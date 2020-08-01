Peabody
Thursday
Police responded to a two-car accident at the corner of Alden Road and Lynnfield Street at 5:20 p.m. There were no tows or injuries, but one driver was issued a citation for failure to yield.
At 5:47 p.m., a caller on Proctor Circle reported his wife and an exterminator were having a disagreement over the person's services. The man called back to say the exterminator had left.
At 6:11 p.m., a Sabino Farm Road resident reported she was the victim of fraud.
The operator of a motorcycle was transported to Salem Hospital, following an accident in Wilson Square at 7:49 p.m. Police said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash and a friend picked up the bike.
A caller, who was not on the scene, reported there was a female passed out on the floor at Sunshine Laundry on Foster Street at 10:38 p.m. An officer said the female was conscious and alert. She was then transported by ambulance to Lahey Medical Center.
Friday
The front desk clerk at Holiday Inn on Route 1 reported there were loud guests in one of the rooms who kept banging on other guests' room doors at 1:10 a.m. Police said the parties will end for the evening.
The overnight manager at Hampton Inn on Route 1 reported there was a suspicious white sports car out back near the dumpster at 3:23 a.m. An officer said it was just some people eating their food from Sonic, which is one building over from the hotel.
A caller on Tremont Street reported there was a dead skunk in the road at 8:18 a.m. Public services was notified to come pick it up.
Beverly
Thursday
Police responded to a car accident with property damage at the intersection of River and Federal streets at 4:37 p.m. The Fire Department and an ambulance also responded.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded to the Beverly-Salem bridge to assist Salem police with a person trying to jump off the bridge at 4:48 p.m.
Report of a car accident with property damage near 169 Bridge St. at 5:49 p.m.
An employee near 295 Cabot St. Report requested assistance with a fight at 6:47 p.m.
Police responded to a hit-and-run accident with property damage at the corner of Roundy and Mechanic streets at 10:07 p.m.
Friday
Officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors, possibly involving threats, near 490 Cabot St. at 12:38 a.m.
Report of an abandoned motor vehicle, in violation of city ordinance, at 64 Sohier Road at 9:15 a.m.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance near 245 Cabot St. at 10:40 a.m. for a man taking pictures.
A person at 191 Cabot St. reported missing money from an account at 3:14 p.m.
Salem
Thursday
Report of a tree or limb down in Washington Square at 6:43 p.m.
Police received four different noise complaints at addresses on Leavitt, Palmer and Prince streets, and Cedar Avenue, between 7:19 and 10:24 p.m.
Friday
Police responded to a disturbance at Clark Street and Clark Avenue at 7:35 a.m.
Frank Consolo, 35, of 34 Park St., Apt. 1, Salem, was arrested at his residence at 10:26 a.m. on a warrant and for one count of possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug. Michael Hanan, 37, of the same address, was also arrested on two counts of possession of a Class B drug.
Police responded to a disturbance on Butler Street at 10:30 a.m.
Police responded to a car accident with injuries near 55 Highland Ave. at 3:02 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 12:32 p.m., a caller reported a man riding a black scooter struck his Lexus from behind at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Barnard Street and then refused to stop. The scooter was stopped by a construction worker in the area of Washington Street, and a verbal confrontation ensued. The man riding the scooter then left toward lower Washington Street. The car owner said he was working at Seaside Park on the basketball courts when the accident happened.
A resident walked into the station at 1:03 p.m. to report an attempted check scam.
A caller reported she was concerned about two "very young" girls selling lemonade and going out into traffic, at 5:09 p.m., about one block from the police station on Atlantic Avenue. Officers checked the area, but couldn't find the girls.
A Birch Street resident reported an unemployment scam at 5:36 p.m.
Between about 6:45 and 7:30 p.m., police received multiple reports of trees and limbs down on wires around town. On Pond Street, a tree came down on a house.
Friday
At 6:17 a.m., a caller complained there were trucks delivering to Shubie's on Atlantic Avenue and trash trucks coming through the area since 4:30 a.m. She said there was one truck that had been idling its engine since 5:45 a.m. Police told her to check with the Board of Health, but they go down and had the delivery truck driver turn off the engine.
Swampscott
Thursday
A caller complained about trucks idling near the post office on Elmwood Road at 3:37 a.m.
Police received a report of a raccoon in a barrel at Lincoln's Landing restaurant on Humphrey Street at 9:28 a.m. The animal control officer was notified.
A few minutes later, at 9:32 a.m., the animal control officer reported he freed a raccoon from a dumpster in the back of the police station, which is a little more than a half-mile up the street from the restaurant.
At 9:52 a.m., a caller reported there was a demonstration on Humphrey Street, near Monument Avenue, where a political sign was attached to public property and not being held by a person. The demonstrators were advised of the ordinance violation.
Police issued a ticket for a parked car blocking the sidewalk on Walker Road at 6:13 p.m.
Police received a handful of reports of trees and limbs down on wires and blocking streets between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., in the area of Bay View, Franklin, Stetson and Beach avenues, and Burrill Street. In one case, power was knocked out to the area, and on Burrill, a tree fell on a front porch. Police also received reports of flooding at the intersection of Stetson and Franklin, and under the bridge on Columbia Street.
A caller reported a suspicious car outside the Citizen's Bank on Paradise Road at 10:37 p.m. Police said people were using the bank's WiFi to watch a movie in their car.
Friday
Report of a tree down on Manton Road at 12:54 a.m. The DPW was notified for clean-up.
An officer reported a tree was down by the side entrance to the Hadley School on Redington Street at 2:11 a.m. The same officer also reported another tree down by Sheridan Road at 2:15 a.m., and a third tree down on the sidewalk on Blodgett Avenue at 2:42 a.m.