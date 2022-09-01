Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to a Temi Road address, at 5:10 p.m. to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to 138 Conant St., at 5:25 p.m., to take a report on a past hit-and-run accident.
Police arrested an individual at 6:11 p.m. and released them to the Mass. State Parole Board.
Three patrolmen and a reserve officer were sent to 501 Manor Road, at 8:26 p.m. for a disturbance. Tenants were getting agitated with each other.
Police reported a female passed out on a lawn on Rantoul Street, at 7:11 p.m.
Two officers were out with people in the vicinity of Cabot and Church streets, at 7:47 p.m., for a disturbance caused by a group of people drinking in public.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Cherry Hill and Sam Fonzo drives, at 7:57 p.m., to check for unapproved gatherings.
The report of a boat being broken into, with items stolen, brought police to 11 Cabot St., at 9:38 p.m.
At 10:55 p.m., a cruiser was sent back to the vicinity of Cherry Hill and Sam Fonzo drives to check for unapproved gatherings.
Thursday
Five officers were dispatched, at 1:21 a.m., to disperse a gathering of vehicles at 72 Cherry Hill Drive.
A male yelling in the street brought police and an ambulance to the vicinity of 15 Rowell Ave., at 1:50 p.m., to quell the disturbance.
Officers were sent to a Mill Street address, at 8:41 a.m., to check on a mother and child for school.
A second request was made to the DPW, at 10:50 a.m. to pick up homeless trash in the cemetery, in the vicinity of 191 and 221 Cabot St.
The chief, two patrolmen and a reserve officer were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, at 11 a.m., to serve warrants to two homeless parties. The two were transported separately to Court at about 2 p.m.
A missing child from Salem was brought to the Beverly station on Elliott Street, where he was picked up by Salem Police at 1:43 p.m.
An officer was sent to Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, at 2:27 p.m., to assist the staff in removing a handcuff.
Peabody
Wednesday
A Lynn Street resident came to the police station, at 5:38 p.m., to report a previous hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with damage to his house.
A Dartmouth Street woman came to the house at 5:50 p.m. to report her Social Security number had been compromised.
A caller reported, at 6:23 p.m. that an approximately-8-year-old white male was running down the street completely nude. The sergeant was sent to talk with the child. His parents arrived on scene, refused medical attention for the child and took him home.
Police were called to The Home Decor Superstore, 310 Andover St., just before 8:30 p.m., after an employee reported another group of squatters in the parking lot. The parties in the parking lot were not a part of the squatters, and the officer reported all was in order.
Police answered an open line from an apartment on Shore Drive at 10:30 p.m., for a woman sobbing uncontrollably, but not responding to any inquiries or providing any information. Forced entry was made to her apartment, but the woman refused medical attention. The sergeant will document the case, and maintenance was called to repair the damaged door.
DanversWednesday
An officer was called to Brentwood Rehab & Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 4:42 p.m., for a fight.
An officer was sent to a Poplar Street address, just before 7 p.m., to assist a suicidal woman.
An officer and ambulance were sent to 5 College Pond Drive, at 5:51 a.m., for a party with decreased responsiveness. They were transported to a local hospital.
The animal control officer was sent to the vicinity of 74 Burley St., at 7:30 a.m., to remove a dead possum from the road.
A Homegoods shopper reported, at 2:03 p.m., from 301 Newbury St., that their wallet had been stolen.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Ocean Avenue and Beach streets, at 7:20 a.m., for kids hanging out of vehicle windows.
Police, fire and National Grid were dispatched, to the intersection of Village and Pleasant streets, at 9:56 a.m. after a 2-inch gas line was struck.
Officers were called to a Washington Street address at 10:50 a.m., to investigate a disturbance.
Police were sent to Buena Vista Road at 12:25 and to Rose Avenue, at 12:28 p.m., in an effort to serve two summonses.
A general complaint brought police to Atlantic Ave., at 3:48 p.m., on a general complaint.
A report of suspicious activity brought two officers to Tioga Way, at 8:08 p.m. to check out suspicious activity.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 10:28 p.m., to West Shore Drive for a motor vehicle crash. A vehicle was towed but there was no mention of injuries or of citations.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 396 Essex St., at 5:07 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
A report of threats brought police to 53 Hanson St., at 6:42 p.m., where they arrested a 66-year-old Loring Avenue man on an outstanding warrant.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 10:32 p.m., from 38 Northend Ave.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 12:39 a.m. to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
Police were called to 40 Rainbow Terrace, at 2 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 211 Bridge St., at 8:22 a.m. to maintain order for another private repossession tow.
A break and entry to a motor-vehicle brought police to 50 Broadway at 8:44 a.m.
Police were sent to 72 Flint St., at 9:32 a.m., for a reported larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:38 a.m., at the intersection of North and Lynde streets, and, after a brief investigation, arrested a 47-year-old Western Avenue Lynn man on an outstanding warrant. He was transported to court within the hour.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 77 Willson St., at 10:41 a.m.
Police sent to 50 Traders Way, at 1:08 p.m., for a shoplifting, arrested two people, Laurie Ann Francis, 46, of 44 Main St., Apt. 16, North Reading, and charged her with shoplifting and with unlawful possession of a theft detection device deactivator or remover. Also arrested was Dana Michael Mawn, 29, of 50 Nutter Road, North Reading. He was charged with shoplifting.
Police were sent to 45 Saint Peter Square, at 1:22 p.m., for a report of gunshots. Police found nothing.
Officers responded to 4 Canal St., at 3 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
At 4:30 p.m., officers were called to 18 Rainbow Terrace, in response to threats being made.
Police were called to 10 Howard St., at 5:13 p.m., after a person said they were being harassed.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 6:06 p.m., to 45 North Washington Square for a motor vehicle accident involving a bicycle. The man and bicycle were hit and dragged before the driver realized what had happened and stopped. The cyclist was freed from beneath the vehicle and transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition. The case remains under investigation.
Police were sent to the intersection of Bridge and Saint Peter streets, at 6:23 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Reports of a fight brought police to 268 Washington St., at 9:21 p.m.
Thursday
Officers were called to 21 Palmer St., at 7:43 a.m., to mediate a dispute.
A vandalism or graffiti incident brought police to 35 Winthrop St., at 9:58 a.m.
A reported larceny brought police to the CVS Pharmacy, 200 Essex St., at 1:29 p.m.
Police were sent to 27 School St., at 1:40 p.m. for a juvenile issue.
Officers were called to 51 Prince St., at 2:44 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Another incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 87 Margin St., at 5:41 p.m.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 22 An ambulance was sent to East Street, at 6:31 a.m., to transport a patient with a cardiac problem, to an area hospital. A driver was stopped at 7:26 a.m. on North Main Street and cited for a redlight violation. A North Liberty Street resident notified police, at 11:07, of being targeted in a phone scam. An officer went to the in intersection of South Main and Boston streets, at 7:24 p.m., to report on a vandalized political sign. An officer was sent to the DoubleTree Hotel, Village Road, at 10:07 p.m., to assist state police in locating lost property. Tuesday, Aug. 23 An officer went to a North Main Street location, at 10:42 a.m., to report on another vandalized political sign. Police were called to Marshall Engineering on Bixby Avenue at 5:55 p.m. for a person with an unknown medical problem. The 34-year-old male was taken to an area hospital for a drug overdose and was summoned to court on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs. Officers were sent to a North Main Street location, at 7:38 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. The operator, an 82-year-old man, was sent to an area hospital and was later summoned to court for speeding, a marked lanes violation, operating under the influence of drugs, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Wednesday, Aug. 24 An officer was sent to the intersection of Forest and North Main streets, at 8:05 a.m., to assist a citizen in a road-rage incident. An officer was called to Greystone Drive, at 6:05 p.m., for property damage or vandalism. The rear window of a vehicle was broken, and the caller believes it was caused accidentally by landscapers. An officer was dispatched to Woodward Road, at 8:30 p.m., to check for suspicious activity, but nothing was found. Thursday, Aug. 25 A driver called police, at 8:06 a.m., to the vicinity of Cumberland Farms on South Main Street, to report he had been cut off by another motorist. A driver was pulled over, at 11:24 a.m. in the vicinity of Richardson’s Dairy, and given a written warning for operating on an expired inspection sticker. The DPW was notified, at 6:14 p.m. of a traffic hazard, a tree branch down in the roadway on Park Avenue. Friday, Aug 26 An officer was called to Cranberry Lane, at 10:50 a.m. for a disturbance between neighbors. Police were advised, at 2:44 p.m., of the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Salem Metal Fabrications, North Main St., Middleton The sergeant was sent to Ross Lane, at 3:19 p.m., to report on a dog hit by a truck. Saturday, Aug. 27 An officer was sent to Leitner Way, at 9:32 a.m., to assist the Fire Department with a lockout. The DPW was notified, at 10:16 a.m., of a dead skunk in the roadway on River Street. Mass Highway was notified, at 6:32 p.m., of two dead beavers in the roadway at Cranberry Lane and North Main Street. A detective was called at 6:32 p.m., to a business on North Main Street, to investigate a past incident and suspicious persons at the business. Sunday, Aug. 28 Police went to the vicinity of Danvers Fish & Game, Birch Road, at 1:45 a.m., for a large group of vehicles behind MarketBasket. They were dispersed from the area. An officer was sent to Orchard Circle, at 12:47 p.m., to assist the Fire Department with a house lockout. A person called police at 1:50 p.m. to advise them of the theft of AirPods from Saugus that were tracking in the area.