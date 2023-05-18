PeabodyThursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:15 a.m., in the vicinity of 1 Sawyer St., for a routine vehicle check. After a brief records check, they summoned the 19-year-old Shamrock Street, Peabody, male to court on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:32 a.m., in the vicinity of 497 Lowell St., for failing to stop. After a routine records check, they charged the driver, a 44-year-old Lowell Road, North Reading, resident with failing to stop or yield. He was also summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:20 a.m., in the vicinity of 55 Franklin St.; and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator, Donald J. Wray, 48, of 166 Stevens St., Apt 4. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and with an other-department warrant.
An officer was sent to 104 Bartholomew St., at 1:55 p.m.. to take a report on a past threat with a bat.
Police were sent to 2 Rockdale Ave., and 134 Lynn St., at 2:44 p.m., where they arrested Chad. J Leblanc, 44, of 24 Chapman St., Beverly, on an outstanding other department warrant. Additionally, LeBlanc was charged with and summoned to court for possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense, and for possession of a Class E drug. He was later picked up by the Parole Department.
An officer was sent to 35 Shore Drive, Apt. H, to take a past report of a stolen bicycle.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 5:45 p.m., at the intersection of Tremont and Oakland streets and cited the operator for taking a photo while driving.
Police stopped a moped at 6:20 p.m., in the vicinity of Washington Street, and had it towed to the station. State police were enroute to the station with a K9 for a drug search. Upon its completion, they arrested Niko S. Fagundes, 24, of 80 Foster St., Peabody. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop for police; and three counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute — two of class B and one of Class A
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the Hampton Inn, 58 Newbury St., at 11:43 p.m., for a child having a seizure. He was taken to the Salem Hospital.
MarbleheadWednesday
Officers were called to Foster Street, at 5:57 a.m., for a burglar alarm, but it was false.
An officer was sent to Mugford Street, at 7:50 a.m., to keep the peace.
Firefighters were called to Pleasant Street at 9:56 a.m., to put out a blaze.
Four false burglar alarms in less than an hour brought police to: Ocean Avenue at 10:32, Market Square at 10:54, Atlantic Avenue at 11:11, and Foster Street at 11:30 a.m.
An officer was called to Gregory Street, at 11:45 a.m., to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Two officers were sent to Community Road, at 5:19 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Six officers responded to Fairview Road, at 8:30 p.m., for an assault. They arrested Richard Tracchia, 62, of 31 Rockdale Ave., Peabody, and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The last false burglar alarm of the day was called in from Ocean Avenue, at 11:11 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
A bicyclist riding south at 4:05 p.m., on Rantoul Street was struck by a northbound vehicle that was turning left toward the entrance of a parking lot. At approximately the same time, a vehicle heading south, slowed to let the northbound vehicle cross in front of him. At that time, the cyclist was struck on the left when neither he nor the northbound driver had seen each other because of the southbound vehicle. The cyclist was transported to Beverly hospital with a possible shoulder injury. No citations have been issued.
An officer went to 501 Manor Road, at 5:57 p.m., to talk with a woman who reported fraud in her accounts.
Thursday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 19 West St., at 1:52 a.m., in response to reports of loud music coming from the parking lot.
An ambulance was sent to Cabot Street, at 9:14 a.m. after a man was reported passed out in a vehicle.
Police submitted a warrant application after a woman reported, at 10:17 a.m., having been assaulted in the vicinity of the Rantoul and Chestnut street intersection.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the intersection of West and Oak streets, at 10:17 a.m., to check for a person living in a car.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Hale and Dane streets, at 2:24 p.m., to assist Haverhill police in locating two juveniles.
Two cruisers were dispatched to 230 Elliott St., at 4 p.m., for youths causing a disturbance inside McDonald’s.
SalemWednesday
Police were called to South Washington Square, at 6:03 p.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 158 Federal St., at 6:11 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 7:12 p.m., to report on a vehicle hit-and-run.
Police responded, at 8:13 p.m., to the vicinity of 91 Lafayette St., for a fight.
An officer dispatched to 46 Lafayette St., at 8:50 p.m., to keep the peace during a repossession.
Police were called to 1 Rainbow Terrace, at 9:22 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Thursday
Police went to 29 Highland Ave., at 7:57 p.m., to settle a juvenile issue.
Police who responded to 85 Memorial Drive, at 11:05 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, arrested a 47-year-old homeless man on an outstanding warrant.
Police went to 295 Derby St., at 12:45 p.m., to settle a dispute.
The report of a possible fraud or a scam brought police to 96 Swampscott Road, at 2:26 p.m.
An officer went to 37 Winter Island Road, at 4:04 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
DanversWednesday
A case of identity theft brought an officer to 8 Ash St., at 7:02 p.m.
An officer was sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 7:34 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Thursday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 20 Locust St., at 1:04 a.m., to check on a man yelling, but he was gone.
An officer was called to 91 Elliott St., at 4:11 a.m., to look into a case of social media blackmail.
Police went to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:07 a.m., after some items were found to be missing from a room.
Police were sent to a Wildwood Road address, at 1:19 p.m., to assist the Lowell police on a stolen vehicle.
An officer went to 114 Conant St., at 2:53 p.m. to assist a driver with a traffic complaint.