 blocked the driveway of 22 Blaine.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Hale streets, at 10:55 a.m., to speak with the party who was unhappy about his car being towed.
Three officers were sent to 20 Blaine Ave., this time, for a general disturbance with neighbors saying third floor residents were disturbing neighbors.
Two officers and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Colon and Heather streets, at 6 p.m., after a kid on a bike ran into a vehicle in traffic. The driver said he did not see the youth when he pulled out into the stream of traffic in a crosswalk. The car knocked the youth and his bike to the pavement, but the young male got up, dusted himself off and went on his way after refusing medical attention. The driver was not cited.
At 7:50 p.m., police were called to 51 Dodge St., for people fighting.
Six officers responded to 20 Blaine Ave, at 9:20 p.m., for a disturbance in the building.
At 10:55 p.m., five officers were dispatched to 20 Blaine Ave. for the fifth time today, for guests inside the apartment allegedly fighting.
This time police arrested three people: Wesley Austin Charette, 27, of 3 Wisteria St., Salem; Brittney L. Murray, 21, of 4 Dahlia Ave., Peabody; and Christopher Henry Ryan, 20, of 12 Blaine Ave., Beverly. Each was charged with disturbing the peace.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to 21 Myrtle St., at 6:25 p.m., for a disturbance created by a large house party.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were called to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 6 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Police were dispatched to 16 Central Ave., at 7:50 p.m., after a caller reported seeing a motor vehicle hit a child on a bike. Police sent to check reported a vehicle resembling the one in the report but they were unable to confirm there had been any accident. The report is incomplete and the accident appears still to be under investigation.
Friday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 145 Charter St., at 1:30 a.m., for the report of someone in the back yard.
The report of a two-car accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of High and Park streets, at 7:15 a.m. One operator
was summoned to court.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 12:35 p.m. after the store reported a hoverboard had been taken.
An officer was called to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 2:13 p.m., for a female who was refusing to leave the hotel.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Kellys Roast Beef, 165 Endicott St., at 8 p.m., to check the well-being of a male on the ground.
An officer went to Rosewood Drive, at 9:45 p.m. to check on a party walking in the road.
Saturday
A North Street resident called police, at 12:45 a.m., to complain about loud music disturbing the peace.
An officer went to 35 Clark St., at 10 a.m., to take a report on a missing person.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported, at 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 12 Cherry Hill Drive, after a vehicle struck a parked car
and did not stop.
An officer was sent to 1032 Bay Drive, at 4:50 p.m., to keep the peace while one party was removing their belongings from an apartment they
had previously shared with another party.
An officer went to McDonalds, 77 High St., at 7:50 p.m., for a suspicious male with a painted face.
A cruiser was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 9:25 p.m. to make a well-being check on a crying female.
At 9:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., for males fighting.
Sunday
Police were sent to the Torito Mexican Restaurant, 10 Newbury St., at 12:20 a.m., for a disturbance, but it could not be found.
Police were sent to the Glen Mobile Trailer Park, 200 North St., at 1:17 a.m., for a loud party disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 17 Charles St., at 8:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
Officers were dispatched to NFI-MA, 67 Poplar St., after a person was attacked with a knife. NFI is a social services organization dedicated to helping “youths, families and adults with diverse needs to make positive changes in their lives...” Police arrested Calvin Gil, 24, of the previous address. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A 66 Centre St. resident called police, at 10:10 a.m., for assistance in removing a cat from their garage.
Swampscott
Friday
Police were sent to a Crescent Street address, at 2 a.m., after a caller reported someone at the white house on the corner was lighting off fireworks.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to 509 Humphrey St., at 9:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle pedestrian accident with the pedestrian bleeding from the head. According to the police log, the pedestrian was standing waiting for the traffic to clear when the door of a passing truck swung open. The door, which had not been properly fastened, struck the pedestrian in the head, knocking them to the ground. EMS responded to the scene and took the injured victim to Salem Hospital with undetermined injuries.
An officer was sent to 400 Paradise Road, at 9:30 a.m., to speak with a business manager who said she had video footage from a larceny that she wanted to give to police.
An Essex Street woman reported to police, at 4:20 p.m., that someone had filed for unemployment under her name.
A trooper on the governor’s detail reported, at 9:35 p.m., a possibly intoxicated male was swinging a bottle down by the bus stop in the vicinity of 174 Humphrey St., near Mission on the Bay. The caller said there may also have been a female involved. The gate to the governor’s residence was secured.
Saturday
A Crosman Avenue caller advised police, at 12:45 a.m., to report that a dog had been barking for the last four hours. She said if the officer would meet her at her home, she would direct them to the noise.
A 48 Puritan Road person called, at 11:10 a.m., to report a break-and-entry attempt to a motor vehicle last night.
A caller reported to police, at 1:07 p.m., that she was upset that flags with vulgarities on them were being flown in town. She was advised that the speech was protected under the first amendment.
A caller reported from the vicinity of 141 Humphrey St., that someone was attaching yellow advertising signs to utility poles in the area. Police noted it was a violation of a city ordinance.
A group of youths came to the station, at 6 p.m., to report that high school-age kids had been harassing them earlier in the afternoon.